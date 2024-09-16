Ivory Coast News
The International Chair "Data Science Institute" Has Been Renewed
Orange Group, Société Générale Côte d'Ivoire, the Institut National Polytechnique Félix Houphouët-Boigny (INP-HB), the Institute of Statistics and Applied Economist (ENSEA), École Polytechnique (l’X) and the Foundation of École... - September 16, 2024 - Ecole Polytechnique
Abidjan Summit in March Showcases for International Investors Côte d’Ivoire's Considerable Potential in Its Energy and Mining Sectors
Côte d’Ivoire is the new kid on the block catching the interest of IOCs and mining operators. The country is poised for growth with a pro-investment government having recently unveiled fresh blocks for oil and gas exploration in a mini-licensing round. Côte d’Ivoire is... - February 07, 2020 - Magenta Global Pte Ltd
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