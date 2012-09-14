PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Beachfront Turks & Caicos Resort Introduces New Family Services That Include a Kid's Club, B&B Package and Room Service The Alexandra Resort, a four star beachfront resort located on world acclaimed Grace Bay Beach, has introduced new Kids Club as well as new guest services just in time for the Christmas season. - November 29, 2012 - Alexandra Resort

Hudson Depository Clearance Center Supports Shorter Settlement Cycle Initiative Hudson Depository Clearance Center announced this week that it is prepared to meet or exceed the reduced settlement cycle proposed by financial regulators worldwide. - October 20, 2012 - Hudson Depository Clearance Center Group

Hudson Depository Clearance Center Marks Ten Year Partnership Based in Providenciales, Turks and Caicos Islands, the Hudson Depository Clearance Center Group recently marked their ten year partnership with the Global Network of Independent Transfer Agents and Clearing Houses. - October 12, 2012 - Hudson Depository Clearance Center Group