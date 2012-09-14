PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Papua New Guinea News

Upscale Hotel in Papua New Guinea Selects RateTiger for Online Connectivity
Crown Hotel Port Moresby leverages Channel Manager to manage OTAs and GDS. - December 12, 2019 - eRevMax Inc.
Parcus Group Signs an Agreement with PNG DataCo
Parcus Group, a leading provider of product management training and consulting services for the telecom sector announced today that it has signed an agreement with PNG DataCo to deliver product development training to several business units within the telecom provider. - April 20, 2016 - Parcus Group
Pacific Islands Society's Inaugural Nexgen Artist Invited by Top Think Tank for Emerging Leaders Panel Discussion
Jeffry Feeger, an inaugural participant of the Pacific Islands Society's Next Generation (NexGen) Artists Program joins young leaders in panel discussion commemorating Papua New Guinea's 40th Independance - September 21, 2015 - Islands Society
