Upscale Hotel in Papua New Guinea Selects RateTiger for Online Connectivity

Crown Hotel Port Moresby leverages Channel Manager to manage OTAs and GDS.

Located in the capital, the 157-room Crown Hotel Port Moresby primarily caters to business travellers. RateTiger’s connectivity with leading global OTAs facilitates real-time rates and availability across these channels along with the GDS channels for maximum exposure.



“We have recently completed integration with RateTiger to save time and increase revenue. Crown Hotel Port Moresby is very happy with this smart solution as it is already showing the best results in terms of revenue management. RateTiger offers the most detailed and comprehensive solution in the market which allow us to have more knowledge over our competitors in the region,” said Shankar Ghoshal, General Manager, Crown Hotel Port Moresby.



“RateTiger, powered by LiveOS, will help Crown Hotel Port Moresby to have a clear view of the market dynamics. The use of pooled inventory model automatically decrements availability as bookings are converted, thereby ensuring no manual interference is required. The hotel can diversify their product offerings by creating new room-types and packages to expand their visibility to newer geographies, which will have a positive impact on their bookings,” said Debadyuti Ghosh, Country Manager, eRevMax.



