Breath of Fresh Air Products, a bottled water company that specializes in supplying their All Natural Artesian Alkaline Water, has been in the game for 3 years. The company was founded by Los Angeles native, Ronald Morse, who used his knowledge of operations as a former employee at Arrowhead Water Corp. to begin his own bottled water company with an approach of educating people on the very topics overlooked by many bottled-water consumers. - May 31, 2018 - Breath of Fresh Air Products