Vanuatu News

Press Releases

Lime Media and Telecom Vanuatu Go 3D
Lime Media, Vanuatu’s only full service marketing and advertising firm specializing in brand strategy and design is awarded 3D TVC contract. - January 26, 2011 - Lime Media Limited
Lime Media Wins "Spin the Bottle"
Azure Pure Water, "spins the bottle" and adds Lime. - June 28, 2010 - Lime Media Limited
Surge in Demand for Vanuatu Employment Website
Started in only August last year Wok i Kik now has close to 700 email subscribers for their job alert service. Priscilla Samson, Employment Services Manager, heads up the Wok i Kik team “We are seeing a surge in demand from people using the internet to find a new job. Wok i Kik has had a 500%... - January 19, 2010 - Wok i Kik
Wok i Kik – Vanuatu’s First Employment Website Opens
Youth Challenge Vanuatu today have launched their new employment website www.wokikik.com. Wok i Kik allows a users to sign up to receive a job alert email 2 to 3 times a week that contains a summary of all the job vacancies in Vanuatu. - November 11, 2009 - Wok i Kik
Call for Submissions – Vanuatu Very Short Film Festival
Vanuatu Very Short Film Festival announced today that they are now officially accepting entries for the 2008 festival. - October 02, 2008 - Vanuatu Very Short Film Festival
