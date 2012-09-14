PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Veneer, Plywood, & Engineered Wood Product Manufacturing
 
Veneer, Plywood, & Engineered Wood Product Manufacturing
Sub-industries:
 Sub-industries:
Engineered Wood Member (except Truss) Manufacturing
Hardwood Veneer & Plywood Manufacturing
Reconstituted Wood Product Manufacturing
Softwood Veneer & Plywood Manufacturing
Truss Manufacturing
  
Companies in this industry:
Veneer, Plywood, & Engineered Wood Product Manufacturing
COMPANY PROFILES
Century Plyboards (I) Ltd Century Plyboards (I) Ltd Kolkata, India
Century Plyboard (I) Ltd., makers of the well-known ‘Century’ brand of Plywood and decorative veneers, was set up in 1986 in Kolkata. The... 
Nepalese Handicrafts Nepalese Handicrafts Kathmandu, Nepal
Nepalese Handicrafts has been dealing in handicraft for over 12 years. We specialize on artifacts... 
Rogers Sales Co Rogers Sales Co Farmingdale, NY
OUR PRODUCTS Architectural Veneer We specialize in Foreign Exotic and Domestic Veneers Sold by the Flitch , representative samples... 
Yekalon Industry Inc Yekalon Industry Inc Shenzhen, China
Yekalon Industry Inc is a Chinese leading manufacturer with top-ranking technologies. We are specialized in producing and developing wood... 
Companies 1 - 4 of 4 Page: 1


