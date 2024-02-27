Tunisia News
CHBO Supports the Development Process to Build the First Global Miniature Park in Tunisia
Planet Miniature is excited to announce the private development of a Tourist-Cultural project consisting of the reconstitution, reproduction-replicas, represented by models of Unique architectural Community Monuments in Miniature of Tunisia-Carthage and the World. This project will be presented to visitors in the capital of Tunis, Tunisia or another potential strategic land of 20 hectares/50 acres, said Nadhem Nouisser, President of the Culture of Health in Business Organization/CHBO. - February 27, 2024 - Culture of Health in Business Organization
ARABSOFT Completes Technical Connectivity with eRevMax
Hoteliers to benefit from direct data transfer between their PMS and sales channels. - July 20, 2019 - eRevMax Inc.
Tunisian American Wall Street Executive Sofien Bennaceur, Candidate for President of Tunisia 2020
Tunisian American Sofien Bennaceur, 2020 presidential candidate for Tunisia, is backed by major Wall Street influential firms and lobbies. Sofien Bennaceur, who is considered an influential person, is a conservative in terms of fiscal policy. He supports major reforms on opening up Tunisia to new... - May 28, 2019 - Sofien Bennaceur
Abyss Web Server 2.5 Adds Full SSL Support
New version of the popular Abyss Web Server adds SSL support with an integrated user-friendly configuration interface - October 04, 2007 - Aprelium Technologies
Beauty is Lambskin Deep - Aloush Leather Model Search 2007
Aloush Leather conducts an international model search for fresh new leather lingerie models to appear in their 2007 Leather Collection. - June 29, 2006 - Aloush Leather