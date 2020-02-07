Abidjan Summit in March Showcases for International Investors Côte d’Ivoire's Considerable Potential in Its Energy and Mining Sectors

Press Releases Magenta Global Pte Ltd Press Release

Abidjan, Ivory Coast, February 07, 2020 --(



The Côte d’Ivoire Oil, Gas & Mining Investment Summit & Expo 2020 (CIOGMI 2020) is a strategic gathering to discuss these exciting developments and opportunities, not only in Côte d’Ivoire but also around the neighbouring West African economies. The Summit will be convened from the 18th to 19th of March in Abidjan.



The Summit's theme is Energy and Mining for Growth and Development: New Horizons, New Partnerships. The Summit's Conference will feature the latest petroleum and mining insights along with most-pressing issues from administrators and industry leaders. The Summit's Expo will showcase a wide range of technology, services and solutions developed for the energy and mining sectors.



The Summit is organized by Magenta Global Singapore, organiser of the WaCA Mining Series and, for over a decade, an active development partner for knowledge transfer across Africa.



Ms. Maggie Tan, CEO of organizer Magenta Global, said: "Côte d’Ivoire is a noteworthy growth market with significant potential. We hope this timely Summit will deliver value for all stakeholders, particularly the Government and the people of Côte d’Ivoire."



CIOGMI 2020 will be hosted at the Radisson Blu Airport Hotel in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.



