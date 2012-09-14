PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Colleges, Universities, & Professional Schools
Connect Connect Toronto, Canada
Connect with Canada. Connect with English. Connect with the Future. www.connectlanguage.com Connect School of Languages is a cutting-edge... 
Patrick Henry College Patrick Henry College Purcellville, VA
At Patrick Henry College, students receive a broad-based baccalaureate education that stresses content, the imitation of excellence, the... 
The Executive Advocates The Executive Advocates Scottsdale, AZ
The Executive Advocates is founded by four sport and entertainment executives with deeply technical backgrounds empowered through long-standing... 
360 Education Solutions 360 Education Solutions Chandler, AZ
360 Education Solutions represents simply the best in online education and online teaching degree programs. We only partner with universities... 
Brooks College Brooks College Long Beach, ca
For over 30 years, Brooks College Long Beach has dedicated itself to providing a quality education to those planning a career within the... 
Edu.com Edu.com El Segundo, CA
Research online colleges, and online degrees with detailed resources on degree programs, colleges, schools, and prospective careers for... 
EI, School of Professional Makeup EI, School of Professional Makeup Los Angeles, CA
EI, School of Professional Makeup 1622 N. Highland Ave. Los Angeles, CA. 90028 www.ei.edu 323-871-8318 
First Impression Interactive First Impression Interactive Chicago, IL
Online marketing and lead generation is only as good as the first impression. For 15 years, our experts have worked at perfecting the look... 
InGenius Prep InGenius Prep New Haven, CT
InGenius Prep pairs admissions officers from the top schools with students who have mastered the admissions process to give you the best... 
Monroe College Monroe College New York, NY
About Monroe Monroe College was founded in 1933 with a single goal: To educate men and women for a successful future in the world. Monroe... 
Robert Welch University Robert Welch University Appleton, WI
Robert Welch University offers an online degree program with college level courses in Liberal Arts subjects. The best American online education... 
Science, Math, and Technology Center of Excellence Science, Math, and Technology Center of ... Pearland, TX
Science, Math, and Technology Center of Excellence (SMATCOE) provides SAT/ACT/ PSAT training to students, as well as math tutoring and math... 
The San Diego Community College District The San Diego Community College District San Diego, CA
The San Diego Community College District is the second largest community college district in California and the sixth largest in the... 
Yorktown University Yorktown University Gainesville, FL
EDUcourses is dedicated to using digital technologies to offer college level courses on a not for credit basis at low cost. Yorktown University,... 
