Lagos’ Capital Market Solicitors Association Elects Mr. Benjamin Obidegwu as Its New Chairman Capital Market Solicitors Association Elects Mr. Benjamin Obidegwu as its Chairman, alongside other executives, for a two year tenure. - September 30, 2019 - Hermon Barristers & Solicitors

Cloud Based Corporate Solutions Provider LCCS is now iNCUBEE. New Name, New Strategy, New Packages, New Prices. First Reveal at RISE 2019. LCCS now iNCUBEE, a cloud based solutions provider for entrepreneurs, is officially launching and showcasing its new offerings at RISE 2019 at booth B132, on Tuesday, July 9 at the HKCEC. This new venture comes from the success of LCCS, the first cloud based operator supporting Hong Kong company formation and maintenance online. - July 11, 2019 - iNCUBEE | LCCS

WikiLocks Announces First Legal Industry Software Solution to Ensure PTO Compliance Mark Sterle, Director of Legal Solutions for North American-based WikiLocks announces the launch of an industry shaping legal software solution designed to ensure PTO compliance. - July 01, 2019 - WikiLocks

WikiLocks Announces Unique, Ground Breaking, Legal Industry Software Solution to Defeat Waiver Arguments Mark Sterle, Director of Legal Solutions for North American-based WikiLocks announces the launch of an industry shaping legal software solution designed to defeat waiver arguments. - June 25, 2019 - WikiLocks

WikiLocks Formally Announces Legal Industry Strategic Content Data Security Offering Mark Sterle, Director of Legal Solutions for North American-based WikiLocks announces the official launch of one of several new key strategic offerings, Content & Data Security specifically designed for the legal industry. - June 22, 2019 - WikiLocks

WikiLocks Appoints Mark Sterle as Director of Sales, Security & Content Encryption Group, North American Marketplace WikiLocks announces new Director of Sales for the Security & Content Encryption group for the North American Marketplace. - June 04, 2019 - WikiLocks

Bergen County Paramus Elder Care Lawyer: Girolaw Offering Maximum Protection & Control of all Assets Guaranteed Ask a Bergen County Paramus Elder Care Lawyer to review your current long-term health care plan and make recommendations for changes or improvements that may benefit you and your family. - April 12, 2019 - Giro Elder Law

NeedANotary.Com Feels Remote Online Notarization, RON, Does Not Deter Fraud There are particular screening processes notaries take to determine a signer's identity and their understanding of what they are signing and willingness to sign. Doing this type of screening over the internet makes the screening process more difficult. And the current security processes the RON movement utilize for notarizing real estate transactions have yet to be tested in any court of law. - March 27, 2019 - NeedANotary.com

The Notary Training Network Launches in Maryland by Hosting Inaugural Notary Conference Most notaries receive minimal training. This leads to misinformation, lack of confidence, increased liability for employers, and public frustration. - March 05, 2019 - Notary Training Network

Connecting the Public with Flat-Rate Legal Providers and Services for Free FlatLaws.com (formerly flatlaw.ca) is a directory of lawyers, paralegals and other legal service providers who provide flat-rate legal services to the public. Founded in 2013 by lawyer and programmer Addison Cameron-Huff, Flatlaws.com seek to connect the public with legal service providers for free in... - December 14, 2018 - FlatLaws

RLG Reacts to the Restraining Excessive Federal Enforcement and Regulations of Cannabis Act (REFER Act) A bill has been introduced in the House that would protect states with cannabis laws from interference by the Federal government. Known as the Restraining Excessive Federal Enforcement and Regulations of Cannabis Act (REFER Act), the bill would protect both medical and recreational cannabis at the state... - January 30, 2018 - The Rodman Law Group, LLC

Hong Kong's First Cloud Based Corporate Services Provider Reveals New Look & Website; LCCS Offers Free Company Formation, Registered Office & Company Secretary Services LCCS a.k.a. the Low Cost Corporate Services provider has released a new brand identity featuring a new logo and website with increased functionality. To celebrate they are offering free incorporation and/or free registered office and company secretary if transferring an existing company. About LCCS For... - December 21, 2017 - iNCUBEE | LCCS

The Rodman Law Group Announces Sponsorship of Crypto Cannabis Conference 3rd Annual Crypto Cannabis Conference to Offer Insight into Two Industries that are Growing Faster than any Other Sector - October 21, 2017 at 12pm at Bar Standard in Denver. - October 18, 2017 - The Rodman Law Group, LLC

Jurado & Farshchian, P.L. is Offering a Free Seminar for First Time Home Buyers Law Firm Aims to Give Back to the Community with Informative Workshop. - January 08, 2017 - Jurado & Farshchian, P.L.

Jurado & Farshchian, P.L. Recognized for Outstanding Entrepreneurship Entrepreneur Magazine Identifies the law Firm of Jurado & Farshchian, P.L. as a Leading Small Business. - November 30, 2016 - Jurado & Farshchian, P.L.

Lehigh Valley Insurance Agency Expands to Luzerne Co. In a recent merger, Lehigh Valley Insurance Agency expanded to Luzerne Co. Customers of Hazleton Insurance can expect to work with the same insurance team under the new name, John Yurconic Agency. - August 01, 2016 - John Yurconic Agency

The Cromeens Law Firm Announces Phillips as Newest Legal Addition The Cromeens Law Firm, PLLC, welcomes Cameron Phillips as the newest lawyer to join their team of legal professionals. Phillips was sworn in as a member of the State Bar of Texas on Monday, May 9, 2016, at the Panola County Courthouse by Carthage Judge Bobby Phillips. A graduate from the University... - May 19, 2016 - The Cromeens Law Firm, PLLC

NotaryCam Announces New President Hong Mo Yang, former Samsung Executive is named President of the fast growing global notary firm, NotaryCam.com. Hong brings a depth of skills and expertise to continue and ramp the rapid scale for the current market leader - March 31, 2016 - NotaryCam, Inc.

Nick Fortune on the Secrets of the Wealthy | Fortune DNA Tax strategist, keynote speaker, and seasoned entrepreneur Nick Fortune talks about why the wealthy are so wealthy, and how businesses become successful. - February 18, 2016 - Fortune DNA

"Misunderstood Nanny Dogs?" Book by J. Thomas Beasley Exposes Pit Bull Myths and Misconceptions at New Low Price in Honor of #PitBullWeek and #NationalDogDay Every year in the U.S., hundreds of people, often children, are seriously injured, and dozens are killed, in dog attacks, and every year, pit bulls are named as the primary culprit in these violent attacks. The new Kindle book "Misunderstood Nanny Dogs?" is a heart-wrenching expose’ and attempt to address the growing concern of violent dog attacks and a call to action to stop spreading lies and myths about these dogs. - August 28, 2015 - J. Thomas Beasley

The Law Firm of Ameri & Associates Saves a Client $1,200,000.00 Ameri & Associates, a leading law firm with offices in New York and New Jersey, announced today that it successfully defended their Corporate Clients, an international shipping company in arbitration $1,200,000.00. The Plaintiff, a Passaic County Attorney sued their former clients for unpaid legal... - July 22, 2015 - Ameri & Associates

Superior Notary Services Moves to New Location Superior Notary Services, the leaders in mobile notary services, announces their move to new offices in St. Paul, Texas. - February 21, 2015 - Superior Notary Services

Form I-9 Training for Notaries in Alabama Representatives from USCIS (United States Citizenship and Immigration Services) will conduct "Form I-9 Training for Notaries," on Thursday, January 8, 2015 at 5:30 pm, at the Homewood Public Library. Notaries and Notary Signing Agents are encouraged to attend. Training will be presented via videoconference. Attendees can join the group at the library or connect remotely. - December 09, 2014 - Notaries4Alabama

e-Notaries.net Introduces “RATE ONE” e-Notaries.net is scheduled to launch it’s highly anticipated social networking platform for notaries. e-Notaries.net will introduce 1st of it’s kind, new online feature that will allow agencies the ability to rate the field agents performance and service. - November 11, 2014 - TheNotaryNetwork.org

Notary Services Adds New Scheduling Platform to Redesigned Website Superior Notary Services, pioneers of “Mobile Notary Service,” announces the addition of the SnapDocs scheduling platform to their recently redesigned website. - October 24, 2014 - Superior Notary Services

Training for Alabama Notaries Notaries for Alabama, will be back in Homewood on Sunday, August 17, 2014 hosting "Notary Basics: Training for Alabama Notaries." The class will be held at the Comfort Inn - Homewood, 226 Summit Parkway. "Notary Basics" is ideal for new notaries, and experienced notaries who have never had the benefit of formal training. There will be two sessions: Morning (9 am - 1pm) and Afternoon (2pm - 6pm). To register and obtain additional information, send an email to NotaryBasics@Gmail.com. - July 22, 2014 - Notaries4Alabama

Aaron Notary Appointment Services, Inc. Now offers Apostille Service Fast, Easy & Inexpensive. - July 04, 2014 - Aaron Notary Appointment Services, Inc.

Aaron Notary Appointment Services, Inc. Celebrating 20 Years Serving Florida Notaries Apply to Become a Florida Notary at a low prices- includes all state fees, and state required bond. - June 20, 2014 - Aaron Notary Appointment Services, Inc.

ApostillEasy – Automated Online Apostille Service Has Been Launched in the Uk ApostillEasy are pleased to announce the launch of their UK online apostille service http://www.apostilleasy.co.uk - June 15, 2014 - apostilleasy

YIANNIFYORK Official Kickoff Presented by ESCU Consulting New York & Neil J. Morgan YIANNIFYORK, jewelry and craft line created by Cypriot artist Ioannis Sazeidis. YIANNIFYORK, a Premier Showcase event presented by ESCU Consulting New York & Neil J. Morgan. Sunday, March 23, 2014 from 6 to 8 pm at Camp David NYC Bar & Lounge, the newest addition to the East Village bars & lounges nightlife. Live performance by recording artist Miwa Gemini. - March 22, 2014 - ESCU Consulting LLC

Local Training for Alabama Notaries Notaries for Alabama will be one of the sponsors of Notary Basics for the Alabama Notary Public, scheduled for Friday, February 28, 2014, from 9:30 am – 4:30 pm at the Homewood Public Library, in Homewood, AL. The cost is $35. “Notary Basics is ideal for first-time notaries, or commissioned... - February 01, 2014 - Notaries4Alabama

iFieldservices.com Takes Over e-Notaries.net Vendor Services e-Notaries.net has focused it's attention on training and education for notaries and Field inspectors within the industry of the real estate market. They are no longer providing Notary Closing and Field Service Inspections. - January 28, 2014 - TheNotaryNetwork.org

"Safety Talk" for Alabama Notaries and Signing Agents Detective-Sargeant Juan Rodriquez, Homewood Police Department, will give a "Safety Talk" to Notaries Public and Signing Agents, on Thursday, March 13, 2014 at 6:00 pm, at Homewood Public Library. All Notaries and Signing Agents are encouraged to attend. Rodriquez will provide professional and practical advice on how to work smarter and more safely in 2014. - January 23, 2014 - Notaries4Alabama

Notary Public Seminar: New Standards for Mortgage Signings Chris Sturdivant, of the National Notary Association, will be the featured speaker at the upcoming January meeting for Notaries for Alabama. The event is open to all notaries who serve as Notary Signing Agents; employees of title companies and mortgage origination professionals. Mr. Sturdivant’s... - January 07, 2014 - Notaries4Alabama

Mike Hagen of the Hagen Law Firm Receives AV® Preeminent™ Peer Review Rating Real Estate Attorney Mike Hagen of the Hagen Law Firm has received an AV® Preeminent™ Peer Review Rating by Martindale Hubbell. During the peer review process, lawyers are rated on their legal ability in five areas: legal knowledge, analytical capabilities, judgment, communication ability,... - November 23, 2013 - Hagen Law Firm and TaxCuts1

Notary @ Your Door Chase Mission Grant Submission Local Business, Notary @ Your Door Co., needs Support to be Eligible for $250,000 Grant from Mission Main StreetSM Grants. Help Notary @ Your Door Co. Grow by Voting Online Before November 15. Notary @ Your Door Co. a local Notary Public and Loan Singing Small Business, has applied for a $250,000 grant... - October 20, 2013 - Notary @ Your Door

Free Notary Services Offered by Notaries for Alabama In recognition of National Notary Public Day, a notary support group, Notaries for Alabama, will provide free notary services to the general public on Thursday, November 7, 2013 from 10am to 5:30 pm at the Birmingham Public Library, 2100 Park Place, Birmingham, AL 35203. Free parking available. Bring government issued ID and the un-signed form. - October 15, 2013 - Notaries4Alabama

Lilian V. Yanni Deconescu Named Master Career Development Professional Lilian V. Yanni Deconescu, recently achieved his Master Career Development Professional (MCDP) special membership status from the National Career Development Association (NCDA). The National Career Development Association (NCDA) is a world recognized leader that develops standards for the career development... - October 13, 2013 - ESCU Consulting LLC

Launch of Wedding Lawyer Firm in Los Angeles, CA Christie Asselin, Esq., a PC, Wedding Lawyer, announces the launch of a practice area devoted to legal issues that arise before, during and after a couple’s wedding day. - October 09, 2013 - Christie M. Asselin Esq., a P.C.

New Social Security Strategies Provided by the Wealth Guardian Group Have Increased Benefit Amounts by $200,000 There are many rules and regulations surrounding Social Security that are very vague and make it difficult for most people to know when the best time is to file. Social Security Maximization provides detailed strategies specific to an individual that can increase lifetime benefits by over $200,000. The Wealth Guardian Group specializes in Social Security and offers strategies that you may not find elsewhere. - October 02, 2013 - Wealth Guardian Group

KEAIS Sponsors 2013 CLM Women’s Leadership Forum KEAIS is a sponsor for the Fourth Annual CLM Women’s Leadership Forum. The Forum will feature engaging speakers from both within and outside the industry who will share their stories of success, advocacy and perseverance. Approximately 300 women will gather to learn, lunch, and network at the Forum,... - September 18, 2013 - Keais Records Service

Meet & Greet for North Alabama Notaries Notaries4Alabama will host a "Meet & Greet" session for any Alabama Notary Public who is interested forming a networking group. Meeting location: Panera Bread - Bridge Street, in Madison, Alabama. This is a free event on Thursday, September 26 at 6:00 pm. - September 11, 2013 - Notaries4Alabama

Notary Clinic for Alabama Notaries Alabama Notaries are invited to September's Notary Clinic where the featured speaker will be Mr. Ozie Stallworth, of Notary Public Administrators and North Carolina Secretary of State Department. - September 10, 2013 - Notaries4Alabama

Erin K. Brown Carter Attends LPL Focus13 National Conference, a Leading Financial Services Event Focused on Increasing Value to Investors More than 5,700 total attendees from around the country assembled to learn new strategies and skills, expand knowledge in numerous product areas, and network with peers and industry experts. - September 06, 2013 - OnPath Financial, LLC

Attorney Neysa Borkert Joins The Hagen Law Firm in Fort Myers, Florida The Hagen Law Firm announces that Neysa J. Borkert has joined the firm in Fort Myers. Her primary areas of practice include environmental, land use, local government, administrative and real estate law. Ms. Borkert represents clients in a variety of matters concerning the conveyance, entitlement and development of real property. - August 16, 2013 - Hagen Law Firm and TaxCuts1

"Profitable Opportunities for the Notary Entrepreneur," a Notaries4Alabama Featured Speaker Series Wanda Lamb, Owner and President of Litigation Management Services, will be the featured speaker at the Notaries4Alabama August Meeting. She will discuss a variety of professional services self-employed notaries should consider. - August 13, 2013 - Notaries4Alabama

Experienced Illinois Notary Public and Loan Signing Agent Announces Availability in New Locations Notary with 13 years real estate experience expands coverage area. LaShea Miller announces she has expanded her service area for Notary Public and Loan Signing services throughout Chicago. Miller's coverage area is Chicago, Skokie, Des Plaines, Oak Park and Forest Park. With over 13 years in the real... - July 22, 2013 - Chicago Notary 4 U

Prominent Title Agency Welcomes Robert A. Calabrese, Esq. as Division Director for Commercial Real Estate Robert A Calabrese Esq. has joined Prominent Title Agency as the Division Director for the Commercial Real Estate Division. Robert earned his Bachelor of Science from Miami University and his Juris Doctorate from Chase College of Law. Rob manages a diverse project portfolio working with lenders, Real Estate Brokers and Attorneys from all over the U.S on a daily basis. - April 15, 2013 - Prominent Title Agency

EMD Law LLP Offer Fixed Fees for Family Matters EMD Law LLP are fixing fees for family issues allowing people to find out the cost of fees before they instruct the solicitor. - April 11, 2013 - EMD Law