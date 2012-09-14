PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Luxury Macau Hotel Recommends RateTiger as the Best Channel Manager Iconic Hotel Okura Macau Continues toLleverage eRevMax’s Gold Standard of Connectivity - May 25, 2018 - eRevMax Inc.

Fundnstart Announces the Launch of fundnstart.com Fundnstart is a crowdfunding and equity funding website which provides a platform for individuals, small businesses to raise funds easily with a global reach and it supports more than 60 languages with lots of features. - September 23, 2015 - Fundnstart

Successful Partnership for Travelindex at the Global Tourism Economy Forum Macau Mr. Bernard A. Metzger founder of Travelindex Media Group and of the Travel & Tourism Foundation attended this year’s “Global Tourism Economy Forum in Macau as a Media Partner. This massive conference brought together over 1,000 delegates fom all over the world. - October 06, 2013 - Travelindex

Sands China’s Integrated Resorts Launch Irresistible UFC Packages Sands China Ltd. properties have launched several Ultimate Fighting Championship packages for mixed martial arts (MMA) fans and tourists alike to enjoy the action-packed, world renowned UFC® competition while experiencing luxurious accommodation at any of the six hotels located at Sands China’s... - October 17, 2012 - The Venetian Macao

Players Win Big at Sands Macao and The Venetian Macao Luck continues to rain down at the Sands® Macao and The Venetian® Macao casinos, as ten happy slot players have won a grand total of over HK$6.8 million over a three-week span in September and October. The largest single winner received a payout of more than HK$2.3 million. And a lucky Sands... - October 18, 2011 - Venetian Macao

Andy Hui to Bring His Star Power to the CotaiArena Hong Kong pop sensation Andy Hui is set to light up the CotaiArena™ stage with his charms, as he brings his reputable talents to The Venetian® Macao-Resort-Hotel on October 29. Having already generated rave reviews from his sold-out Hong Kong performance in May, the singer and actor will bring... - September 29, 2011 - Venetian Macao

Groove to the Rhythms of Guinea Bissau with Américo Gomes at the Bellini Lounge With his distinctive, rich voice, Guinea Bissau superstar Américo Gomes will bring his infectious rhythms and melodies to the Bellini Lounge at The Venetian® Macao-Resort-Hotel Friday night. A performer who likes to move freely on stage, Gomes’s warmth of delivery and superb voice tackle... - September 27, 2011 - Venetian Macao

2011 Kumpoo® Macau Open Badminton Grand Prix Gold - World’s Top Badminton Players to Face Off in Macao Badminton fans of all ages can rejoice – as the 2011 Kumpoo® Macau Open Badminton Grand Prix Gold tournament brings world-class badminton talent to Macao’s CotaiArena from Tuesday, November 29 to Sunday, December 4. Officially sanctioned by the Badminton World Federation (BWF), the tournament... - September 23, 2011 - Venetian Macao

Venetian Macao Baccarat Tournament Crowns a Winner - HK$1.5 Million in Total Prize Money Awarded The lucky winner of The Venetian® Macao Million Baccarat Tournament was elated as he accepted his HK$680,000 cash first prize Saturday night. The competition, held on September 17, drew in nearly 200 players, with the top eight players receiving prize money totaling more than HK$1,500,000. Saturday’s... - September 21, 2011 - Venetian Macao

Fine Dining Yats Restaurant Will Sell Tickets to 2011 Hot Air Balloon in Clark in Advance for Guests to Avoid Long Wait at Gate Guests of Yats Restaurants planning to attend the Annual 2011 Hot Air Balloon Festival in Clark, Pampanga, Philippines can avoid the long wait to buy tickets at the gate by ordering in advance and pick up the tickets upon arrival in Clark from 10 to 13 February, 2011. - January 11, 2011 - Yats Restaurant and Wine Bar

Asia Travel Invites Tourists to Attend Annual 2011 Hot Air Balloon Festival in Clark, Philippines on Feb 10 to 13 Each year tourists from all over the world and travelers heading north from Manila come to Clark, Pampanga to attend the annual Hot Air Balloon festival. Experienced visitors book hotel resorts now to avoid disappointment. - January 08, 2011 - Asia Travel and Dining Guide

Yats Wine Cellars Offers Wines for Beginners at Its Public Wine Tasting in Manila Philippines and Angeles City Clark Freeport Yats Wine Experience is a public wine appreciation event. Because there are no sponsors, participants are never exposed to pushy wine salesmen or subjected to boring sales pitches and speeches. Every event has a different theme designed to highlight a certain aspect in wine appreciation. - June 11, 2010 - Yats Leisure