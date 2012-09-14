PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more. A2ZSynthesis Fragment Library Fragment-Based Drug Discovery is a highly effective and innovative method for hit identification for a range of biological targets. The small size of the fragments allow further chemical optimization through the addition of new chemical groups or by combining different fragments together into one molecule. - February 03, 2016 - A2Z Synthesis Ltd Release of New Audio and Video Flash Players Integrated Into Flash Converters by DVDVideoSoft DVDVideoSoft diversifies Free Video to Flash Converter and Free Audio to Flash Converter by adding new audio and video flash players for websites and blogs. - June 17, 2011 - DVDVideoSoft Limited Alpha Oil Set to Go Public as Interest Grows in Largest Oil Deposit Ever Discovered Alpha Oil looks set to join a select group of oil and gas companies, who have grown a popular following among the London Alternative Market community. The company is currently unlisted and owns a number of interests in the Caribbean basin, and with growing interest in the region it is set to join the... - September 25, 2010 - Alpha Oil Worldwide Billion Dollar Raffle and Gigabuzz.com Opens with Free Entries for First 500,000 Members With the publication of its new operating website www.gigabuzz.com, the Worldwide Billion Dollar Raffle re-opened today and is offering free entries for the first 500,000 new members. The Worldwide Billion Dollar Raffle has an unshared first prize of a half a billion dollars (US$500,000,000) and a total... - July 21, 2007 - Offshore Payout IBC