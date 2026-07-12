Bangladesh News
SEO FOR TODAY Continues to Grow as a Resource for SEO and Search Marketing Insights
SEO FOR TODAY continues expanding its library of SEO and search marketing content, providing marketers, business owners, and digital professionals with timely insights on Google updates, AI-driven search, content strategy, and emerging industry trends. - July 12, 2026 - SEO FOR TODAY
Flemingoo Introduces Premium Electric Cookers from Leading Brands Across Bangladesh
Flemingoo, a rapidly growing Bangladeshi e-commerce platform specializing in electronics and electrical appliances, is excited to announce the launch of its latest collection of top-brand electric cookers. Customers nationwide can now conveniently browse, compare, and order high-quality electric... - February 21, 2026 - Flemingoo
Dhali Collection Launches Exclusive Wholesale Pakistani Clothing Collections in Bangladesh
Dhali Collection, a leading wholesale supplier in Dhaka, Bangladesh, offers premium Pakistani 3-piece clothing collections for women, children, and infants. The boutique provides high-quality fabrics, modern ethnic designs, and bulk wholesale options for retailers and online customers. - September 22, 2025 - Dhali Collection
Top Brands of Blender Machine Are All Available at Flemingoo
Flemingoo, a trusted e-commerce platform in Bangladesh, has launched a top collection of blender machines in an affordable price with free home delivery nationwide. Featuring genuine, high-quality brands, Flemingoo ensures fast 3-day delivery, secure payments, and excellent customer support. Shop now for the best deals on blenders at flemingoo.com - August 09, 2025 - Flemingoo
Sthapati Associates Ltd. Expands Its Leadership in Architecture and Engineering Solutions in Bangladesh
Sthapati Associates Ltd., a premier provider of comprehensive architectural and engineering services, is proud to announce its continued expansion and commitment to excellence in the Bangladeshi market. Established in 2001, the firm has consistently delivered innovative and high-quality solutions across various sectors, including land surveying, geotechnical engineering, construction, and environmental studies. - September 01, 2024 - Sthapati Associates Ltd
Roomchai Limited Unveils New Logo and Brand Identity
Roomchai Limited unveils its new logo and refreshed brand identity, symbolizing innovation and customer-centric values. The rebranding includes a revamped website and enhanced travel services, reflecting the company's commitment to excellence. Sr. Deputy Manager Sk. Saifuddin Mahmud emphasizes the strategic shift towards personalized, memorable travel experiences and sustainable tourism practices. - August 02, 2024 - Roomchai Limited
Sk. Saifuddin Mahmud Discusses Strategic Vision for Future-Ready Travel Agencies
Sk. Saifuddin Mahmud, Sr. Deputy Manager at Roomchai Limited, envisions future-ready travel agencies leveraging technology, innovation, and customer-centricity to exceed expectations in a rapidly evolving industry landscape. - July 03, 2024 - Roomchai Limited
Roomchai Limited Innovates to Lead Bangladesh’s Travel Industry Into the Future
Roomchai Limited pioneers Bangladesh's travel industry with advanced technology, personalized service, and diverse offerings like Hajj, Umrah, and medical tourism. Positioned for growth, it focuses on customer satisfaction and continuous innovation. - June 29, 2024 - Roomchai Limited
Roomchai Limited Launches Comprehensive Tour and Visa Package for Seamless Travel Experiences
Roomchai Limited unveils a Tour and Visa Package for seamless travel planning. This comprehensive offering includes customizable tours, efficient visa assistance, diverse accommodations, and integrated transportation solutions. Experience convenience and personalized service with Roomchai Limited's expert travel professionals. - May 11, 2024 - Roomchai Limited
Global Climate Change Foundation - GCCF First Climate Smart Slogan Competition 2024
The First CSSC - Climate Smart Slogan Competition 2024 was launched by the Global Climate Change Foundation (GCCF) on March 15, 2024. The primary targets of this event are extremely clear: GCCF wants to concern each other about weak environmental calamities. Around 70% of climatologists accept that... - April 08, 2024 - Global Climate Change Foundation (GCCF)
VPN Service Provider Symlex VPN Has Redesigned Their Website
Symlex VPN is a globally acclaimed, one of the fastest, and most secure VPN app development services for all popular platforms. This VPN app is available on Android, iPhone, Windows, macOS, Android TV, and other platforms. Symlex VPN offer over 100 of the fastest servers in over 75 locations and make sure the connection is secure to meet customers’ needs. - May 10, 2023 - Symlex VPN
Film-It Selects Winner for Its November Video Contest
Film-It, an entertainment platform in Bangladesh that holds video contests, selects the winner for its first month (November 2017) contest. - December 13, 2017 - Film It
Rangs Limited, the Distributor of Mitsubishi Motors, Launches New Showroom in Collaboration with Its Sales Agent "Forid & Brothers" in Sylhet
Rangs Limited, the authorized distributor of Mitsubishi Motors in Bangladesh, launched its new showroom in Sylhet in collaboration with their sales agent "Forid & Brothers." - September 10, 2017 - Mitsubishi Motors Bangladesh Rangs Limited
Extor Launches Professional SEO Services
Dhaka, Bangladesh-based Extor has announced the launch of their professional SEO services. Extor is an internet marketing company that provides marketing services to businesses around the world. Kazi Jakaria, cofounder of the company, says, "We know that clients will find our methods... - July 10, 2016 - Extor
SureCash Mobile Payment for Grameen Bank
Grameen Bank has signed a memorandum of understanding to use SureCash mobile payment platform for its operation. Through this partnership, Grameen Bank members will use SureCash mobile banking to receive loans, make installment payments and do savings using their own phones. - May 01, 2016 - SureCash
SureCash Mobile Payments for Grameen Shakti Installments
Grameen Shakti (GS) has recently signed an MoU to use SureCash mobile banking and payment platform. Under this MoU, 1.6 million GS customers living across the remote areas will use mobile-phone based SureCash automated payment platform to pay their installments for its Solar Home Systems. Managing... - January 16, 2016 - SureCash
Eicra Restaurant Script Helps Power Local Restaurant Business with Easy to Install and Edit Online Application Tools
A turnkey website creation and management solution to enable businesses embark on a new route to success. - October 03, 2015 - Eicra Soft Limited
SEO Service Provider Achieved Google Partner Badge
Google acknowledges SEO Service Provider (leading internet marketing firm in Bangladesh), a performance marketing and advertising company, for their stability, reliability and transparency. - May 11, 2015 - SEO Service Provider
IBCS-PRIMAX Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software Adopted by DBL in Bangladesh
IBCS-PRIMAX, which has the highest number of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) clients in Bangladesh, had earlier implemented their Oracle solutions for organizations such as Grameenphone Ltd., Banglalion Communications Ltd., PHP Group (one of the largest conglomerates in Bangladesh), KAFCO, Abul Khayer Group (AKG), the Bangladesh Railway and more. Now they are implementing their ERP software for one of the largest Garment/Textile Factory in Bangladesh, Dulal Brothers Ltd. (DBL). - November 01, 2012 - IBCS-PRIMAX Software (Bangladesh) Ltd.
IBCS-PRIMAX Signs Contract with Bantel to Implement Their ICX Billing System
IBCS-PRIMAX has developed a fully functional ICX Billing Soln. ICX Operator is an Interconnect Exchange Service provider. ICX Operators do not have any subscribers. They only provide for calls between ANS operators and calls to international destinations to be transited from their network. All domestic traffic between the ANS operators will be transited through ICX Operator network from an ANS operator to another ANS operator. - August 28, 2012 - IBCS-PRIMAX Software (Bangladesh) Ltd.
Invoguelogo.com Announces the Release of Their Latest Logo Design
Let Invoguelogo.com design your Lasting Identity. - August 01, 2012 - Invogue Software Limited
Kreative4 Have Announced the Launch of New All-in-One Video Marketing Tool TuberPro
In an effort to assist internet marketers to make their video marketing campaign easier Kreative4 has announced their launch of a new video commercial generator application with video spinner and uploading system. - April 19, 2012 - TuberPro
Bashundhara Group Plot Nos, Blocks for 3, 4 Katha Plots Handed
Bashundhara Group and East West Property Development (Pvt) Limited - February 11, 2012 - bashundhara group
Admission Process Simplified for Applicants of Bangladesh Technical Education Institutions
The system allows interested applicants to download and submit admission forms online. The applicant can make the payment for the application form from any Teletalk number. Merit list of eligible candidates (which takes into account factors such as quota, seat capacity, and students’ preferences) are automatically generated by this system and published online. Candidates are also notified via SMS. - October 21, 2011 - IBCS-PRIMAX Software (Bangladesh) Ltd.
More Businesses in Bangladesh Opting for ERP Solutions
More businesses, from medium to large-sized, are opting for ERP implementation for their day to day operations. IBCS-PRIMAX has recently implemented Oracle ERP for PHP Group. Earlier, it has implemented or provided Oracle ERP support services to Banglalink, KAFCO, Banglalion, Iraqana, Abul Khayer Group, Bangladesh Railway, University Information Technology Services (UITS) and Grameenphone. - October 15, 2011 - IBCS-PRIMAX Software (Bangladesh) Ltd.
Mai-BS (Thailand) Takes Another Project in Bangladesh
Mai-BS (Thailand) has signed an agreement with DuSai Hotel & Resorts Ltd to develop a 5-star category Eco-Resort in the naturally beautiful part of north-eastern Bangladesh. It will be the first true Eco-boutique resort development in the country featuring 78 rooms and suites and a four-bedroom... - August 03, 2011 - Mai-BS (Thailand) by Karl&Erna Co.; Ltd
Bangladesh ICT Industry to Benefit from New Hi-Tech Survey
A Global not for profit research and advisory organisation is encouraging local Information and Communications Technology (ICT) companies to participate in a new High-Tech Survey designed to help economic growth in the region by giving industry stakeholders a unprecedented insight into the industry. - March 24, 2011 - International Institute for Software Economics, Innovation and Entrepreneurship
Intertek Organises ISO 14001:2004 Lead Auditor Training Programme in Bangladesh
Intertek, a leading global provider of quality and safety solutions, organised a five-day, IRCA-registered ISO 14001:2004 Lead Auditor Training programme in Dhaka from July 05 to July 09. The training, designed for both auditors and management representatives, helped participants understand the... - July 17, 2010 - Intertek
Value Added Features in JobsDiary.com
New features in JobsDiary.com help it’s users to use this job site as a complete career diary. - June 13, 2010 - JobsDiary.com
New Opportunity for Home Based online Business, newbuxhost.com Launches New Paid to Click Script
Many people want to earn money online all over the world. www.newbuxhost.com opens an enhanced opportunity to earn money online through their advance Paid to Click script. - May 26, 2010 - New BuxHost
GoCooh Corporation Dhaka Branch
GoCooh Corporation (Headquarters:Yokohama-shi, Kanagawa-ken, CEO:Yusuke Shibata) will open Dhaka Branch as of Septemer 1st 2009. The establishment of Dhaka Headquarters has enabled a further detailed support of Company Transaction between Bangladesh and Japan, as well as an acceleration of... - August 18, 2009 - GOCOOH CORPORATION
Zahur Mostafiz - Dot Visual's CA firm
ZAHUR & MOSTAFIZ is appointed as a CA firm of Dot Visual. ZAHUR & MOSTAFIZ was established in the year 2008 with the aim of providing a wide range of accounting and financial services to clients in Bangladesh, USA and UK and aspires to be recognized as a quality service provider globally. - May 20, 2009 - ZAHUR & MOSTAFIZ Chartered Accountants
Twenty 20 Cricket Application an Instant Hit on Facebook
The exciting Twenty 20 Cricket game is now available for cricket lovers on facebook. Infrablue Technology, a private web development company in Dhaka, Bangladesh launched on May 20, 2008, its own version of the Twenty 20 Cricket game as an application. “After watching the success of the... - May 29, 2008 - Infrablue Technology
Improve Visibility on Search Engines with KnowboForm Multipurpose Website Submission and Promotion Software
Knowbotron releases version 1.6.5 beta of its multi-purpose website submission and promotion tool called KnowboForm. The tool allows users to semi automatically submit, manage and monitor submissions to thousands of sites and help build search engine friendly quality backlinks semi automatically. - March 07, 2008 - Knowbotron
Cyclone Sidr Victims Aided by Humanity First
Cyclone Sidr met with Bangladesh’s shores on the evening of November 15th, and moved its way into the mainland. UN reports indicate that over 27 million people have been affected by the deadly tropical storm. The cyclone, according to national relief and rescue workers, has left an official... - November 23, 2007 - Humanity First
Knowbotron Announces Next Public Beta of its Site Submission and Website Marketing Tool
Knowbotron releases the public beta of a multi-purpose website marketing and site submission tool that helps submit web sites automatically to thousands of directories, search engines, download sites, and press release distribution network. - January 18, 2007 - Knowbotron
Knowbotron Releases Public Beta of an Automatic Web Site Submission Tool
Knowbotron releases the public beta of a site submission tool that helps submit web sites automatically to thousands of directories, search engines and download sites. - January 06, 2007 - Knowbotron