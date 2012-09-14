PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Guatemala News

Incorporating Ancient Mayan Techniques in the Modern World
Mayan women artisans are taking advantage of modern technology and sustainable design trends to bring their products directly to Western consumers. - July 27, 2016 - Yabal Handicrafts
Consortium Centro America Abogados Advises Shell Regional Operation Sale in Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras & Nicaragua
Shell closed the sale of its operations in Guatemala, El Salvador,[1] Honduras and Nicaragua on October 30, 2009. After many months of due diligence, negotiations and drafting of agreements, Shell and Grupo Terra, a Honduran conglomerate, were able to successfully close the acquisition, which includes... - January 01, 2010 - Consortium Centro America Abogados
Kill a Chicken on Your Vacation?
A new educational tourism business is launched in a Guatemalan village but this isn't business as usual. What makes this Mayan adventure tour operator different from traditional tour operators and why are people crowing about it? - November 03, 2009 - Extreme Mayan Adventures
Excend Leads Panel and Presentation at Guatemala’s Service Summit
Guatemalan officials from AGExport tap Excend’s expertise on global IT and outsourcing issues for the country’s bi-annual Service Summit - September 04, 2009 - Excend
American in Guatemala Raises Eyebrows with No-Nonsense Blog
One American expat has no-nonsense blog that shares with readers what it is like to live in Antigua, Guatemala, one of the top tourist destinations in the world. - April 17, 2009 - GuateLiving.com
Excend Instructs Business Leaders from Central America on Strategies for Expanding Their Operations Into the United States Market
Excend made a keynote presentation at the International Trade Centre executive-level conference in Antigua, Guatemala to instruct business leaders on strategies and tactics for expanding their businesses into the United States market. The International Trade Centre—the joint technical cooperation agency of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) and the World Trade Organization (WTO)—hosted the conference in order to facilitate increased international commerce. - February 26, 2008 - Excend
