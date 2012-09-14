PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Liberia News

Press Releases

New Game Plan Against Epidemics and Access to Quality Healthcare Receive Attention in ECOWAS Countries
Organized under the auspices of the West African Health Organisation (WAHO) and hosted by Liberia for the first time, the two-day meeting has brought together Ministers of Health from the ECOWAS region, representatives of the ECOWAS Commission, United Nations Agencies, technical partners and WAHO staff members. - April 12, 2014 - WAHO
Mano River States Upbeat Throughout Week-Long Celebration of World Press Freedom Day in Monrovia
Media Professionals from Sierra Leone and Côte d’Ivoire join their Liberian counterparts to celebrate gains and demand full freedom of the press in a week-long celebration of World Press Freedom Day. - May 04, 2012 - UNESCO ANTENNA OFFICE, MONROVIA
Vice President of Liberia Inaugurates Humanity First Vocational and Technical Training Institute
On November 24, 2011, the official opening of the Humanity First Vocational and Technical Training Institute took place with the Vice President of the Republic of Liberia, Dr. Joseph N. Boakai, as the chief guest and keynote speaker. More than twenty dignitaries attended the ceremony, including the Honorary... - December 28, 2011 - Humanity First
Outskirts Press Announces King Sunny Ade The Legend!, the Latest Highly-Anticipated Music - History Book from Mountserrado Author Tunji Ajayi
Outskirts Press, Inc. has published King Sunny Ade The Legend!: Cultural Communication via a Genre of African Music by Tunji Ajayi, which is the author’s most recent book to date. The 6.14 x 9.21 paperback in the Music - History category is available worldwide on book retailer websites such as... - January 27, 2009 - Outskirts Press, Inc.
