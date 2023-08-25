Iraq News
Safnah IT Services Highlights Critical Role of New Unlimited Web Hosting for Businesses in 2023
Safnah IT Services highlights the critical need for robust, scalable web hosting in 2023 to enable digital growth. With rising customer expectations for online experiences, no business can afford hosting that lacks performance, reliability and security. Safnah IT explains hallmarks of effective hosting like sufficient resources, uptime, and security provisions tailored to each company's needs. - August 25, 2023 - Safnah
Irish Serviced Apartment Witnesses 23% Increase in Online Sales with eRevMax
RateTiger’s connectivity with OTAs results in 14% reservation growth for Arch House. - May 21, 2017 - eRevMax Inc.
Leading Oncologist from India Visiting Erbil for 3 Days
Cancer Medical Camp at Erbil, Iraq in Collaboration with Medya Diagnostic Center. - April 23, 2012 - Omega Cancer Hospitals
A Remedy for Iraq's South: Iraqis Host Pediatric Cardiac Surgery and Training ‘Remedy’ Mission in Iraq’s Arab South
The Preemptive Love Coalition (PLC), a U.S.-based NGO in Iraq, is announcing their 6th lifesaving surgical and training mission to serve children in Iraq suffering from congenital heart defects. American surgeon Dr. William Novick and his international team including volunteers from Australia,... - June 29, 2011 - Preemptive Love Coalition
Iraq’s Economic News Channel Visits SAK Corporate Offices in Baghdad
Following the recent flurry of activity posted by Sanna Al Kassir (SAK) regarding its recent contracts with Iraq’s Ministry of Trade - State Company for Construction Materials; The Iraq Economics News (IENN) Channel came to visit to see what was happening. On a busy Tuesday evening following... - February 04, 2010 - Sanna Al Kassir General Trading Company
Lamit Company Launches a New Network Solution for Improving the Internet Connection
Lamit Company launches the 2.5 STABLE version of Lamit 2Pro Advanced and Lamit 2Pro Mini Power servers which includes Wireless connectivity (N type, offering an extended coverage area and maximum transfer rates) for improving the satellite internet connections (terrestrial, wireless or bidirectional via satellite). - February 27, 2009 - Lamit Company