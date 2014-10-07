Lake Worth, FL, October 07, 2014 --(PR.com
)-- The best advice to slow down aging process.
Anti-aging guru Sandy DeRose releases her new book, "Ten Years Younger Recipes for Your Face: No Blender Required."
Ever wonder why some people age better than others? Is it just a matter of genetics?
Anti-aging expert Sandy DeRose wants to let you know that you don't have to have good genes to age well.
In her website (antiagenaturally.com), e-Books and newsletters she will help readers discover how to reverse the signs of aging.
Ms. DeRose has worked in every aspect of the anti-aging industry (from product research to developing anti-aging products and everything in between) and is now sharing her knowledge with the general public.
She will help readers lessen some of their aches and pains, restore a youthful glow to their skin, reduce wrinkles, build collagen and strengthen bones.
For the last decade she has been in the trenches developing skincare products and supplements. She knows time-tested ingredients that work.
Everything she promotes has scientific data and years of studies behind it. The anti-aging technology is at its peak and she will clarify what works and what doesn't.
Her latest project is an immensely popular e-book of anti-aging recipes to be used on the face.
You can find her book on Amazon http://www.amazon.com/Years-Younger-Anti-Aging-home-Recipes-ebook/dp/B00N86X7D0
