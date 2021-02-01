Turks and Caicos Islands News
The Somerset on Grace Bay - Complimentary On-Site COVID-19 Testing for Guests at This 5 Star Turks and Caicos Resort
The Somerset on Grace Bay Provides Complimentary On-site COVID-19 Testing for Guests and Top-Rated Experiences - February 01, 2021 - The Somerset on Grace Bay
Beachfront Turks & Caicos Resort Introduces New Family Services That Include a Kid's Club, B&B Package and Room Service
The Alexandra Resort, a four star beachfront resort located on world acclaimed Grace Bay Beach, has introduced new Kids Club as well as new guest services just in time for the Christmas season. - November 29, 2012 - Alexandra Resort
Hudson Depository Clearance Center Supports Shorter Settlement Cycle Initiative
Hudson Depository Clearance Center announced this week that it is prepared to meet or exceed the reduced settlement cycle proposed by financial regulators worldwide. - October 20, 2012 - Hudson Depository Clearance Center Group
Hudson Depository Clearance Center Marks Ten Year Partnership
Based in Providenciales, Turks and Caicos Islands, the Hudson Depository Clearance Center Group recently marked their ten year partnership with the Global Network of Independent Transfer Agents and Clearing Houses. - October 12, 2012 - Hudson Depository Clearance Center Group
New Luxury Development Set to Energise Turks and Caicos Property Market
7th Heaven Properties Appointed to Launch New Turks and Caicos Development - February 08, 2012 - 7th Heaven Properties