Recent Headlines
Within Bottled Water Manufacturing
Engineered H2O, LLC Opens New Manufacturing Facility in Florida to Produce Activated Carbon Filtration Products
Engineered H2O, LLC has opened a new manufacturing facility in Palmetto, FL, specializing in high-quality activated carbon filtration products for commercial, industrial, and residential sectors. The plant supports the company's growth and mission to expand in the filtration market. The strategic location enhances supply chain efficiency and strengthens partnerships with OEM customers, positioning Engineered H2O for continued success in the water treatment industry. - January 17, 2025 - Engineered H2O, LLC
GreenTek Innovation Inc, Taiwan’s ESG Paper Bottle Innovation Company, Has Been Recognized by International Beer Manufacturers
GreenTek Innovation Inc (GTI) is an ESG-related company led by Inkstone Capital. It used its exclusive patent in the "2023 Impact Hub100+23 ESG Environmentally Friendly Innovation Product Competition" hosted by Budweiser Beer Company, one of the world's largest breweries. The... - December 22, 2023 - Greentek Innovation Inc.
Clowd Foundry Announces Patent-Pending Technology for Squeezable Glass and Hybrid Bottles
Squeezable glass mosaic bottles create exciting new bottling designs for consumer engagement and decrease the use of plastics that damage the environment - February 22, 2023 - Clowd Foundry LLC
So Cool Brands Joins the IX-ONE Product Data and Image Exchange
Organic Beverage Manufacturer, So Cool Brands has joined The Data’s Council’s IX-ONE, the industry’s product data and images exchange, providing customers with consistent, accurate and independently verified product information. “Reliable product information is critical for our retail partners successful category management, marketing and merchandising,” said Stephanie Brooke, co-founder of So Cool Brands. “Joining IX-ONE will help us provide world-class support." - January 28, 2021 - So Cool Brands Inc.
So Cool Thirst Quencher Available on Amazon
So Cool Thirst Quencher Organic Flavored Water Drinks is the first children's beverage brand in the U.S. to eliminate single use plastic straws. Their products are organic flavored water drinks designed for children that are packaged in paperboard cartons. The products taste great and have no sugar... - January 23, 2021 - So Cool Brands Inc.
Rolocost Interactive Launched a Crowdfunding Campaign for Their New Product
Rolocost Interactive launched its Indiegogo campaign to finish the development of their new product. - January 22, 2021 - Rolocost Interactive
So Cool Brands - Best Organic Children's Beverage Brand - North America, and Award for Excellence in Eco-Conscious Food Packaging
So Cool Brands is a brand which consumers can trust. The manufacturer of organic flavored water drinks for children, package their products in eco-conscious cartons and use paper straws. So Cool Brands recently won 2 awards in the LUXlife 2020 Food and Drink Awards: Best Organic Children's Beverage Brand - North America, and Award for Excellence in Eco-Conscious Food Packaging 2020. Stephanie Brooke, Co-founder, discusses what has driven this success. - December 25, 2020 - So Cool Brands Inc.
QURE® Water Unveils #TeamQURE Ambassadors to Mark 10th Anniversary
QURE® Water marks 10th anniversary celebrating the inspiring stories of #TeamQURE - a group of unique and robust individuals who take on the excitement and challenges in all kinds of terrain by action and by heart! - October 13, 2020 - QURE Wellness
Practicing Conscious Consumption Has Benefits - Conure Herb-Infused Water Enhancers Help This Effort
How we spend our money, how we treat our time, how we make decisions in our purchases demonstrates how we think of ourselves, the environment, and society. A balanced life and security are outcomes of a lifestyle that practices conscious consumption along with wise consumer decisions. - April 12, 2019 - Conure
ax-water Changes the Hydration Game with Aronia Berry
ax-water contains three times more antioxidants than blueberries. It is infused with the aronia berry, which has an impressive list of health benefits. - December 05, 2018 - ax-water
Green Sheep Water Rebrands to Open Water
Around the globe, one million plastic bottles are used every single minute, and 70% or more will end up in landfills and oceans. Awareness of our planet’s plastic pollution problem is gaining momentum. People care, and they want a better option. Green Sheep Water, the first company to serve... - September 22, 2018 - Open Water
Green Sheep Water Cans Featured at Surf Ranch Pro
Green Sheep Water will be the featured bottled water brand at the Surf Ranch Pro held September 6-9, 2018. The three-day event is Stop 8 of the World Surf League Championship Tour that takes place at world famous surfer Kelly Slater’s man-made wave at the Surf Ranch. Professional surfers from... - September 09, 2018 - Open Water
Ecovitae.Pt Shall Partner with WaterMicronWorld, Ltd to Build Assembly Plants in Brazil
An assembly plant shall be set up in Brazil for a pioneering sustainable drinking water generation system. - June 27, 2018 - WaterMicronWorld, Ltd.
Green Sheep Water Becomes Certified as a Women-Owned Business
Through the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), Green Sheep Water is now a certified women-owned business. - June 13, 2018 - Open Water
Alkaline Water Company, Breath of Fresh Air Product, Changing the Way Consumers Drink Water
Breath of Fresh Air Products, a bottled water company that specializes in supplying their All Natural Artesian Alkaline Water, has been in the game for 3 years. The company was founded by Los Angeles native, Ronald Morse, who used his knowledge of operations as a former employee at Arrowhead Water Corp. to begin his own bottled water company with an approach of educating people on the very topics overlooked by many bottled-water consumers. - May 31, 2018 - Breath of Fresh Air Products
WaterMicronWorld: The UN Drinking Water Report 2018
Production of a kilo of wheat requires 800 to 4,000 liters of water, while a kilo of beef, takes 2,000 to 16,000 liters, said Robert Rainman COO of WaterMicronWorld. - January 04, 2018 - WaterMicronWorld, Ltd.
WaterMicronWorld, Ltd Announced That It is Planning a Regional Head Office in Europe
Currently the European Region has very low recoverable fresh water resource, with only 3 cu per km. - December 29, 2017 - WaterMicronWorld, Ltd.
IBERTRADING BUSINESS CORP. Ready to Partner with WaterMicronWorld, Ltd (WMW) to Build Assembly Plants Around the World
WaterMicronWorld Atmospheric Water Generators can produce pure drinking water more cheaply than desalination or reverse osmosis – providing a practical and economical solution to water scarcity. - December 15, 2017 - WaterMicronWorld, Ltd.
WaterMicronWorld - the World is Running Out of Water
21 of the world’s 37 biggest sources of drinking water are on the verge of disappearing. - November 17, 2017 - WaterMicronWorld, Ltd.
WaterMicronWorld Atmospheric Water Generators Market Analysis Forecasts Report 2017
Global Atmospheric Water Generators market is expected to reach USD 4.74 billion by 2024, according to WMW Robert Rainman. - November 05, 2017 - WaterMicronWorld, Ltd.
WaterMicronWorld, Ltd. Has Finally Released 3 Different Atmospheric Drinking Water Generation Technologies
This Atmospheric Water company offers a complete end to end drinking water solution. - November 03, 2017 - WaterMicronWorld, Ltd.
Thailand Company WaterMicronWorld is Expanding Into Iran Retail Stores
Blade Nirooye Khavarmiyaneh Co. P.J.S. plans to bring Atmospheric Water Generators into Iran’s own retail stores with WaterMicronWorld Technology. - October 04, 2017 - WaterMicronWorld, Ltd.
WaterMicronWorld Technology, Could Help Drinking Water Crisis
A Global drinking water crisis in coming decades could cause food prices to “skyrocket” and damage the economy. - October 02, 2017 - WaterMicronWorld, Ltd.
WaterMicronWorld Introduce the World's First 6 in 1 Atmospheric Water Generators
WaterMicronWorld,Ltd launch the next generation of Multi-Functional Atmospheric Water Generators (AWG). Robert Rainman said. - September 26, 2017 - WaterMicronWorld, Ltd.
WaterMicronWorld Manufactures Atmospheric Water Generators, Producing Pure Drinking Water from the Air
WaterMicronWorld is the leader in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of highly advanced Atmospheric Water Generators that extract the moisture from the air and converts it into clean, pure drinking water. Water, essential for all aspects of life, is the world's most valuable commodity and is becoming increasingly scarce. - September 17, 2017 - WaterMicronWorld, Ltd.
Phure Water Secures Distribution in Boise, Idaho
PhURE Taps Navigator Sales and Marketing, One of the Fastest Growing National Retail Broker - June 23, 2017 - Phure Water
New Product: AquaVibox Bag-in-Box Water Distributed by Water Event, Carrollton, Texas
Water Event is proud to announce the launch of its new product, AquaViBox Bag-in-Box Water, a single-use, ultra-clean and eco-friendly packaging solution offering convenience and safety. It can be used alone at room temperature or connected to refrigerated dispenser systems. - January 26, 2017 - Water Event
Low Carbon Market is on the Horizon, Here is the Chance to Lead the Pack
Discover the certified initiative that counterbalances the impact that Carbon Dioxide emissions from vehicle fuels have on our environment. Since providing services for household names such as Audi, Mercedes Benz and BMW, The United Nations Environmental Programmes Partner, Green Earth Appeal, are searching for founding partners who will be proud to drive an innovative scheme that demonstrates your environmental and social responsibility without costing a single penny. - January 23, 2017 - Green Earth Appeal
Refresh Your Water Bottles This World Wetlands Day
A unique initiative set to revolutionise the bottled water industry are seeking founding partners in time for World Wetlands Day 2017. Bottles for trees will work directly inline with mineral water Branding companies, who will benefit from the associated PR generated by the initiative. Enhance environmental landscapes and reverse negative stigmas attached to plastic pollution. - January 12, 2017 - Green Earth Appeal
Optimal Harmony Water Company Launches AQUA OH-!
Dr. Keith Kantor to be National Spokesperson. - September 23, 2016 - Optimal Harmony Water
INCA KOLA FLYAWAY SWEEPSTAKES CALIBASH 2015 ANNOUNCES WINNER - Powered by LaMusica
INCA KOLA brand a trademark of The Coca Cola Company announced Melissa Mercado, the winner of the INCA KOLA FLYAWAY SWEEPSTAKES CALIBASH 2015. Melissa Mercado, a Bronx, NY Native and INCA KOLA Corporate Executives will be joining the celebration together at the INCA KOLA FLYAWAY SWEEPSTAKES CALIBASH 2015 Concert which will provide great entertainment to Latin Urban music fans and the opportunity to sample INCA KOLA at the CALIBASH 2015 Festival. - January 18, 2015 - Continental Food and Beverage Inc.
Third Street Unveils the Most Wonderful Chai of the Year: New Spicy Pumpkin Festivus Chai
Chai drinkers have another reason to rejoice as Third Street, makers of premium, sustainable beverages, today announced the launch of its newest fall flavor, Spicy Pumpkin Festivus Chai. The holiday variety will be available exclusively for a limited time at Whole Foods Market, and retails at $4.99. - November 07, 2014 - Third Street
Omergy Announces Its New Kangaroo Bottle to the Beverage Industry
Omergy’s™ cool, new Kangaroo Bottle adds a new product to the beverage industry. What is it? To see the Kangaroo Bottle visit: http://goo.gl/IaZdlF. Originally the Omergy Kangaroo Bottle was invented with the intent to sell or license to PepsiCo. Omergy President Ernie Hemple... - October 28, 2014 - Omergy International
Onesource Water Acquires PWT of Middle Tennessee
Onesource Water Expands Its Reach in the Music City. - September 05, 2014 - Onesource Water
The Arty Water Company Celebrates Launch of ARTY™ Water, the World’s First Premium Artichoke Water
Get ready to move out of the mainstream! ARTY™ Water is a rising star that offers a healthy, great tasting alternative to fruit-based water beverages. Made from fresh California artichokes, every bottle contains powerful antioxidants, essential vitamins and minerals. - June 23, 2014 - The Arty Water Company
Onesource Water Acquires Smart H2O
Onesource Water Expands Its Reach in the Mid-Atlantic - June 04, 2014 - Onesource Water
Onesource Water Acquires Pure Water Technology of Northwest Ohio
Onesource Water Expands Its Reach in the Midwest. - May 03, 2014 - Onesource Water
Former FOX TV Host Sets Sights on Beverage Industry
Former FOX TV host sets sights on beverage industry with new beverage brand called "Vitality Water, Sports & Energy Drinks". - April 05, 2014 - Vitality Water, Sports & Energy Drinks
AFL Reaches Partnership Deal with FUGA Energy
The Arena Football League and the natural energy drink FUGA have entered into a two-year partnership, the League office announced today. FUGA, which derives its name from the Latin term “to take flight,” is an energy drink made from natural energy resources that are grown out of the... - March 07, 2014 - Aquarena Beverage Company
Onesource Water Acquires AquaPure
Onesource Water Expands Its Reach in the states of Missouri, Kansas, and Colorado. - January 25, 2014 - Onesource Water
Local Water Beverage Company Goes Live on Indiegogo.com
Raising funds for first hot-filled 100% biodegradable bottle. - June 21, 2013 - beauty2o
Onesource Water Adds Gray & Creech Water Systems, Inc.
Onesource Water Expands Its Sales and Service Footprint in the State of North Carolina - April 14, 2013 - Onesource Water
Omega Nutrition Launch Brand New, Vegan Protein Supplement
Omega Nutrition have announced the release of SportsPro; a vegetarian protein supplement capable of nourishing your body with a truly unique array of potent, plant-based proteins. This powerful, vegan protein supplement contains 6g of readily digestible protein per 12g serving, and is sure to be a big hit with health conscious athletes, as well as the health community at large. - March 18, 2013 - Water for Health
Onesource Water Acquires Pure Water Technology of San Antonio
Onesource Water Expands Its Operations in the State of Texas - February 03, 2013 - Onesource Water
Kiwaii Announces New Distribution at Indiana’s Marsh Supermarkets
Premium Healthy Spring Water Inc. (PHSW) announced today that Kiwaii True Spring Water, the company’s premium New Zealand spring water brand, has gained new distribution in 60+ Marsh Supermarkets through Indianapolis-based Pure Beverage Company. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Marsh operates... - October 07, 2012 - Kiwaii Natural Spring Water
Onesource Water Announces Acquistion of RefresH2O
Onesource Water Expands Its Services to Texas - August 02, 2012 - Onesource Water
ACG Indiana Honors Onesource Water with Corporate Value Award
Indiana-based Onesource Water Recognized for Its Growth Strategy Through Acquisition - May 31, 2012 - Onesource Water
Onesource Water Acquires Next Generation H2O
Onesource Water Expands Operations into Central Florida Onesource Water, a leading provider of bottleless water cooler systems, is pleased to announce the recent acquisition of Next Generation H2O, a distributor of point-of-use office and home water coolers in Central Florida. This acquisition... - January 20, 2012 - Onesource Water
AriZona Beverages Named One of America’s Top 25 Hottest Brands in 2011 by Advertising Age
AriZona Beverages is named one of the "Hottest Brands" in 2011 by Advertising Age as the company reaches its 20th birthday. - December 02, 2011 - AriZona Beverages USA LLC
Onesource Water Acquires Pure Water Carolinas
Onesource Water Expands to Offer Service in North Carolina and South Carolina - November 11, 2011 - Onesource Water