Company Profiles A Notary At Your Service A Notary At Your Service (NAYS) provides excellent notarial signing needs for mortgage closings, refinance, home equity loans, deeds of trust, grant deeds, affidavits, jurats, and all other legal... Catherine Simpson Catherine Simpson, a mobile notary public of south carolina, specializing in loan document signing. I cover the counties of Anderson, Greenville, Oconee, Pickens and Abbeville. I provide quick... Hatley Law Group Estate planning, trust and probate firm serving San Diego County. Louis A. Capazzi Jr., Attorney at Law Louis Capazzi Jr has been an attorney for over 20 years! He has helped many people over the years. He has provided attorney services to everyone from Eddie Murphy to football players. He works with... Melissa M. Klos I am mobile notary available on short notice! Also, a member of the NNA. I've been on the job for 6 years. I am very flexible with schedules. I currently receive doc's in the... National Signers Network National mobile notary directory. Search for local notaries by state, city or zip code. Lending companies join for free! Select Notary Services, LLC Select Notary Services is a notary and customer service solution headquartered in the state of Michigan. We deliver notarization, document signing, and customer services that are convenient,...