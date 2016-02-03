Dominica News
A2ZSynthesis Fragment Library
Fragment-Based Drug Discovery is a highly effective and innovative method for hit identification for a range of biological targets. The small size of the fragments allow further chemical optimization through the addition of new chemical groups or by combining different fragments together into one... - February 03, 2016 - A2Z Synthesis Ltd
Release of New Audio and Video Flash Players Integrated Into Flash Converters by DVDVideoSoft
DVDVideoSoft diversifies Free Video to Flash Converter and Free Audio to Flash Converter by adding new audio and video flash players for websites and blogs. - June 17, 2011 - DVDVideoSoft Limited
Alpha Oil Set to Go Public as Interest Grows in Largest Oil Deposit Ever Discovered
Alpha Oil looks set to join a select group of oil and gas companies, who have grown a popular following among the London Alternative Market community. The company is currently unlisted and owns a number of interests in the Caribbean basin, and with growing interest in the region it is set to join... - September 25, 2010 - Alpha Oil
Worldwide Billion Dollar Raffle and Gigabuzz.com Opens with Free Entries for First 500,000 Members
With the publication of its new operating website www.gigabuzz.com, the Worldwide Billion Dollar Raffle re-opened today and is offering free entries for the first 500,000 new members. The Worldwide Billion Dollar Raffle has an unshared first prize of a half a billion dollars (US$500,000,000) and a... - July 21, 2007 - Offshore Payout IBC