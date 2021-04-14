Fundacion Génesis Empresarial Sees 3x Lower Loan Defaults After Using Alternative Credit Data by Innovative Assessments

Press Releases Innovative Assessments Press Release Share Blog

Génesis Empresarial, a Guatemala based foundation specialized in economic and social development, originally tested Worthy Credit during 2018. They have been actively using the solution for the past two years, specifically in their rural segments as an innovative tool for assessing risk amongst underbanked individuals and reducing credit delinquency levels.



According to Génesis’ Risk Manager Eddy Ronaldo Alvarez: “After testing thousands of customers, we are very satisfied with the performance of Worthy Credit, which has resulted in 3 times lower defaults.”



Dr. Saul Fine, IA’s Cofounder & CEO, comments: “We are thrilled about our continued collaboration with an organization that understands and promotes social and financial development as Fundación Génesis Empresarial does. We hope to continue working together and seeing great results for years to come.”



About Fundación Génesis Empresarial

Génesis is a non-profit Guatemalan foundation specialized in economic and social development; it combines its extensive experience in microfinance and business development services with a social approach, as a means to achieve its objectives of sustained development. Génesis specializes in granting productive loans: Loans to invest in new businesses, home improvement, loans to increase agricultural production, and to continue technical and university studies. https://www.genesisempresarial.org/



About Innovative Assessments

Innovative Assessments (IA) is a fintech company that uses psychometrics to assess creditworthiness based on a borrower’s personal character. IA’s solution, Worthy Credit, augments traditional credit scores, and helps lenders from around the world to increase loan approvals among marginal and underbanked customers. https://www.iassessments.com



Media Contact @Génesis:

Adela Sagastume de Rizzo

Social Development and Public Relations Manager

arizzo@genesisempresarial.com



Media Contact @IA:

Mati Malamud

Head of Operations

