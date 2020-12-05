Scholarships from US Liberian NGO Allow Women with Physical Disabilities to Receive Vocational Training in Liberia

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases KDE Disability Africa Foundation Press Release

KDE Disability Africa Foundation (KDE) partners with Tuan Wreh Institute (TWI) to provide Tailoring and Computer Literacy for physically challenged young women at their new Training and Skills Acquisition center in Liberia with goal of stimulating employment, entrepreneurship, and reducing poverty.

Monrovia, Liberia, December 05, 2020 --



The Guest Speaker is Hon. Samuel R. Enders, Representative of Montserrado County District # 6. Special remarks will be provided by the Founder and Executive Director, Ambassador Kimma Wreh who owes her belief in education and community service to her late father, Senator Tuan Wreh. Each incoming Fashion & Design student will receive a scholarship and sewing kit as a gift from KDE Disability Africa Foundation during the Grand Opening ceremony.



This center is a new and exciting partnership between the Tuan Wreh Institute (TWI) and KDE Disability Africa Foundation (non profit organization). The year long Fashion & Design / Tailoring vocational training program includes practical training in apparel and accessory making, and apprenticeship to the labor market. Students with physical disabilities will receive access to sewing machines, fabrics, needles and threads, scissors, cutting tables, mannequins, pressing irons, and instructors at no cost. The curriculum, syllabus and lesson plans were developed by KDE experts in the USA who also train the Instructors via digital learning platforms.



Computer training courses include: Introduction to Computers, Microsoft Windows, Typing, Microsoft Word, Excel, Access, Power Point. Publisher, etc. Graphic Design courses include Adobe Photoshop and Coral Draw. Counseling, mentorship and empowerment workshops on self-esteem, job readiness and literacy will also be offered to students. By providing this service, people with disabilities, girls and young women, and disadvantaged youth will be empowered not only with enhanced learning skills but with greater knowledge of life skills that help develop the confidence needed to succeed in the workforce.



As Executive Director for KDE and TWI, Kimma Wreh is passionate about empowering marginalized girls and young women who frequently lag behind male counterparts due to disabilities, school dropouts, social stigmas, poverty, etc. Wreh is self-financing expansion to the new training center, during the pandemic, at great personal sacrifice and she is inviting other organizations to sponsor the students. Lack of affordable transportation is a significant debilitating factor in negating education of people with disabilities. After listening to the cries and pleads for help from the disabled students, Wreh is requesting donors to assist in renting a van to transport the students to / from the center from multiple pick up and drop off locations.



Kimma Wreh

1-832-483-4864



www.kdedisabilityafrica.org



