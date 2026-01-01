Company Profiles AquaPolar Aqua Polar manufacture and designs water and ice vending machines, purification systems and chilled water systems for universities. Our group owns interest with technology companies that complement... PHS Waterlogic PHS Waterlogic - Intelligentchoice PHS Waterlogic is Europe's number one supplier of drinking water coolers and the mains fed specialists. Premium water coolers We offer the best range of premium... QURE Wellness QURE® is simply: Silky smooth tasting premium alkaline water uniquely infused with traces of naturally-occurring ionic alkaline minerals and electrolytes with a powerful high pH of 10 that can... The Arty Water Company The Arty Water Company is proud to introduce ARTY™ Water, the World’s First Premium Artichoke Water After two years of product development and nutritional research to leverage the...