Iconic Hotel Okura Macau Continues toLleverage eRevMax’s Gold Standard of Connectivity - May 25, 2018 - eRevMax Inc.
Fundnstart is a crowdfunding and equity funding website which provides a platform for individuals, small businesses to raise funds easily with a global reach and it supports more than 60 languages with lots of features. - September 23, 2015 - Fundnstart
Mr. Bernard A. Metzger founder of Travelindex Media Group and of the Travel & Tourism Foundation attended this year’s “Global Tourism Economy Forum in Macau as a Media Partner. This massive conference brought together over 1,000 delegates fom all over the world. - October 06, 2013 - Travelindex
Sands China Ltd. properties have launched several Ultimate Fighting Championship packages for mixed martial arts (MMA) fans and tourists alike to enjoy the action-packed, world renowned UFC® competition while experiencing luxurious accommodation at any of the six hotels located at Sands China’s... - October 17, 2012 - The Venetian Macao
Luck continues to rain down at the Sands® Macao and The Venetian® Macao casinos, as ten happy slot players have won a grand total of over HK$6.8 million over a three-week span in September and October. The largest single winner received a payout of more than HK$2.3 million. And a lucky Sands... - October 18, 2011 - Venetian Macao
Hong Kong pop sensation Andy Hui is set to light up the CotaiArena™ stage with his charms, as he brings his reputable talents to The Venetian® Macao-Resort-Hotel on October 29. Having already generated rave reviews from his sold-out Hong Kong performance in May, the singer and actor will bring... - September 29, 2011 - Venetian Macao
With his distinctive, rich voice, Guinea Bissau superstar Américo Gomes will bring his infectious rhythms and melodies to the Bellini Lounge at The Venetian® Macao-Resort-Hotel Friday night.
A performer who likes to move freely on stage, Gomes’s warmth of delivery and superb voice tackle... - September 27, 2011 - Venetian Macao
Badminton fans of all ages can rejoice – as the 2011 Kumpoo® Macau Open Badminton Grand Prix Gold tournament brings world-class badminton talent to Macao’s CotaiArena from Tuesday, November 29 to Sunday, December 4.
Officially sanctioned by the Badminton World Federation (BWF), the tournament... - September 23, 2011 - Venetian Macao
The lucky winner of The Venetian® Macao Million Baccarat Tournament was elated as he accepted his HK$680,000 cash first prize Saturday night. The competition, held on September 17, drew in nearly 200 players, with the top eight players receiving prize money totaling more than HK$1,500,000.
Saturday’s... - September 21, 2011 - Venetian Macao
Guests of Yats Restaurants planning to attend the Annual 2011 Hot Air Balloon Festival in Clark, Pampanga, Philippines can avoid the long wait to buy tickets at the gate by ordering in advance and pick up the tickets upon arrival in Clark from 10 to 13 February, 2011. - January 11, 2011 - Yats Restaurant and Wine Bar
Each year tourists from all over the world and travelers heading north from Manila come to Clark, Pampanga to attend the annual Hot Air Balloon festival. Experienced visitors book hotel resorts now to avoid disappointment. - January 08, 2011 - Asia Travel and Dining Guide
Yats Wine Experience is a public wine appreciation event. Because there are no sponsors, participants are never exposed to pushy wine salesmen or subjected to boring sales pitches and speeches. Every event has a different theme designed to highlight a certain aspect in wine appreciation. - June 11, 2010 - Yats Leisure
Ms Jiji Tu, the newly-appointed Chief Executive of MacauHR, Macau’s leading human resource solution, will bring to the organisation extensive career experience and personal interests in Human Resources, especially in the linked macauhr.com, macauHR recruitment, macauHR training, corporate services and the MacauHR publication, Life! Magazine. - April 19, 2008 - MacauHR