PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

FigTree Financial Launches Encrypted Digital Vault for Seamless Collaboration Between Advisors and Clients Powered by FutureVault FigTree Financial, a family-focused financial advisory firm based in Barbados, has announced the launch of the FigTree Vault, an encrypted document management platform for advisors and clients to collectively share and manage important documents through one virtual point of collaboration. The FigTree... - October 30, 2019 - FutureVault INC

Barbados MLFTA Compliance Just Got Easier Smith Compliance Consulting Inc. and Outlier Solutions Inc. launched solutions for compliance with Barbados’ Money Laundering and Financing of Terrorism (Prevention and Control) Act (MLFTA). Users can create compliance programmes in minutes. - February 19, 2016 - Outlier Solutions Inc.

PECB International Signs a Partnership Agreement with JT Environmental Consulting, Inc. “We believe that working with JT Environmental Consulting is a great opportunity to provide our services for people in North America, and extend our network of professionals. JT Environmental Consulting has demonstrated its commitment to building its presence in the North America, and that is very important for this agreement,” said Elizabeth Bradshaw, Managing Director of PECB International. - July 29, 2015 - PECB

PECB International Signs a Partnership Agreement with Analytix Academy (PTY) LTD "Therefore, teaming up with Analytix Academy to provide professional ISO Courses in South Africa is an exciting development for our company and we are determined to make a renewed and positive contribution; together we can build strong and values-based society that will benefit this and future generation,” said Elizabeth Bradshaw, Managing Director of PECB International. - July 18, 2015 - PECB

PECB International Signs a Partnership Agreement with SGS Pakistan "We are highly impressed with the work of SGS Pakistan, and that is why we have expressed our interest for this partnership. We hope that our common work will be a long-term successful journey by providing ISO-based training courses in Pakistan. PECB International is bound to offering qualitative services and objective evaluation," said Elizabeth Bradshaw, Managing Director of PECB International. - July 18, 2015 - PECB

PECB International Signs a Partnership Agreement with MyFENG “We are very excited for this agreement, and we promise we will provide our full-time services and best efforts on behalf of this partnership. I personally feel profoundly honored and exceedingly delighted to sign this agreement with MyFENG,” said Elizabeth Bradshaw, Managing Director of PECB International. - July 18, 2015 - PECB

PECB International Signs a Partnership Agreement with OMC Systems LLC “We believe our training courses perfectly complement OMC Systems LLC and this partnership will enable us to provide people in the U.S. a cost-effective way to invest in their professional careers,” says Elizabeth Bradshaw, Managing Director of PECB International. - July 16, 2015 - PECB

PECB International Signs a Partnership Agreement with 1st Image Consultancy “PECB International has built a strong reputation in the international market for its expertise and ability to develop and deliver trainings on many ISO standards,” says Elizabeth Bradshaw, Managing Director of PECB International. - July 16, 2015 - PECB

PECB International Signs a Partnership Agreement with Giovani Enterprises “We make sure we offer our clients the best training material that is accurate, credible and practical. Our engagement and responsibilities in providing great experience will be efficiently allocated to partnership efforts to ensure that these efforts are well-managed and maintained,” said Elizabeth Bradshaw, Managing Director of cInternational. - July 16, 2015 - PECB

PECB International Signs a Partnership Agreement with ALMA “We believe our training courses perfectly complement ALMA and this partnership will enable us to provide people in Togo a cost-effective way to invest in their professional careers,” said Elizabeth Bradshaw, Managing Director of PECB International. - July 10, 2015 - PECB

PECB International Signs a Partnership Agreement with Groupe Idyal “We are very excited for this agreement, and we promise we will provide our full-time services and best efforts on behalf of this partnership. I personally feel profoundly honored and exceedingly delighted to sign this agreement with Groupe Idyal,” said Elizabeth Bradshaw, Managing Director of PECB International. - July 05, 2015 - PECB

PECB International Signs a Partnership Agreement with NovaBOLD “This agreement is a celebration of a strong relationship between NovaBOLD and PECB International, we believe that our training courses perfectly complement one another and this partnership will enable us to provide people in Turkey a cost-effective way to invest in their professional careers and future,” said Elizabeth Bradshaw, Managing Director of PECB International. - July 05, 2015 - PECB

PECB International Signs a Partnership Agreement with New Horizon Training Centre LLC – Abu Dhabi “We are very excited for this agreement, and we promise we will provide our full-time services and best efforts on behalf of this partnership. I personally feel profoundly honored and exceedingly delighted to sign this agreement with New Horizon,” said Elizabeth Bradshaw, Managing Director of PECB International. - July 04, 2015 - PECB

PECB International Signs a Partnership Agreement with Quality Institution for Engineering and Management Consultancy “We make sure we offer our clients the best training material that is accurate, credible and practical. Our engagement and responsibilities in providing great experience will be efficiently allocated to partnership efforts to ensure that these efforts are well-managed and maintained,” said Elizabeth Bradshaw, Managing Director of PECB International. - July 04, 2015 - PECB

PECB International Signs a Partnership Agreement with Viffa Consult Limited “We are very excited for this agreement, and it is our obligation to provide our full-time services and best efforts on behalf of this partnership. I personally feel profoundly honored and exceedingly delighted to sign this agreement with Viffa Consult Limited,” said Elizabeth Bradshaw, Managing Director of PECB International. - July 04, 2015 - PECB

PECB International Signs a Partnership Agreement with EnEco Solutions LLP “We are very thrilled to work with our new partner EnEco Solutions. PECB’s overriding mission is to encourage individuals and organizations’ goodwill, energy and commitment to achieve their goal towards a better and stronger leadership. Therefore, teaming up with EnEco Solutions to provide training courses is an exciting development for our company and we are determined to make a renewed and positive contribution," said Elizabeth Bradshaw, Managing Director of PECB International. - June 28, 2015 - PECB

PECB International Signs a Partnership Agreement with Growth Continue Consulting "We make sure we offer our clients the best training material that is accurate, credible and practical. Our engagement and responsibilities in providing great experience will be efficiently allocated to partnership efforts to ensure that these efforts are well-managed and maintained,” said Elizabeth Bradshaw, Managing Director of PECB International. - June 27, 2015 - PECB

PECB International Signs a Partnership Agreement with iCONS-Innovative Consulting Srl "We are highly impressed with the work of iCONS, and that is why we have expressed our interest for this partnership. We hope that our common work will be a long-term successful journey by providing ISO-based training courses in Italy and Africa. PECB International is bound to offering qualitative services and objective evaluation,” said Elizabeth Bradshaw, Managing Director of PECB International. - June 26, 2015 - PECB

PECB International Signs a Partnership Agreement with Business Quality Certification - BQC "PECB’s overriding mission is to encourage individuals and organizations’ goodwill, energy and commitment to achieve their goal towards a better and stronger leadership. Therefore, teaming up with BQC to provide ISO based training courses in Greece is an exciting development for our company and we are determined to make a renewed and positive contribution," said Elizabeth Bradshaw, Managing Director of PECB International. - June 26, 2015 - PECB

PECB International Signs a Partnership Agreement with Al Resalah Consultancies & Training “It is increasingly important for PECB International to continue encouraging and building partnerships all over the world. We are highly impressed with the work of Al Resalah Consultancies & Training, and that is why we have expressed our interest for this partnership. We hope that our common work will be a long-term successful journey by providing ISO-based training courses in UAE," said Elizabeth Bradshaw, Managing Director of PECB International. - June 26, 2015 - PECB

PECB International Signs a Partnership Agreement with Aston Technical Consulting Services, LLC “PECB International has built a strong reputation in the international market for its expertise and ability to develop and deliver trainings on many ISO standards,” says Elizabeth Bradshaw, Managing Director of PECB International. - June 21, 2015 - PECB

PECB International Signs a Partnership Agreement with Business Operations Support Services, LLC (B.O.S.S) "Therefore, teaming up with B.O.S.S. to provide training courses is an exciting development for our company and we are determined to make a renewed and positive contribution; together we can build strong and values-based society that will benefit this and future generation,” said Elizabeth Bradshaw, Managing Director of PECB International. - June 20, 2015 - PECB

PECB International Signs a Partnership Agreement with Excelledia “We are very excited for this agreement, and we promise we will provide our full-time services and best efforts on behalf of this partnership. I personally feel profoundly honored and exceedingly delighted to sign this agreement with Excelledia,” said Elizabeth Bradshaw, Managing Director of PECB International. - June 18, 2015 - PECB

PECB International Signs a Partnership Agreement with GRC21 (Global Resource Connections) “We are very excited for this agreement, and we have always welcomed partnership opportunities with such companies that are consistent with and appropriate to our mission,” said Elizabeth Bradshaw, Managing Director of PECB International. - June 18, 2015 - PECB

PECB International Signs a Partnership Agreement with Novation Conseils “We make sure we offer our clients the best training material that is accurate, credible and practical. Our engagement and responsibilities in providing great experience will be efficiently allocated to partnership efforts to ensure that these efforts are well-managed and maintained,” said Elizabeth Bradshaw, Managing Director of PECB International. - June 10, 2015 - PECB

PECB International Signs a Partnership Agreement with Kinverg Learning Services ("Kinverg") “We believe our training courses perfectly complement Kinverg Learning Services and this partnership will enable us to provide people in Pakistan a cost-effective way to invest in their professional careers,” said Elizabeth Bradshaw, Managing Director of PECB International. - June 06, 2015 - PECB

PECB International Signs a Partnership Agreement with Masar Center for Training and Development “We believe our training courses perfectly complement Masar and this partnership will enable us to provide people in Bahrain a cost-effective way to invest in their professional careers,” said Elizabeth Bradshaw, Managing Director of PECB International. - June 06, 2015 - PECB

PECB International Signs a Partnership Agreement with AdaptivIT “We make sure we offer our clients the best training material that is accurate, credible and practical. Our engagement and responsibilities in providing great experience will be efficiently allocated to partnership efforts to ensure that these efforts are well-managed and maintained,” said Elizabeth Bradshaw, Managing Director of PECB International. - June 06, 2015 - PECB

PECB International Signs a Partnership Agreement with SFE Consultant “SFE Consultant is committed to build and maintain upon healthy choices, therefore, we are very enthusiastic for this agreement and we promise we will provide our full-time services and best efforts on behalf of this partnership,” said Elizabeth Bradshaw, Managing Director of PECB International. - June 03, 2015 - PECB

PECB International Signs a Partnership Agreement with LacosSarl “Lacos Sarl is committed to build and maintain upon healthy choices, therefore, we are very enthusiastic for this agreement and we promise we will provide our full-time services and best efforts on behalf of this partnership,” said Elizabeth Bradshaw, Managing Director of PECB International. - June 03, 2015 - PECB

PECB International Renews Partnership Agreement with ABCI Consultants “We make sure we offer our clients the best training material that is accurate, credible and practical. Our engagement and responsibilities in providing great experience will be efficiently allocated to partnership efforts to ensure that these efforts are well-managed and maintained,” said Elizabeth Bradshaw, Managing Director of PECB International. - May 30, 2015 - PECB

PECB International Signs a Partnership Agreement with JCA Institut SARL “We make sure we offer our clients the best training material that is accurate, credible and practical. Our engagement and responsibilities in providing great experience will be efficiently allocated to partnership efforts to ensure that these efforts are well-managed and maintained,” said Elizabeth Bradshaw, Managing Director of PECB International. - May 30, 2015 - PECB

PECB International Signs a Partnership Agreement with Uranus Group “We make sure we offer our clients the best training material that is accurate, credible and practical. Our engagement and responsibilities in providing great experience will be efficiently allocated to partnership efforts to ensure that these efforts are well-managed and maintained,” said Elizabeth Bradshaw, Managing Director of PECB International. - May 30, 2015 - PECB

PECB International Signs a Partnership Agreement with PAK Safety Solutions “Considering the fact that PAK Safety Solutions is known for the high quality of its services and professionalism, this agreement is really important for PECB International," said Elizabeth Bradshaw, Managing Director of PECB International. - May 26, 2015 - PECB

Axcel Finance Empowers Charities in Barbados to do More Administrators and Executive Members of Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs), sporting and social clubs, and charitable organizations in Barbados are now better equipped with knowledge and techniques to source grant funding to manage and develop their organizations. Over 57 organizations participated... - April 03, 2015 - Axcel Finance