Global Art Projection on the Facade of Sarajevo's History Museum of Bosnia and Herzegovina

On October 10, the public can also view the project’s zoom launch, projected onto the façade of Sarajevo’s History Museum of Bosnia and Herzegovina, including greetings from the Hello World artists working in Europe, Africa, Asia, the Americas and Australia, along with their highly diverse visual artworks, music, videos and dance pieces.



Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, October 10, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Hello World is a large-scale international art project produced by the nonprofit TransCultural Exchange as a demonstration of solidarity during the COVID-19 pandemic. With the mere click of a mouse, people can now enjoy a whirlwind tour around the globe through the nearly 250 artworks on Hello World's website.

On October 10, the public can also view the project's zoom launch, projected onto the façade of Sarajevo's History Museum of Bosnia and Herzegovina, including greetings from the Hello World artists working in Europe, Africa, Asia, the Americas and Australia, along with their highly diverse visual artworks, music, videos and dance pieces.

Why? Faced with the COVID-19 crisis, the need for social distancing, travel restrictions and reduced contact with others, TransCultural Exchange grew concerned about the isolation, loss and fear resulting from the pandemic's decrease in our usual sources of solace – connecting with others, the arts and exchanges of all kinds. Thus, Hello World was born. Hello World expands the reach of local gestures of kindness – such as the Italian balcony singers – to a global level, offering the world greetings and an outpouring of hundreds of artists' works to offer an antidote to the rising nationalism, discrimination and other extremist tendencies that tend to occur when people feel scared, stressed and alone. More information available on: transculturalexchange.org/activities/hw/projects.htm. 

Contact Information TransCultural Exchange

Mary Sherman

617-670-0307



www.transculturalexchange.org/activities/hw/overview.htm

Sarajevo Contact/Sarajevo Project Coordinator: Meliha Taparic

mteparic@ius.edu.ba



