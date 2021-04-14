Excend made a keynote presentation at the International Trade Centre executive-level conference in Antigua, Guatemala to instruct business leaders on strategies and tactics for expanding their businesses into the United States market. The International Trade Centre—the joint technical cooperation agency of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) and the World Trade Organization (WTO)—hosted the conference in order to facilitate increased international commerce. - February 26, 2008 - Excend