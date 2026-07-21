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Within Notaries
Laura Ward From R.I.S.E. Immigration Services Earns U.S. Department of Justice Accreditation to Represent Immigrants in Immigration Proceedings
Laura Ward has officially been recognized as a Department of Justice (DOJ) Accredited Representative, a significant professional achievement that expands her ability to assist individuals and families navigating the United States immigration system. - July 21, 2026 - RISE Immigration Services
R.I.S.E. Immigration Services Adds Attorney Kim Baker to Offer More Quality Immigration Services
R.I.S.E. Immigration Services in Smyrna, TN, welcomes Attorney Kim Baker to its team. Her addition enhances their capacity to provide professional, ethical immigration services for families navigating the U.S. system. Director Laura Ward reaffirms their mission to expand access while maintaining high standards. R.I.S.E., a non-profit, assists with family petitions, humanitarian cases, citizenship, and work permits. - July 01, 2026 - RISE Immigration Services
Ariel Wolfenson and the 2025 Year-End Closing of Wolfenson Abogados
In an increasingly demanding, competitive legal environment exposed to intense public scrutiny, Wolfenson Abogados has successfully closed 2025 as one of the law firms with the greatest recognition, visibility, and strategic projection in Chile. At the center of this story stands its founder,... - December 23, 2025 - Wolfenson Abogados
Attorney Launches Modern Family Law Firm Serving Miami
Nicole Alvarez Law, P.A. officially launches in South Florida, offering modern, client-focused family law and mediation services. Founded by experienced attorney Nicole "Niki" Alvarez, the firm is dedicated to guiding clients through complex legal matters with clarity, compassion, and strategic expertise. - October 19, 2025 - Nicole Alvarez Law PA
Scott Vicknair Personal Injury Lawyers Announces Community Events for 2025
Scott Vicknair Personal Injury Lawyers is making a lasting impact in the community by hosting and supporting local events that bring people together while promoting safety, education, and goodwill. - March 15, 2025 - Scott Vicknair Personal Injury Lawyers
Introducing the Instant Probate Bond Price Hotline – Fast, Reliable Quotes Anytime
ProbateCourtBond.com and Nagashima Pavarini Ltd introduce a Probate Bond Instant Price Hotline, using advanced IVR technology to provide 24/7 nationwide probate bond price estimates. This automated system enhances accessibility, reduces disruptions, and previews upcoming AI-assisted services. Callers can request a price estimate instantly or speak directly with Principal Agent Phil Pavarini for personalized assistance. - March 05, 2025 - Nagashima Pavarini Ltd.
National Survey Launched to Assess Business Conditions, Policies, and Fees for U.S. Notaries
A new National Notary Business & Policy Survey has been launched to collect insights from notaries across the U.S. on current business conditions, policies, and fees. This survey aims to provide real-world data to help policymakers and industry leaders advocate for fairer fees, improved regulations, and better support for notaries. The survey is open until March 31, 2025, and participants will have the chance to win one of five Amazon gift cards as a thank you for their time. - February 25, 2025 - The California League of Independent Notaries
Nyxx Launches AI Platform to Transform Legal Contract Analysis
NYXX is a pioneering legal technology company that leverages advanced artificial intelligence to transform contract analysis and review. Founded in 2024, NYXX combines cutting-edge AI technology with deep legal expertise to help law firms and corporate legal departments work smarter and more efficiently. The company's flagship AI platform processes legal documents at unprecedented speeds while maintaining the highest standards of accuracy and security. - December 01, 2024 - Nyxx
Notary Stars, 2024 NNA Influencer of the Year Nominee, Expands to Affordable Notary Business Marketing Training Without Compromising on Quality Services Education
For five years, Notary Stars has led the notary industry by prioritizing quality service over profits, offering in-depth training with real-life scenarios. During the pandemic, they focused on safe Remote Online Notarization, ensuring notaries understood their roles in a recorded environment. With the launch of "Dedication to Signing Agent Excellence" and WIX website expertise, Notary Stars now empowers notaries to excel both in their craft and online presence. - August 26, 2024 - Notary Stars
Expert-Led Notary Public Nottingham Brings Personalized, Transparent Notarization to the Forefront
Notary Public Nottingham emerges as a trailblazer in legal services, offering bespoke notary solutions with an emphasis on clarity and client engagement, revolutionizing the approach to legal documentation in the UK. - November 28, 2023 - Notary Public Nottingham
Noble Notary & Legal Document Preparers Launches a Directory Site for Notaries & Related Industries
Noble Notary & Legal Document Preparers, a leader in providing comprehensive services in the notary, legal and financial services space, has launched a new directory site NobleLegalPros.com. - April 25, 2023 - Noble Notary & Legal Document Preparers
"Criminal Record Gone," New Book to be Released in 2023
"Criminal Record Gone A New Book To Be Released," and a document preparation service to help you seal/expunge your Criminal record. - February 28, 2023 - Criminal Record Gone
Brittan Dadon Becomes Partner in Stahl, Davies, Sewell, Chavarria & Friend Law Firm
Stahl, Davies, Sewell, Chavarria & Friend is pleased to announce that Brittany Dadon has become a partner in the Firm. She specializes in real estate, regulatory, and permitting aspects of utility scale wind, solar, and battery storage projects in Texas. During her time at the Firm, Brittany has worked on numerous wind, solar, battery storage, and natural gas energy projects at various stages: greenfield, acquisition, and repowering projects—totaling over 8 gigawatts of generation capacity. - January 27, 2023 - Stahl, Davies, Sewell, Chavarria & Friend
Noble Notary & Legal Document Preparers Launches New Book About Its Unique Business Model
Due to popular demand, Florida-based company shares its secrets following success of innovative mobile notary business. - September 23, 2022 - Noble Notary & Legal Document Preparers
Innovative Education Program for Divorced Parents "ATLAS: Path towards Peaceful Co-Parenting"
JP Coaching & Consulting announces a valuable new opportunity for divorced or divorcing parents. Atlas: Path towards Peaceful Co-Parenting program has recently received court approval and is listed on the referral list for California Superior Courts. This Court Approved parent education program is designed to teach parents how to shield their children from parental conflict, minimize the damage of negative parental behaviors and establish a positive, long-term relationship as “co-parents." - July 13, 2022 - JP Coaching and Consulting Inc.
The Big Savannah Toy Drive Concludes with Finale Event for Coastal Children’s Advocacy Center
The Big Savannah Toy Drive collected toys for the children served by Coastal Children’s Advocacy Center (CCAC) from November 26 through December 17. The toy drive concluded with a finale event on Saturday, December 18. For the festive finale, Old Savannah Tours provided a trolley to pick up... - December 23, 2021 - The Eichholz Law Firm
David Eichholz Named 2021 Best Lawyer by Savannah Magazine
The Eichholz Law Firm Also Voted 2021 Runner-Up Best Law Firm. - September 29, 2021 - The Eichholz Law Firm
PACK Surpasses Summer Fundraising Campaign Goal
The Eichholz Law Firm Matches $7,500 in Donations to PACK’s Summer Campaign - August 11, 2021 - The Eichholz Law Firm
For the Seventh Time Attorney John L. Ward Awarded Top 40 under 40
Ward Law Group, PLLC is pleased to announce that the National Trial Lawyers named Attorney John L. Ward a recipient of their Top 40 Under 40 Award. - July 10, 2021 - Ward Law Group, PLLC
Childhood Hunger Doesn’t Take a Summer Vacay: PACK Announces Summer Fundraising Campaign
The Eichholz Law Firm to Match Donations to PACK’s Summer Campaign up to $7,500. - July 02, 2021 - The Eichholz Law Firm
The Eichholz Law Firm Announces Recipient of 2021 Scholarship
The Eichholz Law Firm is thrilled to announce the recipient of its 2021 scholarship, Jackson Hogan. The firm has awarded $1,500 to Hogan to help him pursue his academic goals. Hogan recently graduated from The Habersham School with a 4.0 GPA and will be attending Georgia Tech. In addition to his... - June 15, 2021 - The Eichholz Law Firm
Ward Law Group Opens 8th Satellite Office
New Hampshire Law Firm Establishes a Concord Presence - June 09, 2021 - Ward Law Group, PLLC
New WikiLocks Home Office Worker Security Solution Enables Safe Document Distribution and Sharing While Providing Iron Clad Data Security Compliance
WikiLocks has developed a unique "Home Office Worker Security Solution" due to the significant rise in home office workers due to COVID-19. WikiLocks enables businesses to freely distribute and share information with confidence that their data will be protected throughout its life cycle... on any device, anytime, anywhere. It is an Information Security Software Suite that applies protection to portions of the content within unstructured data as its created. - July 31, 2020 - WikiLocks
WikiLocks Formally Announces Healthcare Industry Strategic Content Data Security Offering for Complete HIPAA Compliance
WikiLocks formally announces ground breaking industry security solution for healthcare enabling HIPAA compliance of all patient records/data regardless of where the data or patient record resides, an industry first enabling secure patient data sharing & collaboration for all parties while maintaining management of security and access rights. - June 09, 2020 - WikiLocks
WikiLocks Announces Unique, Ground Breaking, Legal Industry Software Solution for Defeat Waiver Arguments
Mark Sterle, Director of Legal Solutions for North American-based WikiLocks announces the launch of an industry shaping legal software solution designed to defeat waiver arguments. - June 05, 2020 - WikiLocks
WikiLocks Announces Legal Industry Specific Software for Secure Redaction Control
WikiLocks announces an industry shaping legal solution designed to ensure PTO compliance by controlling visibility and access to PTO’s while protecting attorney client privileged information, attorney work product, joint defense and all confidential case information. Mark Sterle, Director of... - June 04, 2020 - WikiLocks
WikiLocks Announces Release of New Home Office Security Solution to Assist with Remote Workers as Part of COVID-19 Response
WikiLocks is pleased to announce the official release of its home office worker security solution to ensure data security & compliance for all remote users across Microsoft and Adobe applications at rest and in transit. Mark Sterle, Director of Sales leading the Security & Content... - June 04, 2020 - WikiLocks
WikiLocks Formally Announces Healthcare Industry Strategic Content Data Security Offering for Complete HIPAA Compliance
WikiLocks formally announces ground breaking industry security solution for healthcare enabling HIPAA compliance of all patient records/data regardless of where the data or patient record resides, an industry first enabling secure patient data sharing & collaboration for all parties while maintaining management of security and access rights. - January 04, 2020 - WikiLocks
Lagos’ Capital Market Solicitors Association Elects Mr. Benjamin Obidegwu as Its New Chairman
Capital Market Solicitors Association Elects Mr. Benjamin Obidegwu as its Chairman, alongside other executives, for a two year tenure. - September 30, 2019 - Hermon Barristers & Solicitors
Cloud Based Corporate Solutions Provider LCCS is now iNCUBEE. New Name, New Strategy, New Packages, New Prices. First Reveal at RISE 2019.
LCCS now iNCUBEE, a cloud based solutions provider for entrepreneurs, is officially launching and showcasing its new offerings at RISE 2019 at booth B132, on Tuesday, July 9 at the HKCEC. This new venture comes from the success of LCCS, the first cloud based operator supporting Hong Kong company formation and maintenance online. - July 11, 2019 - iNCUBEE | LCCS
WikiLocks Announces First Legal Industry Software Solution to Ensure PTO Compliance
Mark Sterle, Director of Legal Solutions for North American-based WikiLocks announces the launch of an industry shaping legal software solution designed to ensure PTO compliance. - July 01, 2019 - WikiLocks
WikiLocks Announces Unique, Ground Breaking, Legal Industry Software Solution to Defeat Waiver Arguments
Mark Sterle, Director of Legal Solutions for North American-based WikiLocks announces the launch of an industry shaping legal software solution designed to defeat waiver arguments. - June 25, 2019 - WikiLocks
WikiLocks Formally Announces Legal Industry Strategic Content Data Security Offering
Mark Sterle, Director of Legal Solutions for North American-based WikiLocks announces the official launch of one of several new key strategic offerings, Content & Data Security specifically designed for the legal industry. - June 22, 2019 - WikiLocks
WikiLocks Appoints Mark Sterle as Director of Sales, Security & Content Encryption Group, North American Marketplace
WikiLocks announces new Director of Sales for the Security & Content Encryption group for the North American Marketplace. - June 04, 2019 - WikiLocks
Bergen County Paramus Elder Care Lawyer: Girolaw Offering Maximum Protection & Control of all Assets Guaranteed
Ask a Bergen County Paramus Elder Care Lawyer to review your current long-term health care plan and make recommendations for changes or improvements that may benefit you and your family. - April 12, 2019 - Giro Elder Law
NeedANotary.Com Feels Remote Online Notarization, RON, Does Not Deter Fraud
There are particular screening processes notaries take to determine a signer's identity and their understanding of what they are signing and willingness to sign. Doing this type of screening over the internet makes the screening process more difficult. And the current security processes the RON movement utilize for notarizing real estate transactions have yet to be tested in any court of law. - March 27, 2019 - NeedANotary.com
The Notary Training Network Launches in Maryland by Hosting Inaugural Notary Conference
Most notaries receive minimal training. This leads to misinformation, lack of confidence, increased liability for employers, and public frustration. - March 05, 2019 - Notary Training Network
Connecting the Public with Flat-Rate Legal Providers and Services for Free
FlatLaws.com (formerly flatlaw.ca) is a directory of lawyers, paralegals and other legal service providers who provide flat-rate legal services to the public. Founded in 2013 by lawyer and programmer Addison Cameron-Huff, Flatlaws.com seek to connect the public with legal service providers for free... - December 14, 2018 - FlatLaws
RLG Reacts to the Restraining Excessive Federal Enforcement and Regulations of Cannabis Act (REFER Act)
A bill has been introduced in the House that would protect states with cannabis laws from interference by the Federal government. Known as the Restraining Excessive Federal Enforcement and Regulations of Cannabis Act (REFER Act), the bill would protect both medical and recreational cannabis at the... - January 30, 2018 - The Rodman Law Group, LLC
Hong Kong's First Cloud Based Corporate Services Provider Reveals New Look & Website; LCCS Offers Free Company Formation, Registered Office & Company Secretary Services
LCCS a.k.a. the Low Cost Corporate Services provider has released a new brand identity featuring a new logo and website with increased functionality. To celebrate they are offering free incorporation and/or free registered office and company secretary if transferring an existing company. About... - December 21, 2017 - iNCUBEE | LCCS
The Rodman Law Group Announces Sponsorship of Crypto Cannabis Conference
3rd Annual Crypto Cannabis Conference to Offer Insight into Two Industries that are Growing Faster than any Other Sector - October 21, 2017 at 12pm at Bar Standard in Denver. - October 18, 2017 - The Rodman Law Group, LLC
Jurado & Farshchian, P.L. is Offering a Free Seminar for First Time Home Buyers
Law Firm Aims to Give Back to the Community with Informative Workshop. - January 08, 2017 - Jurado & Farshchian, P.L.
Jurado & Farshchian, P.L. Recognized for Outstanding Entrepreneurship
Entrepreneur Magazine Identifies the law Firm of Jurado & Farshchian, P.L. as a Leading Small Business. - November 30, 2016 - Jurado & Farshchian, P.L.
Lehigh Valley Insurance Agency Expands to Luzerne Co.
In a recent merger, Lehigh Valley Insurance Agency expanded to Luzerne Co. Customers of Hazleton Insurance can expect to work with the same insurance team under the new name, John Yurconic Agency. - August 01, 2016 - John Yurconic Agency
The Cromeens Law Firm Announces Phillips as Newest Legal Addition
The Cromeens Law Firm, PLLC, welcomes Cameron Phillips as the newest lawyer to join their team of legal professionals. Phillips was sworn in as a member of the State Bar of Texas on Monday, May 9, 2016, at the Panola County Courthouse by Carthage Judge Bobby Phillips. A graduate from the... - May 19, 2016 - The Cromeens Law Firm, PLLC
NotaryCam Announces New President
Hong Mo Yang, former Samsung Executive is named President of the fast growing global notary firm, NotaryCam.com. Hong brings a depth of skills and expertise to continue and ramp the rapid scale for the current market leader - March 31, 2016 - NotaryCam, Inc.
Nick Fortune on the Secrets of the Wealthy | Fortune DNA
Tax strategist, keynote speaker, and seasoned entrepreneur Nick Fortune talks about why the wealthy are so wealthy, and how businesses become successful. - February 18, 2016 - Fortune DNA
"Misunderstood Nanny Dogs?" Book by J. Thomas Beasley Exposes Pit Bull Myths and Misconceptions at New Low Price in Honor of #PitBullWeek and #NationalDogDay
Every year in the U.S., hundreds of people, often children, are seriously injured, and dozens are killed, in dog attacks, and every year, pit bulls are named as the primary culprit in these violent attacks. The new Kindle book "Misunderstood Nanny Dogs?" is a heart-wrenching expose’ and attempt to address the growing concern of violent dog attacks and a call to action to stop spreading lies and myths about these dogs. - August 28, 2015 - J. Thomas Beasley
The Law Firm of Ameri & Associates Saves a Client $1,200,000.00
Ameri & Associates, a leading law firm with offices in New York and New Jersey, announced today that it successfully defended their Corporate Clients, an international shipping company in arbitration $1,200,000.00. The Plaintiff, a Passaic County Attorney sued their former clients for unpaid... - July 22, 2015 - Ameri & Associates
Superior Notary Services Moves to New Location
Superior Notary Services, the leaders in mobile notary services, announces their move to new offices in St. Paul, Texas. - February 21, 2015 - Superior Notary Services