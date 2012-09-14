

Guinea-Bissau News

WALP is Deepening Its Partnerships A group of globally-minded legal experts that cooperated to form West African Legal Projects, or WALP, is deepening its partnerships with companies prospering in the Central and Eastern European region in order to develop successful, long-term projects in the sub-region of West Africa. - July 19, 2013 - West African Legal Partners SARL