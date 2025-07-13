Bolivia News
"Parenting the New World - Giving Birth to a Thriving Humanity" Book Release - August 9
"Parenting the New World" offers a transformative vision for raising conscious children and building a cooperative humanity, blending natural education, family wisdom, and global insight. 444-page book. Color illustrations. - July 13, 2025 - Christophe Ranque
Banjo Tours in the World Trade Market 2016
Banjo Tours will visit the World Trade Market 2016 which is celebrated from the 7th to 9th of November in London. This is exciting news as it is a great opportunity for the Bolivian tour operator to meet new clients and partners and extend their networking. Partners interested in contacting them... - October 15, 2016 - Banjo Tours
Bolivia Volunteers Announces Lower Fees
Bolivia Volunteers, based in Cochabamba, Bolivia has announced a reduction in fees for volunteers on all its placements in Cochabamba and Santa Cruz, Bolivia. Making the announcement, Willson Marshal (administrator of the organization) commented: "We have reviewed our costing structures, and... - February 20, 2012 - Bolivia Volunteers
AHA Bolivia Established Fair Trade Manufacturer Launches Customer Focused Website
AHA Bolivia has launched a website to easily communicate services, products and benefits to customers around the world. - September 12, 2011 - AHA Bolivia
Architect and Designer Erwin Mayer Published His Latest Work Online
Modern home design from Bolivia goes online and becomes viral at www.erwinmayer.net. Enjoy Bolivian Minimal Design from the comfort of your home. - July 07, 2011 - Erwin Mayer
Bolivia Volunteers Aids Flood Victims
As a result of the devastation caused by recent flooding in Cochabamba, Bolivia Volunteers provides volunteer assistance. - March 06, 2011 - Bolivia Volunteers
KeepCalling Supports Bolivian Organization Mosoj Yan
Telecommunications company KeepCalling.com through its website LlamaBolivia.com took the initiative to support the social sphere by donating part of the profits to the organization Mosoj Yan. - May 10, 2009 - KeepCalling