Saint Lucia News
Kai Manje Restaurant by Ti Kaye Resort St Lucia Earns Prestigious Wine Spectator Award for 2021
Kai Manje Restaurant in Saint Lucia recognized for the 8th time by Wine Spectator for an exceptional wine and culinary program. - August 04, 2021 - Ti Kaye Resort & Spa
Fond Doux Wins International Environmental Award
Fond Doux Plantation & Resort’s commitment to excellence and environmental stewardship has been recognized internationally as The America’s Best Sustainable Boutique Hotel. The announcement was made on October 30th, 2015 at the World Boutique Hotel Awards (WBHA) ceremony held at the... - November 02, 2015 - Fond Doux Plantation and Resort
International American University College of Medicine and Tapion Hospital Enters Into Partnership
IAUCOM enters in an affiliation with Tapion Hospital to provide clinical training to its medical students. - May 27, 2012 - International american university College of medicine
Single, But Not Solo - At Coconut Bay Resort, St. Lucia, Families Enjoy Water Park, Paintball and Island Activities
Recently voted by TripAdvisor® as one of the top three best Caribbean hotels for families, Coconut Bay Beach Resort is ideal for solo parents traveling with kids. “We are seeing a growing trend with not only single parent families, but also parents who travel alone with the kids because a... - October 11, 2008 - Coconut Bay Resort & Spa
One Author Publishes 50 Computer Training Books Simultaneously
One man writes and publishes 50 computer training books simultaneously, including 9 on Office 2007 Microsoft's latest. - December 23, 2007 - Mr. Smith's Computer Learning Center
More than Just Cartoons and Crayons
Team of U.S. Education Specialists Create CocoLand, an Enlightening Kidz Klub in the Caribbean at Coconut Bay Resort & Spa. - September 09, 2006 - Coconut Bay Resort & Spa