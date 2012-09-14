PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

ONAM Exchange - Globalizing Seamless Trading Under One Platform High-performance, regulatory compliant, trading platform that features robust risk-management, trade surveillance, advanced trading tools and state-of-the-art security system powered by machine learning. - October 08, 2018 - ONAM Exchange

As Rio Prepares for the Olympics, Slotastic Gives Free Spins on New "Samba Sunset" Slot As all eyes turn to South America for the Olympics in Rio next month, Realtime Gaming has launched a new All Ways Pay carnival-themed slot game called Samba Sunset. Dedicated to online slots players all over the world, Slotastic (http://www.slotastic.com) is one of the first casinos to offer the new... - July 08, 2016 - Slotastic! Online Casino

Slotastic Players Spellbound by RTG's New "Enchanted Garden II" Slot The new Enchanted Garden II slot from RTG (http://www.slotastic.com/en/enchanted-garden-2) only came online last week and already Slotastic Casino players have declared it a winner. With a nice bonus that includes free spins available in the online casino and mobile casino players are likely to be spending... - June 23, 2016 - Slotastic! Online Casino

Spellbinding New "Enchanted Garden II" Arrives at Grande Vegas Casino with Casino Bonus That Includes Free Spins Grande Vegas Casino (http://www.GrandeVegasCasino.com) is thrilled to add a mythical new slot game to its download, instant-play and mobile casino. This month it’s giving players some free cash and some free spins to try the new game. - June 17, 2016 - Grande Vegas Casino

Slotastic Offers Free Spins on New "Super Six" Slot from RTG Slotastic (http://www.slotastic.com), an online casino dedicated to slots players all over the world, is one of the first to offer the unique new Super 6 six-reel slot game. Super 6 is an Asian-themed game from Real Time Gaming that has six reels of glittering symbols depicting the riches of China. Grouped... - May 21, 2016 - Slotastic! Online Casino

Tax Day Free Spins on Cash Bandit Slot at Grande Vegas Casino Grande Vegas Casino (http://www.grandevegascasino.com) is offering some relief on Tax Day by giving 50 free spins on its popular Cash Bandits slot from RTG. "I don’t think anyone really likes paying taxes, but winning $250 on free spins would certainly ease the pain!" said Grande Vegas... - April 17, 2016 - Grande Vegas Casino

New "Big Bopper" Singing Slot Game Rocks Grande Vegas Casino with Casino Bonus That Includes Free Spins Grande Vegas Casino (http://www.GrandeVegasCasino.com) is thrilled to add a new singing slot game to its download, instant-play and mobile casino. The new rockabilly-themed Big Bopper slot from RTG features bonus games where players keep winning as long as the Big Bopper keeps singing early rock and... - April 15, 2016 - Grande Vegas Casino

Free Spins on New "Big Bopper" Slot Coming Soon to Slotastic This week Slotastic introduces The Big Bopper (http://www.slotastic.com/en/the-big-bopper), a hip-swinging, toe-tapping new slot from Real Time Gaming. The new game includes classic rock n roll music and video of The Big Bopper himself. Big Bopper will come online tomorrow and Slotastic (http://www.slotastic.com)... - April 13, 2016 - Slotastic! Online Casino

Ancient Chinese Warriors Featured in New "Zhanshi" Slot at Slotastic – Free Spins Available This Week This week Slotastic (http://www.slotastic.com) introduces an epic new slot game from RTG with casino bonuses that include free spins. Zhanshi takes players back to ancient Chinese battlegrounds in a game with two bonus features that double and triple prizes. Two bonuses are available to try the new... - March 19, 2016 - Slotastic! Online Casino

Valentines Freeroll Slot Tournament Begins Today at Grande Vegas Casino A two-week freeroll slots tournament has just begun at Grande Vegas Casino (http://www.grandevegascasino.com). Players have until Valentines Day to achieve the highest score on the Enchanted Garden slot game from Realtime Gaming. - February 04, 2016 - Jackpot Capital Casino

Grande Vegas Casino Ushers in Year of the Monkey with a Casino Bonus and Free Spins on New "God of Wealth" Slot from RTG With Chinese New Year just around the corner, Grande Vegas Casino (http://www.GrandeVegasCasino.com) has introduced God of Wealth, a new online slot game from Realtime Gaming dedicated to the Chinese god of prosperity. An up to $300 casino bonus that includes 50 free spins on the new game is available... - January 15, 2016 - Grande Vegas Casino

Grande Vegas Casino Giving 50 Free Spins on New "Lucky 6" Slot Realtime Gaming has just launched a new leprechaun-themed slot game and Grande Vegas Casino (http://www.GrandeVegasCasino.com) is giving players an up to $125 bonus and 50 free spins to try it. Lucky 6 is now available in Grande Vegas Casino’s download, instant-play and mobile casino for smartphones... - December 18, 2015 - Grande Vegas Casino

Slotastic Giving Free Spins on New Mobile Version of "Santastic" Christmas Slot Game Santastic, one of Slotastic’s most popular Christmas slots, is now available in its mobile casino for smartphones and tablets. To celebrate, the casino is giving players up to 150 free spins on the new mobile slot game. - November 27, 2015 - Slotastic! Online Casino

Halloween Free Roll Slots Tournament at Grande Vegas Casino Has Huge Prize Pool A week-long Halloween free roll slots tournament has just started at Grande Vegas Casino (http://www.GrandeVegasCasino.com). Players have until Sunday at midnight to achieve the highest score of the week on the Count Spectacular slot and win a share of the $3100 prize pool. $3,100 Halloween Freeroll... - October 28, 2015 - Grande Vegas Casino

Grande Vegas Casino Giving Big Bonus to Try RTG's New "Pirate Isle" Slot Ahoy me hearties, Grande Vegas Casino (http://www.grandevegascasino.com) is introducing its new Pirate Isle slot from Realtime Gaming. - September 18, 2015 - Grande Vegas Casino

Labor Day Freeroll at Grande Vegas Casino Features Cleopatra's Gold Slot from RTG A month-long Labor Day Freeroll Slots Tournament with a huge prize pool begins today at Grande Vegas Casino (http://www.grandevegascasino.com). Online slots players have until September 30th to achieve the highest score on the designated tournament game, Cleopatra's Gold. $5,000 Labor Day Freeroll September... - September 10, 2015 - Grande Vegas Casino

Slotastic Giving Free Spins on "Achilles" Slot in Download, Instant Play & Mobile Casino Slotastic Casino (http://www.slotastic.com/) is so excited that one of its most popular online slot games, Achilles, is now available in its mobile casino (http://www.slotastic.com/mobile) as well as its download and instant play casino, that its giving players up to 1500 free spins on the game. Players... - September 03, 2015 - Slotastic! Online Casino

New "Treasure Tree" is First Match & Win Game at Grande Vegas Casino Grande Vegas Casino has just introduced a new match & win game from Realtime Gaming. The new Treasure Tree is a fun new kind of game that's generous with free games and pays up to 500X the bet. Until August, the casino is offering a 125% up to $125 casino bonus to try the new game. - August 21, 2015 - Grande Vegas Casino

CloudBacko Free Version Now Supports Windows 10 CloudBacko Home free backup software now can backup your data in Windows 10 to popular free and paid cloud storage, encrypted with strongest 256-bit truly randomized encrypting key. - August 06, 2015 - CloudBacko Corporation

Independence Day Freeroll Slots Tournament Has Begun on "Paydirt" Game at Grande Vegas Casino Grande Vegas Casino (www.GrandeVegasCasino.com) is pulling out all the stops for its Independence Day celebrations this year, hosting one of its biggest freeroll slots tournaments in a long time. The Independence Day Freeroll Slots Tournament has just begun and players have until the end of July to achieve... - July 04, 2015 - Grande Vegas Casino

Grande Vegas Launches New "Hillbillies Cashola" Slot Game with a Giant Casino Bonus and Free Spins There will be a lot of hootin’ and hollerin’ this week at Grande Vegas Casino (http://www.GrandeVegasCasino.com) where they’ve just added a brand new slot game called Hillbillies Cashola. A generous bonus is available until the end of the month giving players a chance to try the new... - June 26, 2015 - Grande Vegas Casino

Grande Vegas Casino Keeps Memorial Day Fun Happening with Freeroll Slots Tournament The Memorial Day Freeroll slots tournament at Grande Vegas Casino (http://www.GrandeVegasCasino.com) continues until May 31st. The prize pool will be awarded to the players that achieve the highest scores of the week playing the popular Achilles slot game. $1500 Memorial Day Freeroll Continues until... - May 28, 2015 - Grande Vegas Casino

Grande Vegas Casino Launches New Suit 'Em Up Blackjack with Sidebet Online and Mobile Grande Vegas Casino (www.GrandeVegasCasino.com) has just added a new blackjack game to its instant play online casino, its downloaded casino software and its mobile casino. Suit 'Em Up Blackjack is a standard blackjack game with a side-bet twist. Players can win up to 60:1 payouts wagering on the suit... - May 22, 2015 - Grande Vegas Casino

Grande Vegas Giving a Big Casino Bonus on New "Lucha Libre" Slot from RTG Grande Vegas Casino (http://www.grandevegascasino.com) is one of the first online casinos to offer the hilarious new Lucha Libre slot from RTG and they’re giving players a bonus to try it out. Lucha Libre Casino Bonus 125% up to $125 Valid until April 30th Lucha Libre is a fun wrestling-themed... - April 22, 2015 - Grande Vegas Casino

Slotastic Unveils Dramatically Re-Designed Casino and an All New Mobile Casino -- Re-Opening Bonus Now Available Slotastic Casino (http://www.slotastic.com), which has been providing slots games from RTG to online casino players all over the world for many years, has just launched an all new website and new mobile casino. - March 27, 2015 - Slotastic! Online Casino

Grande Vegas Casino Now Giving 25% Cashback on Deposits A new casino bonus offer at Grande Vegas Casino (http://www.grandevegascasino.com) is putting cash back in players’ accounts just when they need it most. The online casino, popular with slots players all over the world, is giving players 25% Cashback on all deposits when their accounts get low. Players... - February 26, 2015 - Grande Vegas Casino

Grande Vegas $140 No-Deposit Bonus for Valentines Grande Vegas Casino (http://www.grandevegascasino.com) has a special Valentine’s Day no-deposit bonus this month. Everyone that makes two deposits before February 12th will get a $140 no-deposit bonus on February 13th, just in time for Valentine’s Day. Cupid is really spreading the love... - February 02, 2015 - Grande Vegas Casino

Loch Ness Monster Spotted at Grande Vegas Mobile Casino Grande Vegas Casino (www.GrandeVegasCasino.com) has added another new game to its mobile casino. Loch Ness Loot has been a favorite in Grande Vegas’ online casino and now mobile casino players can get up to $150 plus 50 free spins to try it on their phones and tablets. Exclusive Mobile-Only Casino... - January 17, 2015 - Grande Vegas Casino

Magical New "Wild Wizards" Slot at Grande Vegas Casino Has Five Spellbinding Bonus Games Grande Vegas Casino (http://www.grandevegascasino.com) has just introduced an enchanting new game, Wild Wizards. The new slot from RTG is a spellbinding game with five magical bonus features. Until the end of the month, Grande Vegas Casino is waving its wand and doubling players’ deposits up to... - December 20, 2014 - Grande Vegas Casino

Slotastic Casino Has Gifts on Every Slots Player’s Christmas Wish List: Free Spins and Free Money Slotastic Casino (http://www.slotastic.com) has the ideal Christmas gift for online casino players: free money and free spins. Until Christmas the casino is giving new players all over the world a 150% up to $300 match bonus, and 12 free spins on this year’s new Christmas slot from Realtime Gaming,... - December 11, 2014 - Slotastic! Online Casino

Slotastic Casino Already in Festive Mood, Giving 100 Free Spins on New "Naughty List" Christmas Slot from RTG The Naughty List is a new holiday-themed slot game making its debut this week and Slotastic Casino (http://www.slotastic.com) players can get up to 100 free spins on the new game from Real Time Gaming. Featuring sexy Santa’s Helpers like the popular Naughty or Nice and Naughty or Nice Spring Break... - November 28, 2014 - Slotastic! Online Casino

CloudBacko Pro Backup Software Now Supports Linux CloudBacko Pro backup software now extends support to Linux platform, enabling system administrators to perform enterprise-grade backup for computers on all major platforms to local or cloud storage. - November 26, 2014 - CloudBacko Corporation

Slotastic Players Gobbling Up Thanksgiving Casino Bonuses American Thanksgiving is coming up but Slotastic Casino (http://www.slotastic.com) players don’t have to wait until then to get their gobble on. The online casino, popular all over the world, is offering free spins, bonuses and double comp point weekends all through November. Players can give thanks... - November 07, 2014 - Slotastic! Online Casino

CloudBacko Released v1.5 for Backup VMware, Hyper-V, Exchange, SQL to Cloud Backing up virtual machines and databases to public cloud, private cloud and local drive including Google Cloud Storage, Amazon S3, Windows Azure, Google Drive, Microsoft OneDrive, Dropbox, FTP, SFTP, USB hard drive is now easy, fast and secure. - September 24, 2014 - CloudBacko Corporation

New Henhouse Slot Game at Grande Vegas Mobile Casino Has Same Great Pick Me Bonus as Popular Online Predecessor Its whimsical farmyard characters and its fun bonus game – a search for Golden Eggs -- have made the Henhouse slot one of the most popular games at Grande Vegas Casino (http://www.grandevegascasino.com) since it made its debut last fall. It’s now available in the Grande Vegas Mobile Casino... - September 19, 2014 - Grande Vegas Casino

July Heats Up with the Return of Summer Sizzle BVI The Caribbean's Most Spectacular Fashion & Lifestyle Weekend Fires Up the British Virgin Islands July 24 – 27, 2014 - June 06, 2014 - Summer Sizzle BVI

Grande Vegas Casino Giving Free Spins on New Aladdin's Wishes Mobile Slot Game -- Mobile-Only Deposit Bonus This Weekend Grande Vegas Casino (http://www.grandevegascasino.com) has just added a new slot game to its mobile casino (m.grandevegascasino.com in the browser on a mobile device). Well known to online casino players, the new Aladdin’s Wishes mobile slot is a magical Arabian fairy tale theme game with a Free... - May 09, 2014 - Grande Vegas Casino

New Live Dealer Casino Games at Grande Vegas Are the Closest Thing to Actually Being in a Real Casino In the biggest addition since the recent launch of its new mobile casino, Grande Vegas Casino has just added a suite of live dealer games. The new games include Blackjack, American and European Roulette, Baccarat and Casino Hold'em at tables with high and low wagering limits. - February 14, 2014 - Grande Vegas Casino

Tortola Sailing School Appointed as Accredited ASA Sailing School After a rigorous evaluation Tortola Sailing School in the Caribbean marina of Soper’s Hole is pleased to announce that they are now an accredited American Sailing Association certified School. ASA evaluator Captain David Renoll was very pleased with all the school has put in place to offer students a very high standard of training in a friendly and safe environment. "Tortola Sailing School has the best location in the British Virgin Islands." -Captain David Renoll - December 16, 2013 - Tortola Sailing School

TradeMarkets.com Launches Broker in a Box TradeMarkets has launched its new Broker in a Box service, the online trading industry’s first comprehensive Partnership solution that covers all aspects of running a full Brokerage company. - August 15, 2013 - TradeMarkets.com

High Speed Thrills or Lean Back and Chill – New Slots Tournament Format Introduced for Month-Long "Chill & Thrill" Series That's Just Begun Grande Vegas Casino (http://www.GrandeVegasCasino.com) has developed a new format for its summer slots tournaments giving players a choice between taking their time to play out tournament credits or racing to score top points. The Chill and Thrill slots tournament series has just begun at Grande Vegas... - August 03, 2013 - Grande Vegas Casino

Grande Vegas Casino Player Wins $6K Random Jackpot the Day After Fantasizing About It on Facebook A Grande Vegas Casino player had a dream come true the other day when she won a $6330 slots jackpot the day after fantasizing about it on Facebook. The casino is rewarding players with monthly cash prizes for posting a lifelong dream on Facebook. “Winning a jackpot” has been one of the most... - January 24, 2013 - Grande Vegas Casino

Pirates Bight at Norman Island Reopens After "Make Over" The management of Norman Islands announced today the reopening of Pirates Bight at Norman Island following the completion of a much-anticipated renovation of the world famous beach bar and restaurant. Pirates Bight sits on the hauntingly beautiful Norman Island, which is said to be the inspiration for... - December 09, 2012 - Pirates Bight

Grande Vegas Casino Freeroll Slots Tournaments to Award $5000 in Holiday Prizes Grande Vegas Casino is hosting two freeroll slots tournaments over the holiday season. Between now and Christmas there’s also a Facebook contest, a Live Raffle and the online casino’s first Free Spins Weekend. - December 06, 2012 - Grande Vegas Casino

Popular Instant Photo Editing Service GFRANQ Changes Its Interface Completely and Heads for Socializing Since October 2012, gfranq.com, a popular photo editing startup from Russia, is no longer just an online photo editor, but has instead evolved into a completely interactive creative network. Such features as “commentaries”, “favourites”, “likes”, and “following”... - November 05, 2012 - GFRANQ Ltd.

French Slots Player Headed to Machu Picchu with $260,000 Slots Win at Grande Vegas Casino A Grande Vegas Casino player who won $260,000 over two days last week says he’ll take his wife on an amazing South American holiday with his win. Gilles R., an Environmental Technician from Boucey France, had his incredible run of good luck playing the Triple Twister slots game. - October 24, 2012 - Grande Vegas Casino

Grande Vegas Presents Super Heroines Facebook Contest and Super Bonus Weekend $10,000 leaderboard contest continues through May. - May 21, 2012 - Grande Vegas Casino

$750 Prize for Clients Every Day from Forex4you Forex4you starts unpacking Christmas presents in November. Each day, a winner with a Forex4you Classic or Pro client account receives $500 and for a Forex4you Cent account the prize is $250. - December 01, 2011 - E-Global Trade & Finance Group, Inc.

Forex4you.com Introduces "NoDealing Desk" Trading with Cents to Forex Market Forex4you is a Forex brokerage firm and a part of the E-Global Trade & Finance Group. Today, Forex4you has a global presence serving customers in more than 150 countries around the world. Forex4you offers a wide range of Forex trading services, flexible trading conditions, financial bonuses and benefits and comprehensive customer support and IT infrastructure. More information can be found on www.forex4you.com. - August 17, 2011 - E-Global Trade & Finance Group, Inc.