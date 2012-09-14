PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

The Mini Plus Evolution from Superfici America is the Next Evolution in Automated Spray Finishing The Mini Plus Evolution reciprocal spray machine is the premier cost-effective automated finishing solution empowering small businesses, with the ability to increase their production while achieving 100% consistency in quality of finish. - December 17, 2019 - Superfici America

Superfici America to Merge Man and Machine at AWFS in Las Vegas July 17th - 20th Superfici America, Inc., the North American division of Italy based Superfici, will be premiering their latest Industry 4.0 live remote connectivity app, and demonstrating their Compact spray machine at AWFS in Las Vegas, July 17-20, 2019. The app, known as My Finishing, will connect Superfici America... - July 03, 2019 - Superfici America

Centennial Woods, LLC Celebrates 20 Years in Business with a Brand Update Centennial Woods, LLC is rolling out a new look for their company in celebration of their 20th year in business. “After 20 years of serving our clients, customers, and team members, we took a look back over our history. We decided it was time to update and upgrade our logo to reflect the commitment... - June 03, 2019 - Centennial Woods LLC

Asia Plywood Company Celebrates 55 Years in Plywood Manufacturing Asia Plywood Company Sdn. Bhd., founded in 1964, is one of the longest running mills in West Malaysia and leading manufacturer of Malaysian Plywood. It celebrates its 55th year in plywood manufacturing. The company started out as a small sawmill in the mid-60's, supplying the local markets for the next... - January 21, 2019 - Asia Plywood Company

Centennial Woods Reclaimed Wood Products Earn GREENGUARD Gold Certification for Supporting Healthier Indoor Environments Centennial Woods, LLC, the leading producer of reclaimed wood from snow fences in Wyoming, has earned UL Environment’s GREENGUARD Gold Certification for their sustainable, carbon-negative reclaimed wood products. Products that have achieved this certification are proven to meet some of the world’s... - December 17, 2018 - Centennial Woods LLC

IMA Schelling Group USA and Barbaric Announce Strategic Partnership Announcing a new partnership between the IMA Schelling Group USA and Barbaric. Barbaric’s automated systems allow full integration into IMA and Schelling products. - July 20, 2017 - IMA Schelling Group USA

Granite Liquidators- A New Company That is Changing the Entire Countertop Market Granite Liquidators is the up-and-comer in the granite industry that has given homeowners a new way to buy granite. They can now get better quality slabs at reduced prices. - June 23, 2017 - Rocky Mountain Forest Products

Interactive 3D Designer Tool for Steel & Metal Building Design Worldwide Steel Buildings announcing new interactive 3D designer for steel & metal buildings usable in residential, commercial and industrial markets. - November 14, 2016 - Worldwide Steel Buildings

Convenient and Complimentary: TruGrain® Made with Resysta® CEU Course Now Available at AECDaily.com Architects, designers, and builders can obtain valuable continuing education credits while learning about the latest in hybrid building products. - October 12, 2016 - Westech Building Products

The Building Material Architects Are Asking for: TruGrain® Made with Resysta® at 2016 AIA Convention TruGrain® made with Resysta® has the look and feel of exotic hardwood and the performance and durability of a hybrid product. See it at the 2016 American Insitute of Architects Convention. - May 08, 2016 - Westech Building Products

TruGrain® Made with Resysta® at 2016 IBS Westech Building Products will feature the full line of TruGrain® made with Resysta® bio-based decking, siding and facade profiles at the International Builder's Show, the biggest residential construction show in the United States. Westech, sister company, North American Pipe Corporation will also have their foundation building products on display. The show will be held January 19-21, 2016, in Las Vegas. - December 28, 2015 - Westech Building Products

US Builders Review Magazine Selects Westech Building Products as a 2015 Editor’s Choice Honoree US Builders Reviews selected TruGrain® made with Resysta® line of decking, siding and façade boards to be included in their list of top building products for 2015. - December 28, 2015 - Westech Building Products

Wooden Trusses KY: Superior Building Concepts Opens Their Doors to Commercial & Residential Clients Superior Building Concepts is a locally owned wooden truss manufacturing KY facility located in Winchester, Kentucky. The wood truss KY manufacturer designs, builds, and installs wooden trusses for residential, agricultural, and commercial buildings. - November 12, 2015 - Superior Building Concepts

Architectural Surfaces Inc. Supplies High-End Perforated Acoustical Ceiling for Livingston Lord Library Minnesota State University Moorehead renovates antiquated 55-year-old library. - August 28, 2015 - Architectural Surfaces

Eastern Building Products Now Offering LP ProStruct®Floor with SmartFinish® Eastern Building Products has extended their highly customized product line with the new LP ProStruct® Floors with SmartFinish®, a product that utilizes LP wood technology and is backed by a 10-year warranty. - August 11, 2015 - Eastern Building Products

Kabinetree Koncepts Launches New Website for the Houghton Area New web resource for consumer education and awareness in Michigan. - June 18, 2015 - Kabinetree Koncepts

Green Builder Magazine Selects Westech’s TruGrain™ Made with Resysta® for 2015 Hot 50 List of Green Home Products Green Builder Media recently released its annual list of the hottest new products available for today’s sustainable homes. The editors selected TruGrain™ made with Resysta® for the list in the “Roofing, Siding and Decking” category. - April 12, 2015 - Westech Building Products

Timberline Enterprises Acquires Hughes Lumber Company Timberline Enterprises LLC, a Gloucester, Massachusetts lumber and building materials company, announced today that it has signed a deal to acquire the assets of Hughes Lumber Company Inc. of Billerica, Massachusetts. Timberline currently operates three full service lumber yards on the north shore of... - March 07, 2015 - Timberline Enterprises

Westech Building Products National Sales Manager Elected to Board of Directors of the North American Deck and Railing Association John Burkhart will utilize extensive fabrication experience to provide guidance and expertise to the NADRA Board of Directors and membership. - March 04, 2015 - Westech Building Products

Cherry Forest Products Becomes Sole Distributer of Novawood Ash Decking in North America Cherry Forest Products is proud to become the sole distributer of Novawood Ash Decking products in North America effective January 1st, 2014. Novawood, an FSC certified company based out of Turkey, is internationally accredited and specializes in the manufacture of Thermowood products. Thermowood Ash... - February 16, 2014 - Cherry Forest Products

Lynne Leach of Unique Concepts Earns Prestigious, Nationally-Recognized Credential The Construction Specifications Institute (CSI) and the Raleigh-Durham Chapter are proud to announce that Lynne Leach of Raleigh, NC has become a Construction Documents Technologist (CDT). This is a prestigious, nationally-recognized credential that demonstrates Ms. Leach’s superior knowledge and... - December 05, 2013 - Unique Concepts, Inc.

Unique Concepts Donates Custom Lectern to the AIA Center for Architecture and Design Unique Concepts, a custom contract furniture manufacturer based in North Carolina, recently donated a custom lectern to the AIA Center for Architecture and Design. Lynne Leach, co-owner of Unique Concepts, who has worked personally with the AIA Center, was proud to donate the gift to such a great organization. “We... - November 14, 2013 - Unique Concepts, Inc.

Staircaseparts.co.uk - Making Stair Parts Simple The all new online stair parts store www.staircaseparts.co.uk was launched this week and is set to redefine the way stair parts are bought online. - June 13, 2012 - staircaseparts.co.uk

Leading Engineered Wood Flooring Manufacturer Announces the Launch of Brand New "Downtown Series" New Urban Floor collection series is introduced by the renowned California based hardwood manufacturer for users who are looking for innovations in flooring trends. - March 21, 2012 - Urban Floor

Metpar Introduces Dur-a-Tex - a Textured Powder Coated Toilet Partition with a Graffiti Resistant Coating Metpar Dur-A-Tex is a new highly durable and best value textured surface for restroom partitions. A special two-coat paint process developed by Metpar on Galvanized Steel increases the durability, plus improves resistance to graffiti and corrosion. This process vastly improves the service life of the... - March 01, 2012 - Metpar Corp

Southbridge Homeowner Gets Rave Reviews for New Deck and Railing Late summer into Fall can be a great time to get a deal on a new deck, especially if it is made with the latest weather-resistant materials. Old school of thought was that the wood deck has to be fresh in the spring or winter would take a toll on it. Not so with materials like AZEK, which resist rot, stains, splinters and scratches. A good cleaning and it's ready for that first Memorial Weekend barbecue. Marge Farrand a homeowner in Southbridge loves her new AZEK Deck and Railing! - August 27, 2011 - AZEK Building Products

"Made With Rosboro" Contest Rosboro launches an online contest to showcase projects using Rosboro products. - March 27, 2011 - Rosboro

Factorybunkbeds.com is First to Carry White Bunk Beds from Discovery World Furniture Made Out of Brazilian Pine Factorybunkbeds.com is the first distribution center to carry Discovery World Furniture’s solid Brazilian Pine bunk beds in white. - October 31, 2010 - Factorybunkbeds.com

Robina Partners with Central States Distributor Robina Floors, a leading manufacturer and provider of engineered wood and laminate flooring, announces a new distribution partner in the Central Plains and Texas. The Master’s Craft Flooring Company is committed to providing quality flooring products that build a reputation of excellence. They... - June 17, 2010 - Robina Floors

ASU Interior Design Students Get Real World Advice from Unique Concepts, a NC Furniture Manufacturer The owners of Unique Concepts, Inc., - a NC-based furniture manufacturer - recently gave a special presentation on wood veneers and millwork techniques to faculty and students in the Interior Design Department at Appalachian State University and to the members of the Industrial Design Society of America's... - April 29, 2010 - Unique Concepts, Inc.

Robina Launches Midwest Distributor Robina Floors, a leading provider of engineered wood and laminate flooring, has launched a new distribution partner in the Midwest. The Bahr Company, a distributor of fine wood floors servicing the four state area surrounding Lake Michigan, specializes in assisting architects, designers and retail specialists... - April 07, 2010 - Robina Floors

Robina Signs Northeast Laminate Distributor Robina Floors, a leading provider of engineered wood and laminate flooring, announces a new distribution partner in the northeast. Wood Pro, Inc., with five warehouse and showroom locations servicing New England and eastern New York State, has earned the title of “The Wood Floor Experts”... - March 28, 2010 - Robina Floors

Robina Goes Green in Motorsport Robina Floors has partnered with the Atlanta Motorsports Park (AMP) to supply floor coverings for the new Clubhouse adjacent to the driving course. Atlanta Motorsports Park (AMP) is the first green Motorsports Park in the world and is being built just north of Atlanta, Georgia, neighboring Robina’s... - March 20, 2010 - Robina Floors

Oakwood Veneer Adds Lemonwood Veneer to Product Line Oakwood Veneer's owner, Peter Rodgers announces the addition of Central and South American Lemonwood Veneer, a light yellow shade wood, to the Oakwood product line. - January 11, 2010 - Oakwood Veneer

Latest Designer Staircase Installations from Complete Stair Systems Hand selected selection of completed staircases supplied in the last 6 weeks by Complete Stair systems - December 17, 2009 - Complete Stair Systems Ltd

Solve Problems with Condensation and Wet Mattresses with MC Products' New Matting Keeping boat mattresses dry is a constant problem. The environment in which they are kept is often characterised by poor ventilation; relatively high humidity; condensation and ultimately mildew. MC Products has the solution with FloMAT Heavy Duty Unbacked Matting. Positioned between the mattress and the bed base, FloMAT prevents condensation forming and moisture accumulating beneath boat beds, thereby prolonging mattress life. - December 09, 2009 - MC Products

3M Appoints MC Products as UK Distributor for Specialist Marine Flooring MC Products has been appointed UK Distributor for 3M's customised entrance matting system. MC Products manufactures FloMAT non-slip waterproof flooring, and is the UK Distributor for Tek Dek, the market leading teak decking alternative. - November 19, 2009 - MC Products

Car Customizer Bo Huff to Appear at BedWood™ for Trucks SEMA Booth Find out why “Wood Looks Good”© and get an autograph from Bo Huff - November 01, 2009 - Bed Wood and Parts

BedWood™ for Trucks Shows the Other Vegas Strip BedStrips™ for Trucks Shows that the Excitement of The Strip can be Taken Home. - November 01, 2009 - Bed Wood and Parts

Jeff Major's BedWood™ for Trucks Makes SEMA Debut Bed Wood and Parts is a New SEMA Exhibitor, Not New to the Aftermarket - October 30, 2009 - Bed Wood and Parts

FloMAT Revolutionary Non-Slip Matting at the National Floor Show in Harrogate Uk 8-10 September 2009 FloMAT is a quality PVC matting product originally developed as a practical alternative to carpet or decking for any watercraft. Extremely hardwearing and long lasting, FloMAT is easy to install without adhesives and is suitable for a wide range of interior and exterior flooring applications. See it in Hall A on Stand A25 at the Harrogate International Centre 8-10 September 2009. - August 26, 2009 - MC Products

LifeTime Composites, BlueLinx Sign Regional Distribution Agreement for Revolutionary Wood-Alternative Lumber Nation’s Leading Building Products Distributor Greatly Expands LifeTime Lumber Presence in Arizona, Nevada and Southern California - August 07, 2009 - LifeTime Lumber

Peter Eastgate's Eco-Friendly Poker Table Auctioned at World Series of Poker for Friends' of Eastgate Charity Eric Harkins, President of IMPDI was highest silent auction bidder for EGM Green Poker Tournament Table gifted by Peter Eastgate, 2008 WSOP reigning champion with proceeds going to his charity, Friends of Eastgate. An organization that helps children world-wide. www.friendsofeastgate.com The table was... - July 31, 2009 - EGM Green

Sustainable Cards Provides Eco-Friendly Key Cards to United Nations Climate Change Conference Hotels Colorado company sending over 100,000 biodegradable key cards to Copenhagen hotels for global environmental summit - July 30, 2009 - Sustainable Cards

FloMat - New Revolutionary Non-Slip Waterproof Matting Announcing the launch of FloMat, a quality PVC matting product similar to Deckadence marine flooring, successfully launched in USA a year ago. MC Products has been agents for DECKadence for the past year, and has received excellent feedback to date on product quality and performance. Consequently, MC Products has developed an own branded product for the UK at a more affordable price. - June 25, 2009 - MC Products

Tanner Supply Company Opens Second Branch Tanner Supply Company has provided sales, sales support and service to Southeastern Michigan and Northwest Ohio since 1996. Tanner boasts a wide variety of products including hollow metal doors, custom frames, architectural hardware, and many division 10 products including bathroom partitions and accessories and fire safety products. For more information visit www.tannersupply.com - January 14, 2009 - Tanner Supply Company

Fastenator™ Hidden Fastener System Reduces Installation Time and Improves Aesthetics Correct Building Products®, the manufacturer of CorrectDeck® composite decking and railing systems, offers the Fastenator™ Hidden Fastener System, which dramatically reduces installation time for its Channeled Profile decking system and improves aesthetics by eliminating nail or screw holes. The... - June 29, 2007 - Correct Building Products

CorrectDeck(R) is First Composite Decking Combining Microban(R) Antimicrobial Product Protection with Stain and Fade Resistance CorrectDeck® CX with Microban® Protection Resists Mold, Stains and Color Fading. Correct Building Products® LLC, manufacturer of CorrectDeck® composite decking, offers CorrectDeck® CX with Microban® antimicrobial product protection, the first composite decking to combine antimicrobial protection that resists mold and mildew with stain and fade resistance. - June 21, 2007 - Correct Building Products

Low-Maintenance Composite Decking Recycled and Recyclable Correct Building Products (R) expands recycling to include jobsite scrap - May 10, 2007 - Correct Building Products