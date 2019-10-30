“We are very thrilled to work with our new partner EnEco Solutions. PECB’s overriding mission is to encourage individuals and organizations’ goodwill, energy and commitment to achieve their goal towards a better and stronger leadership. Therefore, teaming up with EnEco Solutions to provide training courses is an exciting development for our company and we are determined to make a renewed and positive contribution," said Elizabeth Bradshaw, Managing Director of PECB International. - June 28, 2015 - PECB