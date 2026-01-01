Although Digital Literacy is no longer a nice-to-have, rural African communities are falling further behind due to dwindling economic fortunes. College, workplace, entrepreneurial, and social spaces...
SS Support Network LLC is a US-registered business process outsourcing (BPO) and contact center company headquartered in Vancouver, Washington. The company delivers 24/7 outsourced support to clients...
We help businesses, nonprofits and leaders soar with effective public relations and marketing and communications strategies. Founder Andrea Plaza brings years of experience in news, public relations...
Our mission is to empower communities and their civic leaders to master e-bike safety by developing insightful education, effective enforcement, sophisticated use of behavioral psychology, and robust...
Data Futures, a software development company formed in 1983, has offices in Knoxville and Kingsport, Tenn., Atlanta, and Harlan, Ky. Data Futures owns and markets the CareScope and LunchBox software...
Exeed College, envisioned in 2016, is a prestigious enterprise of Westford Education Group providing top-rated online/part-time academic programmes. A world-class education management provider based...
Dream Quest International Inc. is a non-profit organization that develops inspiration, books, seminars, workshops, and speaking engagements. Under Dream Quest International we encourage many speakers...
SpaceBase Limited is a New Zealand based education and consulting social enterprise, whose mission is to democratise access to space for everyone. SpaceBase is creating equal opportunity to leverage...
TRI is a certified Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB) with Fortune 500, government, military, and non-profit leadership experience focusing on crisis and risk mitigation planning. TRI was created from...
Virtual Partner is a strategic workforce intelligence firm that builds the systems leaders and organizations need to thrive. Their mission is to reinvigorate humanity in the workplace and shorten the...