Recent Headlines
Within Veneer, Plywood, & Engineered Wood Product Manufacturing
A New Chapter in 2025: TransTint® Joins General Finishes
General Finishes has officially welcomed TransTint® Wood Dyes into its family of premium, American-made brands. This partnership unites two companies rooted in craftsmanship and innovation. Trusted for over 20 years by furniture makers and woodworkers, TransTint® now benefits from expanded support and distribution while maintaining the same vibrant color performance makers rely on. - December 16, 2025 - TransTint Wood Dyes
Cabinets To Go Expands to Bowling Green, KY with New Showroom
Cabinets To Go has opened a new showroom at 1435 Campbell Lane in Bowling Green, KY, next to Lumber Liquidators. The location offers an expanded selection of kitchen and bath cabinetry, countertops, and accessories, along with free 3D design services. President and CEO Jason Delves invites the community to explore stylish, affordable options and expert design help. Founded in 2008, Cabinets To Go has over 100 stores nationwide, helping homeowners create beautiful, functional spaces. - October 28, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
Lumber Liquidators Announces Houston Store Relocation
Lumber Liquidators has relocated its Houston store to 11760 S. Sam Houston Parkway West, next to its sister company, Cabinets To Go. The move offers customers a one-stop destination for flooring and cabinetry solutions. The new showroom features an expanded selection of hardwood, laminate, vinyl, and engineered floors, with expert staff providing design and installation support. - October 28, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
Lumber Liquidators Announces Tampa Store Relocation
Lumber Liquidators has opened a new Tampa location next to Cabinets To Go, offering customers a one-stop shop for flooring and cabinetry. The updated showroom features hardwood, laminate, vinyl, and engineered flooring, with expert staff ready to assist with design and installation. The company continues its commitment to quality products and exceptional service. - October 21, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
Lumber Liquidators Celebrates New Bowling Green Store on Campbell Lane
Lumber Liquidators has opened its new Bowling Green store at 1435 Campbell Lane, offering an upgraded shopping experience and wide selection of quality flooring options. Conveniently located next to Cabinets To Go, the store provides homeowners and pros a one-stop destination for renovation needs. - October 21, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
Cabinets To Go Opens New Austin Showroom on Metric Blvd.
Cabinets To Go opens its new Austin showroom at 10701 Metric Blvd., next to Lumber Liquidators. The store offers quality, affordable cabinets in a wide selection of styles and a free 3D design service to help homeowners, contractors, and DIYers bring their kitchen and bathroom renovation dreams to life. - October 14, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
Lumber Liquidators Announces Store Relocation in Houston to Enhance Customer Experience
Lumber Liquidators has relocated its Spring, TX, store to 17955 North Freeway, Houston, which opened October 2. The new location, next to sister company Cabinets To Go, creates a one-stop destination for flooring and cabinetry. Customers will enjoy a seamless home improvement experience with expert guidance, flooring and cabinetry solutions, and professional services—all in a larger, more convenient space. - October 07, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
Lumber Liquidators Announces Five Strategic Store Relocations
Lumber Liquidators completed five strategic store relocations in Michigan, Delaware, Georgia, Illinois, and California to strengthen market presence and enhance customer convenience. The moves reflect the company’s growth strategy, aiming to deliver better access, improved service, and high-quality flooring options across its 200+ store network - September 03, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
Lumber Liquidators' New Huntsville Store is Now Open for Business
Lumber Liquidators new store in Huntsville, AL at 10035 Memorial Parkway SW is officially open, drawing strong interest from homeowners and contractors. The location, next to a Cabinets To Go, offers convenience and high-quality flooring at great prices. CEO Jason Delves says the store’s early success reflects the brand’s renewed focus on value, service, and customer satisfaction, and is part of a broader national growth strategy. - July 29, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
Lumber Liquidators Announces Store Move in Grand Rapids
Lumber Liquidators is relocating its Comstock Park store to a new location adjacent to the Cabinets To Go location in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The move includes a temporary mobile showroom and plans for a permanent store, creating an integrated home improvement experience. This transition reflects the company’s commitment to optimizing its presence, enhancing convenience, and delivering trusted flooring solutions to the community. - July 22, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
Lumber Liquidators Relocates to New Strategic Location in San Diego, CA
Lumber Liquidators is relocating its San Diego store to 6906 Miramar Road, Unit B, opening July 15, 2025. The new location offers enhanced convenience, a modern showroom, and access to its sister store, Cabinets To Go. This move supports customer needs with a wide flooring selection, expert services, and reinforces the company’s commitment to value and community engagement. - July 15, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
Lumber Liquidators Announces Store Move in Huntsville, AL
Lumber Liquidators is relocating its Huntsville, AL, store to 10035 Memorial Parkway SW, with an opening set for early July 2025. The move reflects the company’s continued growth and focus on customer convenience, offering a wide range of flooring options, expert services, and enhanced accessibility. Located next to a Cabinets To Go, the new store strengthens community ties and supports the brand’s mission to deliver quality, value, and trusted flooring solutions across the Country. - July 08, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
Lumber Liquidators Expands Its Flooring Offerings
Lumber Liquidators has added InstaCarpet tile to its flooring lineup, enhancing its range of DIY-friendly and affordable products. Designed for easy installation and durability, the carpet tiles are ideal for high-traffic areas like basements and playrooms. The addition supports the company’s mission to offer practical, cost-effective solutions for homeowners and contractors while expanding design options and reinforcing its role as a leader in home improvement. - July 01, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
Lumber Liquidators Announces New Bowling Green Location
Lumber Liquidators is relocating its Bowling Green store to 1435 Campbell Lane, with a full storefront opening August 2025 alongside a new Cabinets To Go. A mobile showroom is open now, offering flooring solutions and expert support. The new location will feature the latest in flooring trends and professional services, creating a one-stop renovation destination. - June 17, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
Lumber Liquidators Expands Operations with New Distribution Center in Lawrenceburg, TN
Lumber Liquidators is opening a new state-of-the-art distribution center in Lawrenceburg, TN, set to open in June 2026. This facility will centralize inventory, streamline operations, reduce lead times, and improve service. The expansion reflects strong company growth and a long-term commitment to efficient nationwide delivery and customer satisfaction. - June 10, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
Lumber Liquidators Announces Grand Opening of Its Newest Location in Franklin, TN
Lumber Liquidators has opened a new store in Franklin, TN at 1124 W McEwen Dr. Opened May 9, 2025, the location offers hardwood, vinyl, laminate, and more—plus expert design help and installation. CEO Jason Delves says the new store reflects the brand’s commitment to quality flooring at great prices. With hundreds of stores nationwide, Lumber Liquidators continues to lead in flooring value and service. - June 03, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
New Lumber Liquidators Brings Back Iconic April Flooring Sale
Under new leadership and ownership, the new Lumber Liquidators is celebrating its comeback by bringing back its famous April Flooring Sale. Originally started over 20 years ago, the event has become a customer favorite for deep discounts on hardwood, laminate, and waterproof flooring. With over 200 stores nationwide, the sale offers major savings on overstocked and limited-quantity products—available while supplies last. - April 29, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
Cabinets To Go honored as One of the Best Places To Work in 2025
Cabinets to Go has been named a winner of Glassdoor’s 17th annual Employees’ Choice Awards, honoring the Best Places to Work 2025. This prestigious recognition celebrates companies that prioritize on-the-job experiences, and unlike other workplace awards, the Glassdoor Employees’... - January 22, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
F9 Investments Completes Purchase of LL Flooring
F9 Investments, LLC completed the acquisition of 219 LL Flooring stores, which will now operate as Lumber Liquidators. Lumber Liquidators, originally founded by Tom Sullivan—owner of F9 Investments—returns to the F9 Brands portfolio, which includes companies in home improvement and décor. Sullivan expressed excitement about reuniting with Lumber Liquidators, while Jason Delves, CEO of F9 Brands, will lead the company, focusing on offering over 400 - October 01, 2024 - F9 Brands Inc.
F9 Brands Signs Agreement with LL Flooring Holdings Inc. to Purchase Going-Concern Business
F9 Brands, Inc., a division of F9 Investments, LLC, has signed an asset purchase agreement that includes the acquisition of 219 stores and inventory from LL Flooring Holdings, Inc., which has been in Chapter 11 bankruptcy since August 2024. This deal, led by Tom Sullivan, will keep more than 200 stores open and save up to 1,000 jobs. The acquisition is expected to close by the end of September, pending court approval. - September 10, 2024 - F9 Brands Inc.
Hanasan, a Korean Professional Manufacturer of Wooden Furniture for Pets, is Expanding Its Business in the Global Market
Hanasan products focus on design and functionality by combining general furniture concepts with companion animal furniture. Hanasan is an environment-friendly enterprise that uses natural wood for all pet furniture products. Its main brand is “LUXYPET,” which pursues the image of... - October 09, 2021 - Hanasan Co., Ltd.
E-Deck Co., Ltd., a Professional Manufacturer of Indoor and Outdoor Eco-Friendly High-Functional Flooring Materials, is Entering the Global Market
The manufacturer produces indoor and outdoor flooring made from natural materials such as bamboo, natural wood and synthetics. Bamboo flooring materials are eco-friendly, high-density, high-strength and high-functional, and emit no substances harmful to the environment. In addition, they are an... - June 11, 2021 - E-Deck Co., Ltd.
Pet Furniture Specialized Company, Hanasan Co., Ltd. to Launch Brand in North America
A Korean pet furniture manufacturing company, Hanasan is planning to launch its own brand on the U.S. market in 2020. - July 25, 2020 - Hanasan Co., Ltd.
The Mini Plus Evolution from Superfici America is the Next Evolution in Automated Spray Finishing
The Mini Plus Evolution reciprocal spray machine is the premier cost-effective automated finishing solution empowering small businesses, with the ability to increase their production while achieving 100% consistency in quality of finish. - December 17, 2019 - Superfici America
Superfici America to Merge Man and Machine at AWFS in Las Vegas July 17th - 20th
Superfici America, Inc., the North American division of Italy based Superfici, will be premiering their latest Industry 4.0 live remote connectivity app, and demonstrating their Compact spray machine at AWFS in Las Vegas, July 17-20, 2019. The app, known as My Finishing, will connect Superfici... - July 03, 2019 - Superfici America
Centennial Woods, LLC Celebrates 20 Years in Business with a Brand Update
Centennial Woods, LLC is rolling out a new look for their company in celebration of their 20th year in business. “After 20 years of serving our clients, customers, and team members, we took a look back over our history. We decided it was time to update and upgrade our logo to reflect the... - June 03, 2019 - Centennial Woods LLC
Asia Plywood Company Celebrates 55 Years in Plywood Manufacturing
Asia Plywood Company Sdn. Bhd., founded in 1964, is one of the longest running mills in West Malaysia and leading manufacturer of Malaysian Plywood. It celebrates its 55th year in plywood manufacturing. The company started out as a small sawmill in the mid-60's, supplying the local markets for the... - January 21, 2019 - Asia Plywood Company
Centennial Woods Reclaimed Wood Products Earn GREENGUARD Gold Certification for Supporting Healthier Indoor Environments
Centennial Woods, LLC, the leading producer of reclaimed wood from snow fences in Wyoming, has earned UL Environment’s GREENGUARD Gold Certification for their sustainable, carbon-negative reclaimed wood products. Products that have achieved this certification are proven to meet some of the... - December 17, 2018 - Centennial Woods LLC
IMA Schelling Group USA and Barbaric Announce Strategic Partnership
Announcing a new partnership between the IMA Schelling Group USA and Barbaric. Barbaric’s automated systems allow full integration into IMA and Schelling products. - July 20, 2017 - IMA Schelling Group USA
Granite Liquidators- A New Company That is Changing the Entire Countertop Market
Granite Liquidators is the up-and-comer in the granite industry that has given homeowners a new way to buy granite. They can now get better quality slabs at reduced prices. - June 23, 2017 - Rocky Mountain Forest Products
Interactive 3D Designer Tool for Steel & Metal Building Design
Worldwide Steel Buildings announcing new interactive 3D designer for steel & metal buildings usable in residential, commercial and industrial markets. - November 14, 2016 - Worldwide Steel Buildings
Convenient and Complimentary: TruGrain® Made with Resysta® CEU Course Now Available at AECDaily.com
Architects, designers, and builders can obtain valuable continuing education credits while learning about the latest in hybrid building products. - October 12, 2016 - Westech Building Products
The Building Material Architects Are Asking for: TruGrain® Made with Resysta® at 2016 AIA Convention
TruGrain® made with Resysta® has the look and feel of exotic hardwood and the performance and durability of a hybrid product. See it at the 2016 American Insitute of Architects Convention. - May 08, 2016 - Westech Building Products
TruGrain® Made with Resysta® at 2016 IBS
Westech Building Products will feature the full line of TruGrain® made with Resysta® bio-based decking, siding and facade profiles at the International Builder's Show, the biggest residential construction show in the United States. Westech, sister company, North American Pipe Corporation will also have their foundation building products on display. The show will be held January 19-21, 2016, in Las Vegas. - December 28, 2015 - Westech Building Products
US Builders Review Magazine Selects Westech Building Products as a 2015 Editor’s Choice Honoree
US Builders Reviews selected TruGrain® made with Resysta® line of decking, siding and façade boards to be included in their list of top building products for 2015. - December 28, 2015 - Westech Building Products
Wooden Trusses KY: Superior Building Concepts Opens Their Doors to Commercial & Residential Clients
Superior Building Concepts is a locally owned wooden truss manufacturing KY facility located in Winchester, Kentucky. The wood truss KY manufacturer designs, builds, and installs wooden trusses for residential, agricultural, and commercial buildings. - November 12, 2015 - Superior Building Concepts
Architectural Surfaces Inc. Supplies High-End Perforated Acoustical Ceiling for Livingston Lord Library
Minnesota State University Moorehead renovates antiquated 55-year-old library. - August 28, 2015 - Architectural Surfaces
Eastern Building Products Now Offering LP ProStruct®Floor with SmartFinish®
Eastern Building Products has extended their highly customized product line with the new LP ProStruct® Floors with SmartFinish®, a product that utilizes LP wood technology and is backed by a 10-year warranty. - August 11, 2015 - Eastern Building Products
Kabinetree Koncepts Launches New Website for the Houghton Area
New web resource for consumer education and awareness in Michigan. - June 18, 2015 - Kabinetree Koncepts
Green Builder Magazine Selects Westech’s TruGrain™ Made with Resysta® for 2015 Hot 50 List of Green Home Products
Green Builder Media recently released its annual list of the hottest new products available for today’s sustainable homes. The editors selected TruGrain™ made with Resysta® for the list in the “Roofing, Siding and Decking” category. - April 12, 2015 - Westech Building Products
Timberline Enterprises Acquires Hughes Lumber Company
Timberline Enterprises LLC, a Gloucester, Massachusetts lumber and building materials company, announced today that it has signed a deal to acquire the assets of Hughes Lumber Company Inc. of Billerica, Massachusetts. Timberline currently operates three full service lumber yards on the north shore... - March 07, 2015 - Timberline Enterprises
Westech Building Products National Sales Manager Elected to Board of Directors of the North American Deck and Railing Association
John Burkhart will utilize extensive fabrication experience to provide guidance and expertise to the NADRA Board of Directors and membership. - March 04, 2015 - Westech Building Products
Cherry Forest Products Becomes Sole Distributer of Novawood Ash Decking in North America
Cherry Forest Products is proud to become the sole distributer of Novawood Ash Decking products in North America effective January 1st, 2014. Novawood, an FSC certified company based out of Turkey, is internationally accredited and specializes in the manufacture of Thermowood products. Thermowood... - February 16, 2014 - Cherry Forest Products
Lynne Leach of Unique Concepts Earns Prestigious, Nationally-Recognized Credential
The Construction Specifications Institute (CSI) and the Raleigh-Durham Chapter are proud to announce that Lynne Leach of Raleigh, NC has become a Construction Documents Technologist (CDT). This is a prestigious, nationally-recognized credential that demonstrates Ms. Leach’s superior knowledge... - December 05, 2013 - Unique Concepts, Inc.
Unique Concepts Donates Custom Lectern to the AIA Center for Architecture and Design
Unique Concepts, a custom contract furniture manufacturer based in North Carolina, recently donated a custom lectern to the AIA Center for Architecture and Design. Lynne Leach, co-owner of Unique Concepts, who has worked personally with the AIA Center, was proud to donate the gift to such a great... - November 14, 2013 - Unique Concepts, Inc.
Staircaseparts.co.uk - Making Stair Parts Simple
The all new online stair parts store www.staircaseparts.co.uk was launched this week and is set to redefine the way stair parts are bought online. - June 13, 2012 - staircaseparts.co.uk
Leading Engineered Wood Flooring Manufacturer Announces the Launch of Brand New "Downtown Series"
New Urban Floor collection series is introduced by the renowned California based hardwood manufacturer for users who are looking for innovations in flooring trends. - March 21, 2012 - Urban Floor
Metpar Introduces Dur-a-Tex - a Textured Powder Coated Toilet Partition with a Graffiti Resistant Coating
Metpar Dur-A-Tex is a new highly durable and best value textured surface for restroom partitions. A special two-coat paint process developed by Metpar on Galvanized Steel increases the durability, plus improves resistance to graffiti and corrosion. This process vastly improves the service life of... - March 01, 2012 - Metpar Corp
Southbridge Homeowner Gets Rave Reviews for New Deck and Railing
Late summer into Fall can be a great time to get a deal on a new deck, especially if it is made with the latest weather-resistant materials. Old school of thought was that the wood deck has to be fresh in the spring or winter would take a toll on it. Not so with materials like AZEK, which resist rot, stains, splinters and scratches. A good cleaning and it's ready for that first Memorial Weekend barbecue. Marge Farrand a homeowner in Southbridge loves her new AZEK Deck and Railing! - August 27, 2011 - AZEK Building Products
"Made With Rosboro" Contest
Rosboro launches an online contest to showcase projects using Rosboro products. - March 27, 2011 - Rosboro