Practicing Conscious Consumption Has Benefits - Conure Herb-Infused Water Enhancers Help This Effort How we spend our money, how we treat our time, how we make decisions in our purchases demonstrates how we think of ourselves, the environment, and society. A balanced life and security are outcomes of a lifestyle that practices conscious consumption along with wise consumer decisions. - April 12, 2019 - Conure

ax-water Changes the Hydration Game with Aronia Berry ax-water contains three times more antioxidants than blueberries. It is infused with the aronia berry, which has an impressive list of health benefits. - December 05, 2018 - ax-water

Green Sheep Water Rebrands to Open Water Around the globe, one million plastic bottles are used every single minute, and 70% or more will end up in landfills and oceans. Awareness of our planet’s plastic pollution problem is gaining momentum. People care, and they want a better option. Green Sheep Water, the first company to serve water... - September 22, 2018 - Open Water

Green Sheep Water Cans Featured at Surf Ranch Pro Green Sheep Water will be the featured bottled water brand at the Surf Ranch Pro held September 6-9, 2018. The three-day event is Stop 8 of the World Surf League Championship Tour that takes place at world famous surfer Kelly Slater’s man-made wave at the Surf Ranch. Professional surfers from around... - September 09, 2018 - Open Water

Ecovitae.Pt Shall Partner with WaterMicronWorld, Ltd to Build Assembly Plants in Brazil An assembly plant shall be set up in Brazil for a pioneering sustainable drinking water generation system. - June 27, 2018 - WaterMicronWorld, Ltd.

Green Sheep Water Becomes Certified as a Women-Owned Business Through the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), Green Sheep Water is now a certified women-owned business. - June 13, 2018 - Open Water

Alkaline Water Company, Breath of Fresh Air Product, Changing the Way Consumers Drink Water Breath of Fresh Air Products, a bottled water company that specializes in supplying their All Natural Artesian Alkaline Water, has been in the game for 3 years. The company was founded by Los Angeles native, Ronald Morse, who used his knowledge of operations as a former employee at Arrowhead Water Corp. to begin his own bottled water company with an approach of educating people on the very topics overlooked by many bottled-water consumers. - May 31, 2018 - Breath of Fresh Air Products

WaterMicronWorld: The UN Drinking Water Report 2018 Production of a kilo of wheat requires 800 to 4,000 liters of water, while a kilo of beef, takes 2,000 to 16,000 liters, said Robert Rainman COO of WaterMicronWorld. - January 04, 2018 - WaterMicronWorld, Ltd.

WaterMicronWorld, Ltd Announced That It is Planning a Regional Head Office in Europe Currently the European Region has very low recoverable fresh water resource, with only 3 cu per km. - December 29, 2017 - WaterMicronWorld, Ltd.

IBERTRADING BUSINESS CORP. Ready to Partner with WaterMicronWorld, Ltd (WMW) to Build Assembly Plants Around the World WaterMicronWorld Atmospheric Water Generators can produce pure drinking water more cheaply than desalination or reverse osmosis – providing a practical and economical solution to water scarcity. - December 15, 2017 - WaterMicronWorld, Ltd.

WaterMicronWorld - the World is Running Out of Water 21 of the world’s 37 biggest sources of drinking water are on the verge of disappearing. - November 17, 2017 - WaterMicronWorld, Ltd.

WaterMicronWorld Atmospheric Water Generators Market Analysis Forecasts Report 2017 Global Atmospheric Water Generators market is expected to reach USD 4.74 billion by 2024, according to WMW Robert Rainman. - November 05, 2017 - WaterMicronWorld, Ltd.

WaterMicronWorld, Ltd. Has Finally Released 3 Different Atmospheric Drinking Water Generation Technologies This Atmospheric Water company offers a complete end to end drinking water solution. - November 03, 2017 - WaterMicronWorld, Ltd.

Thailand Company WaterMicronWorld is Expanding Into Iran Retail Stores Blade Nirooye Khavarmiyaneh Co. P.J.S. plans to bring Atmospheric Water Generators into Iran’s own retail stores with WaterMicronWorld Technology. - October 04, 2017 - WaterMicronWorld, Ltd.

WaterMicronWorld Technology, Could Help Drinking Water Crisis A Global drinking water crisis in coming decades could cause food prices to “skyrocket” and damage the economy. - October 02, 2017 - WaterMicronWorld, Ltd.

WaterMicronWorld Introduce the World's First 6 in 1 Atmospheric Water Generators WaterMicronWorld,Ltd launch the next generation of Multi-Functional Atmospheric Water Generators (AWG). Robert Rainman said. - September 26, 2017 - WaterMicronWorld, Ltd.

WaterMicronWorld Manufactures Atmospheric Water Generators, Producing Pure Drinking Water from the Air WaterMicronWorld is the leader in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of highly advanced Atmospheric Water Generators that extract the moisture from the air and converts it into clean, pure drinking water. Water, essential for all aspects of life, is the world's most valuable commodity and is becoming increasingly scarce. - September 17, 2017 - WaterMicronWorld, Ltd.

Phure Water Secures Distribution in Boise, Idaho PhURE Taps Navigator Sales and Marketing, One of the Fastest Growing National Retail Broker - June 23, 2017 - Phure Water

New Product: AquaVibox Bag-in-Box Water Distributed by Water Event, Carrollton, Texas Water Event is proud to announce the launch of its new product, AquaViBox Bag-in-Box Water, a single-use, ultra-clean and eco-friendly packaging solution offering convenience and safety. It can be used alone at room temperature or connected to refrigerated dispenser systems. - January 26, 2017 - Water Event

Low Carbon Market is on the Horizon, Here is the Chance to Lead the Pack Discover the certified initiative that counterbalances the impact that Carbon Dioxide emissions from vehicle fuels have on our environment. Since providing services for household names such as Audi, Mercedes Benz and BMW, The United Nations Environmental Programmes Partner, Green Earth Appeal, are searching for founding partners who will be proud to drive an innovative scheme that demonstrates your environmental and social responsibility without costing a single penny. - January 23, 2017 - Green Earth Appeal

Refresh Your Water Bottles This World Wetlands Day A unique initiative set to revolutionise the bottled water industry are seeking founding partners in time for World Wetlands Day 2017. Bottles for trees will work directly inline with mineral water Branding companies, who will benefit from the associated PR generated by the initiative. Enhance environmental landscapes and reverse negative stigmas attached to plastic pollution. - January 12, 2017 - Green Earth Appeal

Optimal Harmony Water Company Launches AQUA OH-! Dr. Keith Kantor to be National Spokesperson. - September 23, 2016 - Optimal Harmony Water

INCA KOLA FLYAWAY SWEEPSTAKES CALIBASH 2015 ANNOUNCES WINNER - Powered by LaMusica INCA KOLA brand a trademark of The Coca Cola Company announced Melissa Mercado, the winner of the INCA KOLA FLYAWAY SWEEPSTAKES CALIBASH 2015. Melissa Mercado, a Bronx, NY Native and INCA KOLA Corporate Executives will be joining the celebration together at the INCA KOLA FLYAWAY SWEEPSTAKES CALIBASH 2015 Concert which will provide great entertainment to Latin Urban music fans and the opportunity to sample INCA KOLA at the CALIBASH 2015 Festival. - January 18, 2015 - Continental Food and Beverage Inc.

Third Street Unveils the Most Wonderful Chai of the Year: New Spicy Pumpkin Festivus Chai Chai drinkers have another reason to rejoice as Third Street, makers of premium, sustainable beverages, today announced the launch of its newest fall flavor, Spicy Pumpkin Festivus Chai. The holiday variety will be available exclusively for a limited time at Whole Foods Market, and retails at $4.99. Made... - November 07, 2014 - Third Street

Omergy Announces Its New Kangaroo Bottle to the Beverage Industry Omergy’s™ cool, new Kangaroo Bottle adds a new product to the beverage industry. What is it? To see the Kangaroo Bottle visit: http://goo.gl/IaZdlF. Originally the Omergy Kangaroo Bottle was invented with the intent to sell or license to PepsiCo. Omergy President Ernie Hemple states,... - October 28, 2014 - Omergy International

Onesource Water Acquires PWT of Middle Tennessee Onesource Water Expands Its Reach in the Music City. - September 05, 2014 - Onesource Water

The Arty Water Company Celebrates Launch of ARTY™ Water, the World’s First Premium Artichoke Water Get ready to move out of the mainstream! ARTY™ Water is a rising star that offers a healthy, great tasting alternative to fruit-based water beverages. Made from fresh California artichokes, every bottle contains powerful antioxidants, essential vitamins and minerals. - June 23, 2014 - The Arty Water Company

Onesource Water Acquires Smart H2O Onesource Water Expands Its Reach in the Mid-Atlantic - June 04, 2014 - Onesource Water

Onesource Water Acquires Pure Water Technology of Northwest Ohio Onesource Water Expands Its Reach in the Midwest. - May 03, 2014 - Onesource Water

Former FOX TV Host Sets Sights on Beverage Industry Former FOX TV host sets sights on beverage industry with new beverage brand called "Vitality Water, Sports & Energy Drinks". - April 05, 2014 - Vitality Water, Sports & Energy Drinks

AFL Reaches Partnership Deal with FUGA Energy The Arena Football League and the natural energy drink FUGA have entered into a two-year partnership, the League office announced today. FUGA, which derives its name from the Latin term “to take flight,” is an energy drink made from natural energy resources that are grown out of the ground... - March 07, 2014 - Aquarena Beverage Company

Onesource Water Acquires AquaPure Onesource Water Expands Its Reach in the states of Missouri, Kansas, and Colorado. - January 25, 2014 - Onesource Water

Local Water Beverage Company Goes Live on Indiegogo.com Raising funds for first hot-filled 100% biodegradable bottle. - June 21, 2013 - beauty2o

Onesource Water Adds Gray & Creech Water Systems, Inc. Onesource Water Expands Its Sales and Service Footprint in the State of North Carolina - April 14, 2013 - Onesource Water

Omega Nutrition Launch Brand New, Vegan Protein Supplement Omega Nutrition have announced the release of SportsPro; a vegetarian protein supplement capable of nourishing your body with a truly unique array of potent, plant-based proteins. This powerful, vegan protein supplement contains 6g of readily digestible protein per 12g serving, and is sure to be a big hit with health conscious athletes, as well as the health community at large. - March 18, 2013 - Water for Health

Onesource Water Acquires Pure Water Technology of San Antonio Onesource Water Expands Its Operations in the State of Texas - February 03, 2013 - Onesource Water

Kiwaii Announces New Distribution at Indiana’s Marsh Supermarkets Premium Healthy Spring Water Inc. (PHSW) announced today that Kiwaii True Spring Water, the company’s premium New Zealand spring water brand, has gained new distribution in 60+ Marsh Supermarkets through Indianapolis-based Pure Beverage Company. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Marsh operates 78... - October 07, 2012 - Kiwaii Natural Spring Water

Onesource Water Announces Acquistion of RefresH2O Onesource Water Expands Its Services to Texas - August 02, 2012 - Onesource Water

ACG Indiana Honors Onesource Water with Corporate Value Award Indiana-based Onesource Water Recognized for Its Growth Strategy Through Acquisition - May 31, 2012 - Onesource Water

Onesource Water Acquires Next Generation H2O Onesource Water Expands Operations into Central Florida Onesource Water, a leading provider of bottleless water cooler systems, is pleased to announce the recent acquisition of Next Generation H2O, a distributor of point-of-use office and home water coolers in Central Florida. This acquisition strengthens... - January 20, 2012 - Onesource Water

AriZona Beverages Named One of America’s Top 25 Hottest Brands in 2011 by Advertising Age AriZona Beverages is named one of the "Hottest Brands" in 2011 by Advertising Age as the company reaches its 20th birthday. - December 02, 2011 - AriZona Beverages USA LLC

Onesource Water Acquires Pure Water Carolinas Onesource Water Expands to Offer Service in North Carolina and South Carolina - November 11, 2011 - Onesource Water

Retap Wins Promotional Gift Award 2011 The design drinking bottle of the Scandinavian company Retap is the winner of the Promotional Gift Award 2011 in the category “Communicative Product.” - January 15, 2011 - Retap

Q water Eliminates Water Bottles Drink To Your Health Inc. the parent company of Q water, is proud to announce that with its partners in the hospitality industry, Q water has collectively eliminated one million plastic and glass bottles from our landfill sites in 2010. By using Q water in their restaurant establishments, they have... - January 14, 2011 - Q water

Hawaiian Springs Named the Official Water of the Vans Triple Crown of Surfing for Third Year in a Row Premier Water Brand Joins Top Athletes Surfing for Prestigious Title. - November 17, 2010 - Hawaiian Springs, LLC

WOOOH! Announces Release of Unique Stabilized Alkaline Water No additives, stability make this water unlike any other. - September 23, 2010 - WOOOH, LLC

Go Green, Promote Green & Make Green, AquaHealth, Inc. Launches New Sustainable Bottled Water Video Presentation AquaHealth, Inc., the North American leader for Sustainable Bottled Water Solutions is dedicated to bringing customers 'Greener' bottled water. With AquaHealth’s in-house delivery system, and proprietary and customizable filtration, patrons enjoy pure, great tasting water with near zero waste. For those seeking to reduce their carbon footprint, AquaHealth Premium Water is the Eco-Conscious choice. - August 27, 2010 - AquaHealth, Inc.

AquaHealth, Inc., The Leader in Sustainable Bottled Water, Expands Management Team with New Hire, Dave Flanders AquaHealth, Incorporated is pleased to announce the addition of a new member to its management team – Director of Marketing and Business Development, Dave Flanders. AquaHealth is excited to have Mr. Flanders, a proven professional who will help guide the company’s continued growth. Dave... - August 18, 2010 - AquaHealth, Inc.

Famous New York Baking Water Corp. Helps a South Florida Restaurant do Record Business During Slow Season Famous New York Baking Corp. catapults South Florida restaurant business to new heights. Mamma Mias Trattoria reports they are doing record business in the slow season, which owner attributes to a special new water filtration system he installed recently. - July 24, 2010 - Famous New York Baking Water Corp.