Guernsey News

Press Releases

Global Wireless Health Limited
Vidapoint Takes Personal Emergency Response Worldwide
Finally, a complete and comprehensive personal emergency service anywhere in the world. - December 01, 2019 - Global Wireless Health Limited
Calida gaming
Calida Gaming Launch New Bulls & Bears Video Slot Competition
Calida Gaming today launched a brand new "Beat The Bulls & Bears Video Slot" competition, this competition will see one lucky member of their players club win free cash to try and be first to beat the game. - April 12, 2012 - Calida gaming
Calida gaming
Calida Gaming Continues to Add Player Value with Even More Exclusive Online Casino Deals
Proving they are the home for added value when it comes to playing at an online casino, Calida Gaming have launched yet more high value and exclusive bonus deals. - April 04, 2012 - Calida gaming
Calida gaming
Calida Gaming Add Even More Player Value with Exclusive Online Casino Offers
Calida Gaming are adding value to all their customers online casino play by introducing yet more exclusive online casino bonus deals only available at their site. Calida have negotiated many new offers and coupon codes to give more cash to it's players. - March 14, 2012 - Calida gaming
Calida gaming
Calida Gaming & 888 Casino Join to Offer Exclusive Deals
Calida Gaming announces it's partnership with 888 Casino has developed an exclusive deal for it's players doubling the bonus that is currently on offer with 888 Casino. Also announced today is a special free cash deal with another of the Calida Gaming partners Winner Casino. - November 30, 2011 - Calida gaming
