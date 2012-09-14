|
|AMCI Terryville, CT
Founded in 1985, Advanced Micro Controls Inc. (AMCI) is a U.S. based industrial controls manufacturer specializing in the design, manufacturing, and sales of PLC-based position sensing and motion...
|APCT Santa Clara, CA
APCT, A Leading Manufacturer of High Reliability, Printed Circuit Boards.
With factories located in Santa Clara, California, the heart of the Silicon Valley and in Wallingford, Connecticut, APCT...
|Ativa Sativa
Ativa Sativa's line of clothing and accessories consists of an array of accessories for body and home in distinctive and sassy line of bold colors, playful details and luxurious fabrics. It's...
|Atlantic Inkjet NB, Canada
Not all inkjet cartridge companies are the same and Not all inks are the same. When you need ink for your printer, Atlantic Inkjet is a company that stands behind it's service and guarantees.
Since...
|Clearon Corp. Charleston, WV
Clearon Corp. is a premier world-class manufacturer and distributor of water treatment chemicals located in South Charleston, WV, just minutes from the state’s capital. Our products are...
|ConocoPhillips (COP) Houston, TX
ConocoPhillips is an international, integrated energy company. It is the third largest integrated energy company in the United States, based on market capitalization, oil and gas proved reserves...
|Crysobel San Francisco, CA
Gaitri, the creative spirit behind Crysobel, conceived the fine jewelry collection as an expression of her personal experiences. Each handcrafted piece showcases her diverse background rooted...
|LaMar Lighting Company NY, Farmingdale
Since 1957, LaMar has been an acknowledged leader and innovator in fluorescent lighting. Specializing in custom design, as well as offering a full line of standard fixtures, LaMar combines contemporary...
|Masons Underground New York, NY
A New Clothing Revolution!
Mason’s Underground designers, Girish Karnani and Parth Sharma graduated from Tufts University and Georgetown University, respectively, with paralleled dreams.
|Opti-Nutra Ltd. London, United Kingdom
Opti-Nutra™ is dedicated to researching, developing and manufacturing innovative nutritional supplements for performance-driven consumers. Opti-Nutra™ upholds superior quality standards...
|Unique World Van Nuys, CA
Billions of dollars of goods and services are purchased annually by businesses, professionals, and agencies in various industries. Within past 12 years, the majority of investors, after...
|2020 Companies Fort Worth, TX
2020 Companies (North American Headquarters Fort Worth, TX) employs thousands of highly skilled brand execution and consumer engagement...
|AlpStories Inc. Atlanta, GA
AlpStories Inc., based in Atlanta, Georgia, is a personalized organic skincare line for women. The company's proprietary robotic technology...
|Bayer MaterialScience LLC Pittsburgh, PA
Bayer MaterialScience LLC is one of the leading producers of polymers and high-performance plastics in North America and is part of the...
|Bison Production Company Alpharetta, GA
Bison Production Company is 100% women owned and NWBOC certified one stop shop for Industrial Safety, Industrial Cleaning, Food Safety,...
|Closet Works Chicago, IL
Closet Works builds furniture-quality closets for areas of your home or business that need space organization like bedrooms, bathrooms,...
|Custom Truck One Source Kansas City, MO
Custom Truck One Source is the first true single-source provider of specialized truck and heavy equipment solutions. With sales, rentals,...
|Deanna Marie Label, LLC Chicago, IL
Deanna Marie Label, LLC was founded in Feb. 2017 by Deanna Kuempel, with a strong background in business.
Deanna Marie Label is a rising...
|Ecological Fibers Lunenburg, MA
Ecological Fibers is the world leader in manufacturing premier, environmentally sound, cover and bindery materials for the book, stationery,...
|Electronics.ca Publications Canada
Electronics.ca Publications ( www.electronics.ca ) is a world-class market research and publishing company whose focus is technology and...
|Helvetic Dental Clinics Budapest, Hungary
Overseas dental care– Quality care at an affordable price at Helvetic Clinics
Helvetic Dental Clinics guarantee the highest quality...
|In-Trust Taipei City, Taiwan
In-Trust is comprised of a team of consumer electronics and lifestyle products industry experts headquartered in Taiwan. Responding to the...
|Inter-Tel Technologies
Inter-Tel offers voice and data communications solutions for customers of all sizes, whether you are a large enterprise, small to medium...
|Jiangsu Honest Cable Co., Ltd. Yangzhou, China
Jiangsu Honest Cable Co., Ltd. is a premier manufacturer of marine cable, shipboard cable, and industrial cables. As the TOP 3 marine cable...
|Jinlong Machinery & Electronics Brooklyn, NY
Company Description
Founded in 1993, Jinlong Machinery is one of China's largest manufacturer of Cylindrical and Coin Vibration Motors,...
|Loggerhead Deco Portage, WI
Loggerhead Deco provides glass bottle decorating to the beverage industry. We specialize in decorating bottles for distilleries, wineries,...
|M. Davis & Sons, Inc. Wilmington, DE
M. Davis and Sons
VTi by MDavis
5th Generation Woman-Owned Industrial Construction Company
|Michigan Mittens Pontiac, MI
It all began back in 2007 when Connie Hahne and her husband Erich were making the 5-hour drive home from their cabin in Michigan's Upper...
|New Breed Games, LLC Miami, FL
New Breed Games, LLC is a high-value, budget-conscious production company and studio dedicated to the business of designing and developing...
|Omachron Hampton, Canada
At the Omachron® family of companies, we combine imagination, advanced research, hard work, and a genuine concern for the future of...
|OVIE LLC Berkeley, CA
At Ovie, we created a bank with the belief that your imagination is big and never-ending. Imagine your next adventure, build your savings,...
|Process Technology Willoughby, OH
About Process Technology
Since 1978, Process Technology has been serving the Surface Finishing and High Purity markets with quality heaters,...
|ProcurePort Indianapolis, IN
We are procurement experts; delivering intuitive, cost effective, cloud hosted procurement solutions
Our zero footprint cloud based platform...
|Rated Sports Group Ventura, CA
Rated Sports Group is one of the most influential and recognized youth sporting event organizers in North America. Originally formed by...
|Re-Ink-Ing NB, Canada
Re-Inks.com offers discount replacement ink cartridges for your home, or office inkjet printer. We offer easy to use inkjet cartridge refill...
|Red Pill Medical, Inc. Phoenix, AZ
Red Pill Medical Inc. is a health and wellness company that researches, develops, manufactures and markets organically grown, hemp-derived...
|Save the Girls Touch Screen Purses Edwardsville, IL
Save the Girls is a touch screen purse company dedicated to providing quality cell phone purses for the connected world. Features include...
|Schutte-Buffalo Hammermill, LLC Buffalo, NY
Schutte-Buffalo has been a designer and manufacturer of size reduction equipment since 1928. Our product line features 250 different models...
|Servset Sacramento, CA
Servset, Inc. is revolutionizing the elevator industry using prefabricated elevators!
Servset, Inc. brings you over 30 years of commercial...
|Silver Shadow Ventures Sandy, UT
As a fully integrated CBD Manufacturing Facility, we offer the Highest quality of CBD Skin Care, Oils, Edibles, Gummies, Chocolates, Pets...
|Source-Omega Chapel Hill, NC
An Ideal Omega-3 Sufficiency Index: The foundation for lowering high blood fats is DHA sufficiency. Blood fats in droplets are called triglycerides...
|Supply Chain Queen® Clarksville, MD
To colleagues and clients, Sheri Hinish is known as the “Supply Chain Queen.” She has made a career rethinking supply chain...
|Swift Engineering Inc. San Clemente, CA
Swift Engineering, Inc. is an innovation company providing products, technologies and fully integrated product development solutions from...
|Tarps Now® St Joseph, MI
Tarps Now features an extensive online catalog of canvas tarps, poly tarps, custom tarps and covers, mesh tarps, vinyl tarps and divider...