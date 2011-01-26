Vanuatu News
Lime Media and Telecom Vanuatu Go 3D
Lime Media, Vanuatu’s only full service marketing and advertising firm specializing in brand strategy and design is awarded 3D TVC contract. - January 26, 2011 - Lime Media Limited
Lime Media Wins "Spin the Bottle"
Azure Pure Water, "spins the bottle" and adds Lime. - June 28, 2010 - Lime Media Limited
Surge in Demand for Vanuatu Employment Website
Started in only August last year Wok i Kik now has close to 700 email subscribers for their job alert service. Priscilla Samson, Employment Services Manager, heads up the Wok i Kik team “We are seeing a surge in demand from people using the internet to find a new job. Wok i Kik has had a... - January 19, 2010 - Wok i Kik
Wok i Kik – Vanuatu’s First Employment Website Opens
Youth Challenge Vanuatu today have launched their new employment website www.wokikik.com. Wok i Kik allows a users to sign up to receive a job alert email 2 to 3 times a week that contains a summary of all the job vacancies in Vanuatu. - November 11, 2009 - Wok i Kik
Call for Submissions – Vanuatu Very Short Film Festival
Vanuatu Very Short Film Festival announced today that they are now officially accepting entries for the 2008 festival. - October 02, 2008 - Vanuatu Very Short Film Festival