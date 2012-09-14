PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Film-It Selects Winner for Its November Video Contest Film-It, an entertainment platform in Bangladesh that holds video contests, selects the winner for its first month (November 2017) contest. - December 13, 2017 - Film It

Rangs Limited, the Distributor of Mitsubishi Motors, Launches New Showroom in Collaboration with Its Sales Agent "Forid & Brothers" in Sylhet Rangs Limited, the authorized distributor of Mitsubishi Motors in Bangladesh, launched its new showroom in Sylhet in collaboration with their sales agent "Forid & Brothers." - September 10, 2017 - Mitsubishi Motors Bangladesh Rangs Limited

Extor Launches Professional SEO Services Dhaka, Bangladesh-based Extor has announced the launch of their professional SEO services. Extor is an internet marketing company that provides marketing services to businesses around the world. Kazi Jakaria, cofounder of the company, says, "We know that clients will find our methods effective,... - July 10, 2016 - Extor

SureCash Mobile Payment for Grameen Bank Grameen Bank has signed a memorandum of understanding to use SureCash mobile payment platform for its operation. Through this partnership, Grameen Bank members will use SureCash mobile banking to receive loans, make installment payments and do savings using their own phones. - May 01, 2016 - SureCash

SureCash Mobile Payments for Grameen Shakti Installments Grameen Shakti (GS) has recently signed an MoU to use SureCash mobile banking and payment platform. Under this MoU, 1.6 million GS customers living across the remote areas will use mobile-phone based SureCash automated payment platform to pay their installments for its Solar Home Systems. Managing Director... - January 16, 2016 - SureCash

Eicra Restaurant Script Helps Power Local Restaurant Business with Easy to Install and Edit Online Application Tools A turnkey website creation and management solution to enable businesses embark on a new route to success. - October 03, 2015 - Eicra Soft Limited

SEO Service Provider Achieved Google Partner Badge Google acknowledges SEO Service Provider (leading internet marketing firm in Bangladesh), a performance marketing and advertising company, for their stability, reliability and transparency. - May 11, 2015 - SEO Service Provider

IBCS-PRIMAX Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software Adopted by DBL in Bangladesh IBCS-PRIMAX, which has the highest number of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) clients in Bangladesh, had earlier implemented their Oracle solutions for organizations such as Grameenphone Ltd., Banglalion Communications Ltd., PHP Group (one of the largest conglomerates in Bangladesh), KAFCO, Abul Khayer Group (AKG), the Bangladesh Railway and more. Now they are implementing their ERP software for one of the largest Garment/Textile Factory in Bangladesh, Dulal Brothers Ltd. (DBL). - November 01, 2012 - IBCS-PRIMAX Software (Bangladesh) Ltd.

IBCS-PRIMAX Signs Contract with Bantel to Implement Their ICX Billing System IBCS-PRIMAX has developed a fully functional ICX Billing Soln. ICX Operator is an Interconnect Exchange Service provider. ICX Operators do not have any subscribers. They only provide for calls between ANS operators and calls to international destinations to be transited from their network. All domestic traffic between the ANS operators will be transited through ICX Operator network from an ANS operator to another ANS operator. - August 28, 2012 - IBCS-PRIMAX Software (Bangladesh) Ltd.

Invoguelogo.com Announces the Release of Their Latest Logo Design Let Invoguelogo.com design your Lasting Identity. - August 01, 2012 - Invogue Software Limited

Kreative4 Have Announced the Launch of New All-in-One Video Marketing Tool TuberPro In an effort to assist internet marketers to make their video marketing campaign easier Kreative4 has announced their launch of a new video commercial generator application with video spinner and uploading system. - April 19, 2012 - TuberPro

Bashundhara Group Plot Nos, Blocks for 3, 4 Katha Plots Handed Bashundhara Group and East West Property Development (Pvt) Limited - February 11, 2012 - bashundhara group

Admission Process Simplified for Applicants of Bangladesh Technical Education Institutions The system allows interested applicants to download and submit admission forms online. The applicant can make the payment for the application form from any Teletalk number. Merit list of eligible candidates (which takes into account factors such as quota, seat capacity, and students’ preferences) are automatically generated by this system and published online. Candidates are also notified via SMS. - October 21, 2011 - IBCS-PRIMAX Software (Bangladesh) Ltd.

More Businesses in Bangladesh Opting for ERP Solutions More businesses, from medium to large-sized, are opting for ERP implementation for their day to day operations. IBCS-PRIMAX has recently implemented Oracle ERP for PHP Group. Earlier, it has implemented or provided Oracle ERP support services to Banglalink, KAFCO, Banglalion, Iraqana, Abul Khayer Group, Bangladesh Railway, University Information Technology Services (UITS) and Grameenphone. - October 15, 2011 - IBCS-PRIMAX Software (Bangladesh) Ltd.

Mai-BS (Thailand) Takes Another Project in Bangladesh Mai-BS (Thailand) has signed an agreement with DuSai Hotel & Resorts Ltd to develop a 5-star category Eco-Resort in the naturally beautiful part of north-eastern Bangladesh. It will be the first true Eco-boutique resort development in the country featuring 78 rooms and suites and a four-bedroom presidential... - August 03, 2011 - Mai-BS (Thailand) by Karl&Erna Co.; Ltd

Bangladesh ICT Industry to Benefit from New Hi-Tech Survey A Global not for profit research and advisory organisation is encouraging local Information and Communications Technology (ICT) companies to participate in a new High-Tech Survey designed to help economic growth in the region by giving industry stakeholders a unprecedented insight into the industry. Conducted... - March 24, 2011 - International Institute for Software Economics, Innovation and Entrepreneurship

Intertek Organises ISO 14001:2004 Lead Auditor Training Programme in Bangladesh Intertek, a leading global provider of quality and safety solutions, organised a five-day, IRCA-registered ISO 14001:2004 Lead Auditor Training programme in Dhaka from July 05 to July 09. The training, designed for both auditors and management representatives, helped participants understand the ISO... - July 17, 2010 - Intertek

Value Added Features in JobsDiary.com New features in JobsDiary.com help it’s users to use this job site as a complete career diary. - June 13, 2010 - JobsDiary.com

New Opportunity for Home Based online Business, newbuxhost.com Launches New Paid to Click Script Many people want to earn money online all over the world. www.newbuxhost.com opens an enhanced opportunity to earn money online through their advance Paid to Click script. - May 26, 2010 - New BuxHost

GoCooh Corporation Dhaka Branch GoCooh Corporation (Headquarters:Yokohama-shi, Kanagawa-ken, CEO:Yusuke Shibata) will open Dhaka Branch as of Septemer 1st 2009. The establishment of Dhaka Headquarters has enabled a further detailed support of Company Transaction between Bangladesh and Japan, as well as an acceleration of enhancement... - August 18, 2009 - GOCOOH CORPORATION

Zahur Mostafiz - Dot Visual's CA firm ZAHUR & MOSTAFIZ is appointed as a CA firm of Dot Visual. ZAHUR & MOSTAFIZ was established in the year 2008 with the aim of providing a wide range of accounting and financial services to clients in Bangladesh, USA and UK and aspires to be recognized as a quality service provider globally. They... - May 20, 2009 - ZAHUR & MOSTAFIZ Chartered Accountants

Twenty 20 Cricket Application an Instant Hit on Facebook The exciting Twenty 20 Cricket game is now available for cricket lovers on facebook. Infrablue Technology, a private web development company in Dhaka, Bangladesh launched on May 20, 2008, its own version of the Twenty 20 Cricket game as an application. “After watching the success of the Indian... - May 29, 2008 - Infrablue Technology

Improve Visibility on Search Engines with KnowboForm Multipurpose Website Submission and Promotion Software Knowbotron releases version 1.6.5 beta of its multi-purpose website submission and promotion tool called KnowboForm. The tool allows users to semi automatically submit, manage and monitor submissions to thousands of sites and help build search engine friendly quality backlinks semi automatically. - March 07, 2008 - Knowbotron

Cyclone Sidr Victims Aided by Humanity First Cyclone Sidr met with Bangladesh’s shores on the evening of November 15th, and moved its way into the mainland. UN reports indicate that over 27 million people have been affected by the deadly tropical storm. The cyclone, according to national relief and rescue workers, has left an official 3,153... - November 23, 2007 - Humanity First

Knowbotron Announces Next Public Beta of its Site Submission and Website Marketing Tool Knowbotron releases the public beta of a multi-purpose website marketing and site submission tool that helps submit web sites automatically to thousands of directories, search engines, download sites, and press release distribution network. - January 18, 2007 - Knowbotron