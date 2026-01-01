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Platinum Company Profiles

JLG Lawyers

JLG Lawyers

JLG Lawyers JLG

Kokolakis & Associates, P.C.

Kokolakis & Associates, P.C.

John Kokolakis emphasizes his practice in the area of Personal Injury. Specifically, people injured in serious automobile, tractor-trailer, train or motorcycle accidents. Also represented in the area...

Outsourced Paralegal Services

Outsourced Paralegal Services

Thank you for taking the time to learn more about the advantages of hiring a freelance bankruptcy paralegal to assist your law firm. My services will meet all of your legal support needs while...

Saunder & Associates, APC

Saunder & Associates, APC

Saunders & Associates provides aggressive cost-effective and result-oriented representation to its clients. The difference between winning and losing is razor thin. The law firm representing you...

Gold Company Profiles

ADROIT 3 Corp

ADROIT 3 Corp

Adroit-3.com is a leading provider of cost-effective online monetary dispute resolution services. Adroit-3.com is an intuitive, confidential, no registration platform designed for businesses,...

AVA Law Group, Inc.

AVA Law Group, Inc.

AVA Law Group, Inc., is a California-based civil litigation firm with a focus on helping victims of sexual abuse, product defects, and single-event accidents. Founding attorney Andrew Van Arsdale is...

Bracker & Marcus LLC

Bracker & Marcus LLC

Healthcare is a massive industry in the United States, accounting for nearly 18 percent of the country’s gross domestic product. Government healthcare programs contribute significantly to these...

Dellecker Wilson King McKenna Ruffier & Sos LLP

Dellecker Wilson King McKenna Ruffier & Sos LLP

When a medical error or misdiagnosis results in serious injury, it is considered medical malpractice. But, how do you know when a doctor hasn’t met the standard of care? Sometimes, we only find...

Fayetteville Car Accident Lawyer

Fayetteville Car Accident Lawyer

Being involved in a car accident can turn your life upside down. Between painful accident injuries, mounting medical bills, and time missed from work, the aftermath is often overwhelming. At Mike...

Feifer & Greenberg, LLP

Feifer & Greenberg, LLP

For over 20 years, our New York traffic ticket attorneys have been defending clients against speeding and traffic violations, as well as handling driving-related misdemeanors, bringing a combined...

Fox Injury Law

Fox Injury Law

At Fox Injury Law, we are committed to helping individuals and families in Tucker recover after distressing accidents. We work tirelessly to ensure you receive the compensation you deserve. Choosing...

Fox Injury Law

Fox Injury Law

An injury can turn your life upside down in an instant—pain, stress, medical bills, and the uncertainty of what comes next. At Fox Injury Law, we understand how overwhelming this time can be.

Griffin Durham Tanner Clarkson LLC

Griffin Durham Tanner Clarkson LLC

Griffin Durham Tanner & Clarkson have earned a stellar reputation for skillfully navigating clients through the complex terrain of healthcare fraud investigations. As a key enforcement priority...

Grossman Green PLLC

Grossman Green PLLC

If you've been injured due to someone else's negligence or deliberate actions, you may have a strong right to compensation for your medical expenses, lost income, pain and suffering, and more. An...

Havens & Associates, PLLC

Havens & Associates, PLLC

Oilfield workers face high-risk, demanding environments where severe injuries are a constant threat. Explosions, fires, equipment failures, toxic exposure, and malfunctioning tools can lead to...

Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A.

Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A.

Henderson Franklin is the largest, locally-based law firm between Tampa and Miami with over 55 attorneys dedicated to providing a wide range of legal services in the areas of business and tax...

Hodson P.I., LLC

Hodson P.I., LLC

Hodson P.I., LLC is a licensed, professional private investigations firm serving all of California. Hodson P.I., LLC is an approved, and licensed Limited Liability Investigations Corporation. Our...

Horwitz Horwitz & Associates

Horwitz Horwitz & Associates

Horwitz, Horwitz & Associates is widely recognized as one of Illinois' leading personal injury law firms. Our skilled team of litigators has secured record-breaking verdicts, including the...

Horwitz, Horwitz and Associates, Ltd.

Horwitz, Horwitz and Associates, Ltd.

At Horwitz, Horwitz & Associates, our dedicated Aurora workers’ compensation attorneys are committed to stepping in when your claim has been unfairly denied. We understand how frustrating...

Horwitz, Horwitz and Associates, Ltd.

Horwitz, Horwitz and Associates, Ltd.

Under Illinois law, you are entitled to compensation if you are injured in a car accident, even if it’s partially your fault. However, getting that compensation can be tricky. Insurance...

Hotz & Associates, P.C.

Hotz & Associates, P.C.

A truck wreck around the I-40/I-75 split or a busy Knoxville surface road can turn into something much more serious than a typical car accident. When a commercial truck is involved, the impact is...

Idaho Employment Law Solutions

Idaho Employment Law Solutions

Idaho Employment Law Solutions (IELS) is an African-American and veteran-owned law firm in Idaho that serves both individuals and businesses in Wage and Hour Claims, Unemployment Claims, Employment...

Langdon & Emison Attorneys at Law

Langdon & Emison Attorneys at Law

For over 30 years, Langdon & Emison has dedicated its practice to advocating for individuals who have suffered serious injuries or lost loved ones due to: - Motor vehicle, tractor-trailer, and...

Law Office of Alena Shautsova

Law Office of Alena Shautsova

Alena Shautsova Alena Shautsova is a top-rated New York Immigration lawyer, working in Brooklyn and Syosset. She handles all types of immigration matters and also provides help with litigation and...

Loyd J Bourgeois Injury & Accident Lawyer

Loyd J Bourgeois Injury & Accident Lawyer

Loyd J Bourgeois Injury & Accident Lawyer is dedicated to serving injured individuals and families throughout Southeast Louisiana with compassion, guidance, and trusted legal representation.

Lytal, Reiter, Smith, Ivey & Fronrath

Lytal, Reiter, Smith, Ivey & Fronrath

When an accident turns your life upside down, you need a trusted advocate who will fight for your rights and help you pursue the compensation you deserve. At Lytal, Reiter, Smith, Ivey &...

Lytal, Reiter, Smith, Ivey & Fronrath

Lytal, Reiter, Smith, Ivey & Fronrath

At Lytal, Reiter, Smith, Ivey & Fronrath, we pride ourselves on our relentless dedication and hard work, which has positioned us as leading personal injury attorneys. Based in West Palm Beach,...

Lytal, Reiter, Smith, Ivey & Fronrath

Lytal, Reiter, Smith, Ivey & Fronrath

Fort Myers Personal Injury If you’ve been injured due to someone else’s actions—whether in a car accident, a collision involving a commercial vehicle, a slip-and-fall at a local...

Lytal, Reiter, Smith, Ivey & Fronrath

Lytal, Reiter, Smith, Ivey & Fronrath

Have you or someone you care about suffered an injury in Melbourne because of someone else’s negligence? If so, it’s vital to know your legal rights and understand the options available...

Lytal, Reiter, Smith, Ivey & Fronrath

Lytal, Reiter, Smith, Ivey & Fronrath

After an accident, the path to recovery can seem daunting. At Lytal, Reiter, Smith, Ivey & Fronrath, we recognize the profound physical, emotional, and financial challenges a personal injury...

Lytal, Reiter, Smith, Ivey & Fronrath - Boca

Lytal, Reiter, Smith, Ivey & Fronrath - Boca

Super Lawyers has recognized our winning Boca Raton personal injury attorney lineup, and our firm has been named one of the best law firms in America. Check out our long history of successful case...

Lytal, Reiter, Smith, Ivey & Fronrath- Port St. Lucie

Lytal, Reiter, Smith, Ivey & Fronrath- Port St. Lucie

If you have been in an accident that hurt you or someone you love, those at fault should be held accountable. An experienced Port St Lucie personal injury lawyer can help make that happen. Whether...

Mason LLP

Mason LLP

An experienced data breach attorney can reduce potential harm if your Social Security number, biometric data, or other sensitive information has been exposed or sold. At Mason LLP, our civil...

Napoli Shkolnik PLLC

Napoli Shkolnik PLLC

Napoli Shkolnik PLLC is a national litigation firm providing representation to victims of defective prescriptions drugs and medical devices, asbestos-related illnesses, aviation accidents, complex...

Nick Schnyder Law Firm, LLC

Nick Schnyder Law Firm, LLC

At Nick Schnyder Law Firm, we proudly stand up for injured individuals and families throughout Marietta and across Cobb County. Fighting for the rights of Georgians is what drives our results. With...

Rubenstein Law

Rubenstein Law

Rubenstein Law has been getting justice for personal injury victims since 1988. Today Rubenstein Law is recognized as a premier name in Personal Injury, representing clients in a variety of case...

Select Law Partners PLLC

Select Law Partners PLLC

## Compassionate and Expert Family Law Guidance Embarking on family law matters requires a blend of sensitivity, understanding, and robust legal guidance. The experienced team at Select Law Partners...

Shaheen & Gordon, P.A.

Shaheen & Gordon, P.A.

New Hampshire’s busiest roads—like I-93, I-95, Route 101, Route 16, Route 4, and the Everett Turnpike—see frequent crashes. If you were injured due to someone else’s...

Shaheen & Gordon, P.A.

Shaheen & Gordon, P.A.

Personal injury law seeks justice for individuals harmed due to others’ negligence or intentional actions. If you’ve been injured due to someone else’s carelessness, you may be...

Shaheen & Gordon, P.A.

Shaheen & Gordon, P.A.

Were you injured in an accident in Nashua that wasn’t your fault? Managing mounting medical bills, lost income, and the stress of supporting your family while recovering can feel overwhelming.

Smith Jordan, PA

Smith Jordan, PA

Every year, hundreds of Greenville drivers and passengers are killed in car accidents. Beyond this, thousands suffer severe and debilitating injuries. While various factors can contribute to these...

The Johnson Firm

The Johnson Firm

Our personal injury lawyers are dedicated to your claim like no one else. We’re here to truly partner with you, ensuring you stay informed and confident throughout the process, and ultimately...

The Weinstein Law Group, PLLC

The Weinstein Law Group, PLLC

We founded The Weinstein Law Group, PLLC for one reason: to give people with injuries a better option than the other lawyers out there. In 30 years of representing accident victims our founder,...

Tribeca Capital Group, LLC

Tribeca Capital Group, LLC

Van Wey & Metzler

Van Wey & Metzler

Medical Malpractice and Birth Injury Attorneys

Weclose

Weclose

Weclose is a legal service dedicated to simplifying residential real estate closings across Ontario, Canada. Offering fixed-rate pricing, digital tools, and professional legal guidance, Weclose...

Weir & Kestner

Weir & Kestner

At Weir & Kestner Injury Lawyers, we believe injury victims deserve more than just a lawyer—they deserve a dedicated team that truly listens, cares, and fights tirelessly for their future.

Weir & Kestner

Weir & Kestner

If you were injured in Murfreesboro or Rutherford County, you want a personal injury legal team who understands the local landscape and will fight to protect your right to a fair recovery. Attorneys...

Zara Injury Law

Zara Injury Law

At Zara Injury Law, we have extensive experience representing clients in car accident cases throughout Colorado. Our team is dedicated to providing personalized attention, aggressive advocacy, and...

Company Profiles

1st Choice Funding

1st Choice Funding

To find out about this innovative service log onto the company website at http://1stchoicefunding.com and become informed about a long past due financial remedy for Auto Accident victims, as...

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