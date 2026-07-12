IBCS-PRIMAX, which has the highest number of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) clients in Bangladesh, had earlier implemented their Oracle solutions for organizations such as Grameenphone Ltd., Banglalion Communications Ltd., PHP Group (one of the largest conglomerates in Bangladesh), KAFCO, Abul Khayer Group (AKG), the Bangladesh Railway and more. Now they are implementing their ERP software for one of the largest Garment/Textile Factory in Bangladesh, Dulal Brothers Ltd. (DBL). - November 01, 2012 - IBCS-PRIMAX Software (Bangladesh) Ltd.