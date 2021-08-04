Kai Manje Restaurant by Ti Kaye Resort St Lucia Earns Prestigious Wine Spectator Award for 2021
Kai Manje Restaurant in Saint Lucia recognized for the 8th time by Wine Spectator for an exceptional wine and culinary program.
Anse La Raye, Saint Lucia, August 04, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The management and staff of the Ti Kaye Resort and Spa in June 2021 received news of their restaurant’s 8th Wine Spectator award – “The Best of Award Of Excellence” title for 2021. This prestigious award brings the total number of titles in the “Best Of” Category to six (6) with the first title received in 2015. Kai Manje restaurant stands out in Saint Lucia and the Windward Islands as the only restaurant to receive this esteemed accolade and in the Caribbean, one in a handful.
The Best of Award of Excellence Award title means that wine lists from winning restaurants display excellent breadth across multiple winegrowing regions and/or significant vertical depth of top producers, along with superior presentation. Typically offering 350 or more selections, these restaurants are destinations for serious wine lovers, showing a deep commitment to wine, both in the cellar and through their service team.
Although Kia Manje decided to skip the competition in 2018, they used their off year wisely by revamping their offerings. The restaurant welcomed a new Executive Chef, Mario Martial in 2019, who embraced the authentic creole cuisine that Kai Manje and Ti Kaye is known for and added his youthful flair. When the restaurant reopened in November 2020, after a 7-month closure due to Covid-19, Managing Director Nick Pinnock introduced over 20 hand-picked wines to the wine list as the new “house selection.” These wines paired with a fresh menu contributed greatly to their 2021 win.
There are plans to expand the wine program at Kai Manje and a few members of staff have been selected to receive Wine & Spirit Education Trust wine training. This move will enable a wider swathe of the team to pair and suggest wines at dinner and enhancing the dining experience. Guest of restaurant also get an opportunity to explore the world of wine through a bi-weekly wine tasting held in the underground wine cellar.
Catch a glimpse of their cellar here: https://youtu.be/c7Bv_ZizzJs
For more information please contact Lucia Poleon at marketing@tikaye.com
About Ti Kaye Resort & Spa:
Ti Kaye Resort & Spa is an award winning 4-star adult-only resort located above the secluded Anse Cochon cove on the legendary island of Saint Lucia. Nestled along the cliff side, Ti Kaye overlooks the serene waters and silver sand of the secluded beach below.
The resort is often described as "inspired by nature"; each cottage is purposely built into the landscape, drawing from the beauty of its lush natural surroundings. Equipped with modern amenities and some unusual quirks, guests are invited to unplug and indulge in the purpose-built outdoor shower, dip in their personal plunge pool, or simply relax in the double hammock while watching the sunset from their balcony. Cottages offer postcard perfect views and an intimate, private setting by design.
Ti Kaye Resort & Spa, St. Lucia – “natural elegance, understated sophistication.”
