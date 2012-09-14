The Somerset on Grace Bay - Complimentary On-Site COVID-19 Testing for Guests at This 5 Star Turks and Caicos Resort

Press Releases The Somerset on Grace Bay Press Release Share Blog

The Somerset is the ideal choice for travelers seeking the best vacation experience in Turks and Caicos:



Private Villa Experience

This private paradise is the ideal location for a bespoke experience. Personal butler, VIP transportation, private chef, or personal fitness trainer services are amongst the myriad of tailored options available to guests at The Somerset where no vacation needs to be the same. With the largest resort units on Grace Bay, guests and families can enjoy a private, authentic experience specific to any need while having access to all the amenities the resort offers.



Perfectly Located on Grace Bay Beach

The Somerset is mere minutes away from the island's shopping center and fine dining restaurants. The resort's prime location allows guests the flexibility of a picturesque walk or bike ride to most of their desired shopping or dining options.



The Ideal Resort for Solo or Family Travel

The elegant villas and estates at The Somerset on Grace Bay display a thoughtful balance of luxury and comfort for any size travel group. Accommodations offer up to 5300 sq ft of living space completely outfitted with fully equipped kitchens, high-end furnishings, panoramic views of the azure waters of Grace Bay, luxe amenities, and exceptional service.



On-site Activities and Entertainment for All

A stay at The Somerset delivers experiences for all travelers. Fitness, yoga, Pilates, and in-suite private dining sessions are ideal for the traveler dedicated to wellness and rejuvenation. For the guest looking to enjoy the sights and sounds of the island, the Sunday Sundowner and Beach BBQ provide evenings filled with live entertainment, fire dancing, specialty cocktails, and curated dining options. If traveling with family, the Kid’s Club keeps the young ones excited with treasure hunts, movie nights, and beach activities.



The Perfect Spot for a Romantic Getaway

This award-winning Grace Bay resort is the perfect place for a couple’s getaway, destination wedding, anniversary celebration, or honeymoon. The talented Concierge team will curate a memorable experience filled with treasured moments that will last a lifetime.



offers an incomparable setting with stunning beauty and unsurpassed comfort unlike any resort in the Turks and Caicos Islands. This beachfront haven of 53 elegantly appointed accommodations with sweeping ocean views, two ocean view pools, premium resort activities, exceptional dining, wellness experiences, and world-class service provides guests an exclusive and unforgettable experience.



About SOS Media



Sonia Simmons

649-343-3505





