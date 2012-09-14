PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Fairtrade Rolls Out a 1.1 Million Euro Climate Adaptation Project for Coffee Farmers in Ethiopia Fairtrade Africa has rolled out Phase 3 of its Climate Academy Project in Ethiopia to increase coffee Small Producer Organisations resilience and adaptive capacity through training and subsequent application of insights, skills and techniques designed to better adapt to climate change. The Climate Academy... - July 25, 2018 - Fairtrade Africa

Ethiopia International Trade Exhibition Kicks Off in Addis More than 150 exhibitors from 22 countries to participate at Ethiopia’s biggest international multi sector trade exhibition taking place at the Millennium Hall, Addis Ababa from 12-14 May. - May 08, 2017 - Expogroup

Buildexpo Africa 2017: East Africa’s Largest Construction Show Now in Ethiopia The first edition of Buildexpo Ethiopia is all set for a record run when it opens its doors from 12-14 May at the Millennium Hall, Addis Ababa with over 150 local and international exhibitors in attendance. - May 08, 2017 - Expogroup

Gaia Association Requests Expressions of Interest for Procurement of Ethanol Microdistillery, Addis Ababa Ethiopia Request for Expression of Interest Promotion of Ethanol Microdistillery for Cooking Fuel in Ethiopia Loan No. /Credit No./ Grant No.: TF096664 Activity Title: Demonstrating the Feasibility of Ethanol for Household Cooking The Gaia Association, an Ethiopian non-governmental and non-profit organization... - March 05, 2012 - Project Gaia, Inc.

Ecom Advertising Has Restarted Publishing Ethiopian Real Estate Info on Liveinethiopia.com Ecom Advertising has joined forces with local realtors in Ethiopia to publish real estate information on the internet through liveinethiopia.com, an Ethiopian real estate website. LiveInEthiopia was released in 2010 to take the rather chaotic Ethiopian Real Estate Industry- the renting, buying and selling... - December 25, 2011 - Ecom Advertising

InfrasoftTech Accelerates Its Market Expansion in Africa InfrasoftTech a prominent banking solution company having global businesses is now firmly footed in African Region with its state-of-the-art software solutions in the space of Core Banking, Microfinance, Islamic Banking & Finance and Anti-Money Laundering & Financial Crime Surveillance Solution. Africa... - October 20, 2011 - Infrasoft Technologies

Ecom Advertising Has Started Publishing Ethiopian Business News on the Internet Through 2merkato.com, an Ethiopian B2B and Business Information Portal Ecom Advertising, a company established to publish commercial websites, has started providing business news relevant to the Ethiopian business community through one of its websites, 2merkato.com. The news section is believed to provide businesses with brief, accurate and up-to-date information on Ethiopian business happenings. - June 17, 2011 - Ecom Advertising