RateTiger’s connectivity with OTAs results in 14% reservation growth for Arch House. - May 21, 2017 - eRevMax Inc.
Cancer Medical Camp at Erbil, Iraq in Collaboration with Medya Diagnostic Center. - April 23, 2012 - Omega Cancer Hospitals
The Preemptive Love Coalition (PLC), a U.S.-based NGO in Iraq, is announcing their 6th lifesaving surgical and training mission to serve children in Iraq suffering from congenital heart defects.
American surgeon Dr. William Novick and his international team including volunteers from Australia, Belarus,... - June 29, 2011 - Preemptive Love Coalition
Following the recent flurry of activity posted by Sanna Al Kassir (SAK) regarding its recent contracts with Iraq’s Ministry of Trade - State Company for Construction Materials; The Iraq Economics News (IENN) Channel came to visit to see what was happening.
On a busy Tuesday evening following several... - February 04, 2010 - Sanna Al Kassir General Trading Company
Lamit Company launches the 2.5 STABLE version of Lamit 2Pro Advanced and Lamit 2Pro Mini Power servers which includes Wireless connectivity (N type, offering an extended coverage area and maximum transfer rates) for improving the satellite internet connections (terrestrial, wireless or bidirectional via satellite). - February 27, 2009 - Lamit Company