Bosnia and Herzegovina News
Global Art Projection on the Facade of Sarajevo's History Museum of Bosnia and Herzegovina
Hello World is a large-scale international art project produced by the nonprofit TransCultural Exchange as a demonstration of solidarity during the COVID-19 pandemic. With the mere click of a mouse, people can now enjoy a whirlwind tour around the globe through the nearly 250 artworks on Hello... - October 10, 2020 - TransCultural Exchange
WhizBase 6 - Less Code, More Results
WhizBase is a scripting language that enables anyone with basic proficiency in HTML to develop awesome database driven web sites and applications. Extremely simple in its basics and very rich in advanced features, it is suitable both for beginners and advanced developers. - May 15, 2010 - Djikic
Sarajevo’s First International Shopping Center to Open September 2009
The first international-style shopping center in the Bosnian capital Sarajevo will open next September. - October 17, 2008 - Colliers International Southeast Europe
Hydra Introduces Web Gallery Feature
Hydra is a new player in the crowded browser market, but it certainly has a few intriguing features that might very well appeal to the demanding audience out there. Notably, Hydra uses the new ribbon interface introduced in Office 2007 (tm), and as such could prove to be a dark horse in the browsers race. - March 22, 2008 - Quantum d.o.o.
Hydra Browser – More Than Just a Cool New Tool
Quantum software released a new version of Hydra web browser (http://www.hydrabrowser.com) – an innovative web browser that features Office 2007™ look & feel, and a whole host of features otherwise available almost exclusively through extensions. Hydra integrates built-in ads and... - February 27, 2008 - Quantum d.o.o.