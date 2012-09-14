PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Community Development Non-Profit Hosts Third Annual International Community Health Summit in Nicaragua Representatives from Georgia State University, Kennesaw State University, and the University of North Georgia gathered in Jinotega, Nicaragua to attend Comunidad Connect’s Third Annual Health Summit. From April 19th - April 21st, invitees learned about Comunidad Connect’s model for sustainable... - June 01, 2017 - Comunidad Connect

New Gynecological Exam Table Provides Relief for Expectant Women in Rural Nicaragua Donation from Dr. Vanessa Jones improves patient and physician experience. - August 28, 2016 - Comunidad Connect

International Academic and Community Development Institutions Discuss Health Disparity in Nicaragua Comunidad Connect, Emory University’s Social Enterprise @ Gozuieta, and other academic partners map out preventative health strategies. - June 22, 2016 - Comunidad Connect

The Roberto Clemente Santa Ana Health Clinic – Plans for Facility Expansion in Full Swing for 2013 The Roberto Health Clinic is happy to announce plans for expansion in 2013. Total amounts of $145,000 in construction costs and $65,000 for equipment are requested from community members and like-minded individuals who want to see this expansion become a reality.* Help the clinic today with a donation. The... - April 05, 2013 - The Roberto Clemente Health Clinic

Pediatrician Joins Clinic Team A new face was recently added to the Roberto Clemente health team. Dr. Mario José Toruño Quiroz will act as the clinic’s in-house pediatrician. The community is honored to welcome Dr. Toruño and proud to acknowledge this addition as the completion of a distinguished, full medical... - April 05, 2013 - The Roberto Clemente Health Clinic

Orquidea Del Sur Offers Seasonal Discounts for Couples & Families Recently touted by the New York Times as a top destination for vacationing in 2013, Nicaragua is beginning to again appear on the grid of travellers all over the world. In fact, many critiques have taken note of the booming businesses that have been transforming Nicaragua. Vacationers from Canada, the... - February 21, 2013 - Orquidea Del Sur

Orquidea Del Sur Earns Top Ranking on Tripadvisor.com Orquidea Del Sur, a Canadian-owned boutique hotel nestled above Playa Yankee’s surf beach, has recently earned the title of #1 Bed & Breakfast Inn in San Juan del Sur, Nicaragua on Trip Advisor. Orquidea Del Sur boasts beautiful, well-appointed suites with spectacular ocean views and is a popular... - November 01, 2012 - Orquidea Del Sur

Great Prizes and Large Purse Help Put the Howl in Bodhin's Mountain Bike Race A wide array of international mountain bikers from Canada, the United States, Costa Rica and of course Nicaragua, along with many local sponsors, helped put the “Howl” in a great weekend of Nicaraguan Mountain Bike racing action. - March 11, 2010 - Bodhin Adventure Services

Bodhin Adventure Services Announces Elite Teams for Upcoming 2-day Mountain Bike Race in Nicaragua Several elite teams announce participation in the largest mountain bike race in Nicaragua, course officials take care of business re-designing and cleaning courses from regional windstorms. - February 17, 2010 - Bodhin Adventure Services

Nicaraguan Community Prepares for Multi-Event Adventure Race Series After months of planning, San Juan del Sur “Howler” race organizers and local community businesses prepare to host athletes from Canada, the USA, neighboring Costa Rica and local participants for the largest adventure race series in the country. The 2010 off-Road Adventure Series kicks off with the 2nd Annual 2-Day Howler Mountain Bike Race on February 20, 2010. - February 12, 2010 - Bodhin Adventure Services

Consortium-Nicaragua Advises BCIE, FMO and EDC in Syndicated Credit to Polaris Energy Nicaragua S.A. (PENSA) Consortium-Taboada & Asociados advised the Central American Bank for Economic Integration (BCIE), Nederlandse Maatschappij voor Ontwikkelingslanden Financierings-NV (FMO) and Export Development Canada (EDC) in a syndicated loan of U.S. $ 77 million awarded to PENSA, for the expansion of Phase I of... - January 20, 2010 - Consortium Centro America Abogados

In an Effort to Raise $10,000 for Local Nicaragua Community, Bodhin Adventure Services Launches Off-Road Racing Series with 2-Day Mountain Bike Event In and effort to raise $10,000, after months of planning, the 2nd Annual 2-Day Howler Mountain Bike Race presented by Bodhin Adventure Services is moving ahead for February 20 & 21st, 2010. - December 14, 2009 - Bodhin Adventure Services

Century 21 Gold Coast Realty/Inmobia Mountain Bike Team in Nicaragua is Gaining Momentum and Dominating to Start off the 2009 Racing Season The Century 21 Gold Coast/Inmobia team dominated the San Juan Howler mountain bike race to open the season in San Juan del Sur, Nicaragua. - March 31, 2009 - Century 21 Gold Coast Realty

Century 21 Gold Coast Realty Nicaragua Real Estate Supports the Nicaragua Baseball Community Broker/Owner Barry Oliver of Century 21 Gold Coast Realty's San Juan del Sur, Popoyo and Marina offices continues to support Baseball in Nicaragua with help from the San Diego Padres. - February 26, 2009 - Century 21 Gold Coast Realty

Real Estate Excursion Offers Unique Chance to Surf Nicaragua with a Star Perfect waves groomed by all day offshores are breaking right now in warm water, and they’re only a short flight away. With fewer crowds, a higher concentration of quality breaks within a short distance, and very affordable ocean view property still available, it’s easy to see why Nicaragua... - June 13, 2008 - Century 21 Gold Coast Realty

Century 21 Gold Coast Realty Opens New Nicaragua Real Estate Offices in Popoyo and Marina Puesta del Sol Century 21 Gold Coast Realty today announced the opening of two new real estate offices in Nicaragua. - December 07, 2007 - Century 21 Gold Coast Realty