PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more. Banjo Tours in the World Trade Market 2016 Banjo Tours will visit the World Trade Market 2016 which is celebrated from the 7th to 9th of November in London. This is exciting news as it is a great opportunity for the Bolivian tour operator to meet new clients and partners and extend their networking. Partners interested in contacting them can... - October 15, 2016 - Banjo Tours Bolivia Volunteers Announces Lower Fees Bolivia Volunteers, based in Cochabamba, Bolivia has announced a reduction in fees for volunteers on all its placements in Cochabamba and Santa Cruz, Bolivia. Making the announcement, Willson Marshal (administrator of the organization) commented: "We have reviewed our costing structures, and are... - February 20, 2012 - Bolivia Volunteers AHA Bolivia Established Fair Trade Manufacturer Launches Customer Focused Website AHA Bolivia has launched a website to easily communicate services, products and benefits to customers around the world. - September 12, 2011 - AHA Bolivia Architect and Designer Erwin Mayer Published His Latest Work Online Modern home design from Bolivia goes online and becomes viral at www.erwinmayer.net. Enjoy Bolivian Minimal Design from the comfort of your home. - July 07, 2011 - Erwin Mayer Bolivia Volunteers Aids Flood Victims As a result of the devastation caused by recent flooding in Cochabamba, Bolivia Volunteers provides volunteer assistance. - March 06, 2011 - Bolivia Volunteers KeepCalling Supports Bolivian Organization Mosoj Yan Telecommunications company KeepCalling.com through its website LlamaBolivia.com took the initiative to support the social sphere by donating part of the profits to the organization Mosoj Yan. - May 10, 2009 - KeepCalling