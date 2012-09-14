PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more. President of Gambia and Hermes-Sojitz Agrees Upon Attraction of Foreign Investments In the end of January, Adama Barrow, the new President of the Republic of Gambia, met with the management of the Hermes-Sojitz International Direct Investment Fund in Dakar. - February 10, 2017 - Hermes-Sojitz BioLink Delivers Its Powerful Matchers for the E-Passport of Senegal BioLink announces engagement in the design and implementation of the Electronic Passport System in Senegal involving fingerprinting of the Senegalese crossing the country’s borders. The ICAO-compliant e-passport used as a travel document will bear the embedded microchip in its cover containing the biometric identifiers of its holder, thus adding more authenticity to this identifying document. - November 17, 2007 - BioLink Solutions Introducing the H.E.L.P. Travel Projects: Volunteer and Participative Tourism in Senegal Amazing and Meaningful Holidays - H.E.L.P. Travel is one of the West African top providers of ethno and responsible tourism: innovative travel concepts bring the participants into a unique experience, landscapes to discover and joyful moments to share - May 07, 2007 - H.E.L.P. Travel Association Responsible Travel and Ethno Tourism in Senegal: H.E.L.P. Travel Projects and Adventures H.E.L.P. Travel has just launched a unique and self-enhancing approach to the ever growing tourism industry. By introducing an exclusive selection of tours and excursions in the Casamance region of Senegal, West Africa, the H.E.L.P. Travel Missions aim to create deep human relationships among visitors and local populations. - March 14, 2007 - H.E.L.P. Travel Association