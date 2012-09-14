PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Incorporating Ancient Mayan Techniques in the Modern World Mayan women artisans are taking advantage of modern technology and sustainable design trends to bring their products directly to Western consumers. - July 27, 2016 - Yabal Handicrafts

Consortium Centro America Abogados Advises Shell Regional Operation Sale in Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras & Nicaragua Shell closed the sale of its operations in Guatemala, El Salvador,[1] Honduras and Nicaragua on October 30, 2009. After many months of due diligence, negotiations and drafting of agreements, Shell and Grupo Terra, a Honduran conglomerate, were able to successfully close the acquisition, which includes... - January 01, 2010 - Consortium Centro America Abogados

Kill a Chicken on Your Vacation? A new educational tourism business is launched in a Guatemalan village but this isn't business as usual. What makes this Mayan adventure tour operator different from traditional tour operators and why are people crowing about it? - November 03, 2009 - Extreme Mayan Adventures

Excend Leads Panel and Presentation at Guatemala’s Service Summit Guatemalan officials from AGExport tap Excend’s expertise on global IT and outsourcing issues for the country’s bi-annual Service Summit - September 04, 2009 - Excend

American in Guatemala Raises Eyebrows with No-Nonsense Blog One American expat has no-nonsense blog that shares with readers what it is like to live in Antigua, Guatemala, one of the top tourist destinations in the world. - April 17, 2009 - GuateLiving.com