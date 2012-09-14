PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Choose the plan you want below, then click the “Select” button
HIGHER MEMBERSHIP LEVELS BENEFIT FROM HIGHER ONLINE VISIBILITY

  HIGH VISIBILITY   MAXIMUM VISIBILITY
Learn More
Client Testimonials
View an Example of a Company Profile

Why Should I Join in a
Higher Membership Plan?
GOLD
$199/yr
Equivalent to $16.58/mo
  
PLATINUM
$499/yr
Equivalent to $41.58/mo
Company Profile
Company Overview
Company History
Contact Information
Your Company Logo
Investment Highlights
Client Testimonials
Employee Bios 		      Image Gallery
Creative Work
Awards
Clients
Press Kits
Case Studies
And More...
HIGH VISIBILITY
Full Company Profile
Listings in:
Business Directory
Product Directory
Service Directory
  MAXIMUM VISIBILITY
Full Company Profile
Priority Listings in:
Business Directory
Product Directory
Service Directory
Business Directory Listing
Yes
Listed Below Platinum		   Yes
Listed Above Gold
Promote Your Products & Services
(Post your products & services with full descriptions and images)
 10 Product/Service
Postings		   Unlimited Product/Service
Postings
Paid & Free Press Release Distribution
Yes   Yes
Placement in Search Results
(in product or service search results,
in company search results)
 Priority Placement
Below Platinum		   Top Priority Placement
Above Gold
Job Postings ($10 for each additional
job posting after your free postings)
30 Free Job Postings/yr   100 Free Job Postings/yr
URL Link to Your Website
1 Free   1 Free
Text Links
(You may include active text links in your profile, $29.95 per link after your free links. In Press Releases: 1 time fee; In Company Profile: annual)
 4 Free Text Links/yr
(2 in press releases,
2 in Company Profile)
$119.80 Value for FREE		   10 Free Text Links/yr
(5 in press releases,
5 in Company Profile)
$299.50 Value for FREE
Free Website for Your Company
(ie, Business.PR.com/CompanyName)
 Yes   Yes
Additional Enhanced Visibility
No  
Yes
Your press releases are eligible to be considered by our Editorial Dept. for an article on PR.com.
A “Platinum Company” insignia is displayed in your company profile.
Your jobs are rotated in as “Premium Jobs” on top of job search results.
Each plan gets 5 Industry Categories, Free ($99/yr for each additional)
(However, the “Franchises & Business Opportunities” Industry is $499/yr)

Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help