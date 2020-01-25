Faroe Islands News
ECT Defies Market Trends, Making 2019 a Landmark Year
In the current telecoms climate where communications service providers (CSPs) are reportedly avoiding investments in value-added services (VAS), vendors specifically specialized in this area have all but disappeared. However, in 2019, ECT witnessed an upsurge in demand, realizing record order intake and extremely high growth. - January 25, 2020 - European Computer Telecoms AG
Introducing Zoniz - the Ultimate Social Media Marketing Platform
Zoniz Social Media Marketing Platform is an innovative new marketing tool that simplifies the way companies and businesses create, manage and distribute their social media campaigns. - May 15, 2013 - Zoniz
Godwick Award-Winning Free Range Turkeys Now Available for Christmas Order
As the nation's seasonal appetite for Christmas turkey awakens once more, Norfolk specialists Godwick have announced that their award-winning Norfolk Black and Bronze free range turkeys, reared especially for the UK's Christmas 2012 celebrations, are now available for purchase from their website at... - November 11, 2012 - Godwick
Tourism and the Faroe Islands; the Catch-Up Game
The Faroes hosted an international travel convention at the weekend to boost much-needed tourism to the islands. - April 26, 2007 - Nordic eMarketing