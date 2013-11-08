Conscious of the fact that national health programmes in West African region are often hampered by lack of access by the population to essential medicines, ECOWAS signed Charter came into being in April 2013 to promote public-private sector partnership that will encourage local production of antiretrovirals and other essential medicines in the ECOWAS region. WAHO is taking the lead in bringing this dream to fruition. - November 08, 2013 - WAHO