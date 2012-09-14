Post Profile for Your Business
Choose the plan you want below, then click the “Select” button
HIGHER MEMBERSHIP LEVELS BENEFIT FROM HIGHER ONLINE VISIBILITY
HIGH VISIBILITY
MAXIMUM VISIBILITY
GOLD
$199/yr
Equivalent to $16.58/mo
PLATINUM
$499/yr
Equivalent to $41.58/mo
Company Profile
Company Overview
Company History
Contact Information
Your Company Logo
Investment Highlights
Client Testimonials
Employee Bios
Image Gallery
Creative Work
Awards
Clients
Press Kits
Case Studies
And More...
HIGH VISIBILITY
Full Company Profile
Listings in:
Business Directory
Product Directory
Service Directory
MAXIMUM VISIBILITY
Full Company Profile
Priority Listings in:
Business Directory
Product Directory
Service Directory
Business Directory Listing
Yes
Listed Below Platinum
Yes
Listed Above Gold
Promote Your Products & Services
(Post your products & services with full descriptions and images)
10 Product/Service
Postings
Unlimited Product/Service
Postings
Paid & Free Press Release Distribution
Yes
Yes
Placement in Search Results
(in product or service search results,
in company search results)
Priority Placement
Below Platinum
Top Priority Placement
Above Gold
Job Postings
($10 for each additional
job posting after your free postings)
30 Free Job Postings/yr
100 Free Job Postings/yr
URL Link to Your Website
1 Free
1 Free
Text Links
(You may include active text links in your profile, $29.95 per link after your free links. In Press Releases: 1 time fee; In Company Profile: annual)
4 Free Text Links/yr
(2 in press releases,
2 in Company Profile)
$119.80 Value for FREE
10 Free Text Links/yr
(5 in press releases,
5 in Company Profile)
$299.50 Value for FREE
Free Website for Your Company
(ie, Business.PR.com/CompanyName)
Yes
Yes
Additional Enhanced Visibility
No
Yes
Your press releases are eligible to be considered by our Editorial Dept. for an article on PR.com.
A “Platinum Company” insignia is displayed in your company profile.
Your jobs are rotated in as “Premium Jobs” on top of job search results.
Each plan gets 5 Industry Categories, Free ($99/yr for each additional)
(However, the “Franchises & Business Opportunities” Industry is $499/yr)
