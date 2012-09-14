PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Burkina Faso News

WAHO
Towards Improved Access to Essential Medicines in West Africa: West African Health Organisation (WAHO) and Partners Consult for Increased Momentum
Conscious of the fact that national health programmes in West African region are often hampered by lack of access by the population to essential medicines, ECOWAS signed Charter came into being in April 2013 to promote public-private sector partnership that will encourage local production of antiretrovirals and other essential medicines in the ECOWAS region. WAHO is taking the lead in bringing this dream to fruition. - November 08, 2013 - WAHO
World Bank Grants $10 Million to Support WAHO’s Epidemics Control and Disease Surveillance Efforts in ECOWAS Countries
At a high-profile event in Bobo-Dioulasso, the West African Health Organisation (WAHO), the World Bank and other partners officially launched the West African Regional Disease Surveillance (WARDS) project to address the threat of epidemic prone diseases. Through a series of activities planned over the... - November 03, 2013 - WAHO
