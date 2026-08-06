Beauty News
Get the full picture on the latest beauty industry releases announcing new products, devices, salons, trends, events, innovations, services and resources. Look your best with news from cosmetic companies, estheticians, cosmetologists, hair stylists and other beauty industry professionals.
SteriDERM USA Officially Launches steriderm.us – Dedicated North American Platform for Laboratoires StériDERM Paris
Laboratoires StériDERM Paris today announced the official launch of steriderm.us, the dedicated website and email domain for its exclusive North American partner, SteriDERM USA. - August 06, 2026 - Laboratoires StériDERM
ReGrow Medical Delivers Physician-Performed FUE Hair Transplant Using Advanced Micro-Punch Technology Across Southern California
ReGrow Medical, a leading hair transplant clinic in Southern California, provides physician-performed FUE hair transplant procedures using the latest micro-punch extraction technology across five locations. The clinic delivers permanent, natural-looking hair restoration results for men and women experiencing hair loss, with free consultations and flexible financing available. - August 05, 2026 - ReGrow Medical
Beautélanin® Founder Judith Pluviose Releases "The Skin They Forgot to Teach," Examining Racism and Systemic Neglect in Esthetics Education
Beautélanin® founder, licensed esthetician, skincare formulator, and attorney Judith Pluviose announces the release of "The Skin They Forgot to Teach." The book examines the historical exclusion of Black skin from esthetics education and explores how systemic gaps in research and training continue to influence skincare practice. It calls for more complete, biology-based education that better serves melanin-rich skin. - July 29, 2026 - Beautélanin® Skincare
LAVANILA Helped Pioneer Skin-First Fragrance — Now the Industry is Catching Up
As demand for clean fragrance reaches new heights, LAVANILA introduces a discovery set featuring the iconic vanilla collection that helped shape the category nearly two decades ago. - July 28, 2026 - Lavanila
Vanessa Ciprianni Honored as a Woman of the Month for June 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Vanessa Ciprianni of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for June 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This distinction acknowledges her contributions and achievements in the beauty industry. Ciprianni will be... - July 23, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
My Flexy Launches on Walmart Marketplace, Bringing Clean Beauty and Sleep Essentials to Millions
My Flexy, the beauty and sleep wellness brand known for its clean-conscious self-care essentials like face tape, overnight collagen face masks, tallow lip balm and more announces the launch of its products on Walmart Marketplace. - July 16, 2026 - My Flexy
Barbara J. Clark Honored as a VIP for Summer 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Barbara J. Clark of Longmeadow, Massachusetts, has been recognized as a VIP for Summer 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of beauty/cosmetics. Clark... - July 15, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
ACTIIV REMEDY Named “Best Dandruff Shampoo” in the 2026 SHAPE Skin Awards
ACTIIV, the professional hair wellness brand known for combining advanced scalp science with clean, plant-powered formulations, today announced that its REMEDY Dandruff Shampoo has been named Best Dandruff Shampoo in the 2026 SHAPE Skin Awards. - July 03, 2026 - ACTIIV
Mr. Inkwells Revolutionizes Healing with "Drip," a New, Expert Formulated Piercing Aftercare Spray
Mr. Inkwells, a premier destination for tattoos and piercings in Southern California, is thrilled to announce the launch of Drip, a revolutionary sterile saline piercing aftercare spray. Designed to elevate the healing process, Drip is the only aftercare solution you will ever need to keep fresh piercings clean, healthy, irritation free, and drastically reduce piercing healing times when compared to traditional piercings aftercare products. - July 03, 2026 - Mr. Inkwells
A Girl's Gotta Spa! Launches Mend Rollerball Perfume with Charitable Mission
A Girl's Gotta Spa!, a Leaping Bunny certified cruelty-free and rePurpose Global plastic neutral certified beauty brand, is proud to announce the launch of Mend Rollerball Perfume, a new signature fragrance that combines luxury with purpose. - July 02, 2026 - A Girl's Gotta Spa! LLC
Standard No More Launches Premium Men's Grooming Brand Redefining Clean Performance
Standard No More® officially launches with a mission to redefine men's grooming through clean, high-performing products made with premium, organic and naturally derived ingredients. Founded in San Diego by entrepreneur Chad Olson, the company creates grooming essentials with simple, transparent formulations made without phthalates, parabens, petroleum-derived ingredients, sulfates, or synthetic fragrance—delivering professional performance without compromising on ingredient quality. - July 01, 2026 - Standard No More
Dr. John Spencer Ellis Launches Comprehensive Longevity Coaching Program Designed to Help Men Over 40 Slow — and Even Reverse — the Biological Markers of Aging
Dr. John Spencer Ellis has launched a comprehensive Men's Health and Longevity Coaching program designed to help men over 40 measurably slow and reverse biological markers of aging through integrated work across hormones, sleep, inflammation, body composition, skin, and hair. - June 29, 2026 - Reputation Return
SteriDERM USA Appoints Everything Esthetic LLC as Exclusive Sales Representative for Laboratoires StériDERM Products in Mid-Atlantic and Southeast U.S.
SteriDERM USA, the North American representative of Laboratoires StériDERM, today announced its partnership with Everything Esthetic LLC. Under the agreement, Everything Esthetic LLC will serve as the exclusive sales representative for the company’s full line of 2026 sterile, 100%... - June 25, 2026 - Laboratoires StériDERM
Cancer Survivor Expands Scottsdale Wellness Center with Advanced Recovery Therapies
A Scottsdale-based wellness center is expanding its offerings with a combination of advanced, non-invasive therapies designed to support individuals navigating cancer, Lyme disease, neurological conditions, and chronic pain. The Shift Healing and Wellness in North Scottsdale is bringing together technologies rarely found in one place - including a motorized rehabilitation system (the Quadriciser), oxygen therapy, and red light therapy - with a personalized, whole-body approach to care. - June 25, 2026 - The Shift Healing and Wellness
ReGrow Medical Now Offers FUE Hair Transplant Procedures at Five Southern California Clinics
ReGrow Medical announces the availability of Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE) hair transplant procedures at its five Southern California locations in Los Angeles, Sherman Oaks, West Hollywood, Huntington Park, and Bakersfield. The clinic offers permanent, natural-looking hair restoration for men and women with no linear scarring and free consultations at all locations. - June 13, 2026 - ReGrow Medical
Revel Road is Turning Ordinary Events Into Unforgettable Experiences
From Fine-Line Tattoos to Ear Styling, Revel Road Turns Events into Interactive Experiences Worth Sharing - June 11, 2026 - Revel Road
SCB Announces The Best Boudoir Photographers in Sonoma County For 2026
SonomaCountyBoudoir.com has released its 2026 Editors’ Choice list of the best boudoir photographers in Sonoma County, naming JG Boudoir as the top recommendation. The curated list highlights five photographers known for technical skill, strong client experiences, and transparent pricing. Created to help women in find trusted professionals, their resources take the guesswork out of choosing the right boudoir photographer in wine country. - June 10, 2026 - Sonoma County Boudoir
CADDARA™ Introduces ELEVATE: The First Supplement to Pair Liposomal NAD+ with Gut Probiotics in a Single Delay-Release Capsule
CADDARA, a premium longevity supplement brand built for 30 and above, today announces the launch of ELEVATE, a first-of-its-kind formulation combining Liposomal NAD+ and a multi-strain probiotic complex in a single delivery system. Available exclusively on TikTok Shop, ELEVATE represents a... - June 05, 2026 - CADDARA
Serial Entrepreneur Mercelyn “Kerry” Francis Launches BLOME Beauty — a Trademarked Beauty Brand Expanding Across the U.S. and Jamaica
Serial entrepreneur Mercelyn “Kerry” Francis, founder of Clever Hustle Wallet and co-founder of a luxury swimming pool company, officially announces the launch of BLOME Beauty, a trademarked beauty brand registered in both the United States and Jamaica. - June 04, 2026 - BLOME Beauty
LongevityPlan.AI Opens Its Wellness Club to the Public with a Free Month-Long Longevity Workshop Series This June
20+ Leading Scientists, Physicians, Coaches, and Fitness Experts Headline 90+ Free Live Sessions on Peptides, Hormones, Recovery, Breathwork, Genomics, and Cycle-Aligned Performance - May 31, 2026 - LongevityPlan.AI
Dr. Rafi Fredman Presents Preservé® Breast Augmentation Technique to Plastic Surgeons as Demand for Faster Recovery Continues to Grow
Kansas City presentation highlights growing interest in Preservé®, awake breast augmentation, and shorter recovery times. - May 26, 2026 - Amelia Aesthetics
Anjali Makeover Introduces Soft Glam Bridal Looks for Modern Uttarakhand Brides
Anjali Makeover introduces soft glam bridal makeup looks focused on natural skin, subtle glow, and long-lasting elegance for brides across Dehradun and Uttarakhand. - May 23, 2026 - Anjali Makeover
Trivelia® Wins "Hair Supplement of the Year" Award
Trivelia® is proud to announce that it has been named "Hair Supplement of the Year 2026 – Norway" in the prestigious Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Awards 2026, presented by Global Health & Pharma (GHP). - May 15, 2026 - Nordics Co AS
Routine, Redefined: Anisa Beauty Introduces the Dual-Ended Pinnacle Brush. The First Brush That Connects Skincare to Makeup to Elevate the Outcome of Both.
Anisa Beauty, a leader in performance-driven beauty tool innovation, introduces its latest breakthrough: the Dual-Ended Pinnacle Brush - a first-of-its-kind complexion tool designed to unify skincare preparation and makeup application in one intentional, results-driven system. - May 14, 2026 - Anisa Beauty
AltAhar Herbal Drops: Merging Modern Science & Ayurveda via Hybrid Tech
AltAhar, a wellness innovation brand under DWA Herbals Pvt. Ltd., founded by Mr. Sushil Kumar, has announced a major product line in modern Ayurvedic solutions with the launch of India’s first hybrid model-based lifestyle drops. In an industry where most wellness products still follow... - May 14, 2026 - D WA Herbals Private Limited
Vitiligo Cover Lotion Launches New 2 oz. Travel and Trial Size
New Vitiligo Cover lotion in a compact bottle gives first-time customers an easy way to try the formula and offers existing customers a convenient option for travel and on-the-go use. - May 08, 2026 - Vitiligo Cover Lotion
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine Features Dr. David Pincus as Spring 2026 Cover Star
This Spring, P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine celebrates the quiet power that comes from knowing you belong. This issue features Dr. David Pincus, a board-certified plastic surgeon whose work starts with listening to women’s stories and... - May 06, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Honors Kristen M. Soltis as a Woman of the Month for March 2026
Kristen M. Soltis of Hillsborough, New Jersey, has been honored as a Woman of the Month for March 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). About Kristen M. Soltis Kristen M. Soltis is a licensed barber at American Male in Lebanon, New Jersey where she... - April 28, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
OLEHENRIKSEN Introduces the Limited-Edition Pout Preserve Chillers Collection - The Ultimate “Passport to Chill” for Hydrated, High-Shine Lips with a Cooling Sensation
OLEHENRIKSEN, the clinical Scandinavian skincare brand known for turning efficacious formulas into craveable, sensorial experiences, is serving up a cold treat for summer heat. Meet the new Pout Preserve Chillers Collection - a limited-edition lineup of tropical, peptide-powered lip treatments designed to deliver visibly fuller-looking lips with an instantly refreshing, cooling twist. - April 27, 2026 - OLEHENRIKSEN
Suite Morality Salon Suites Opens in Opelika, Introducing a New Standard of Ownership, Wellness, and Beauty Innovation
Suite Morality launches the nation’s first Hair Health Medspa in Opelika, AL—bridging beauty and wellness. As weight loss treatments and women’s health disorders rise, the medspa addresses their impact on hair through advanced scalp analysis and personalized care. Founded by trichologist Morale Ocain, this innovative model redefines hair care by treating root causes, not just the surface—aligning beauty, confidence, and wellness. - April 22, 2026 - Suite Morality Salon Suites and Hair Health Medspa
Boise Studio Offers Free Tattoo Removal for Racist, Hateful, and Demonic Tattoos
Chariot Tattoo & Laser Removal uses advanced PicoWay technology to help individuals move forward. - April 17, 2026 - Chariot Tattoo & Laser Tattoo Removal
SteriDERM USA Releases Its Highly Anticipated 2026 Full-Spectrum Biologically Active Serums
Laboratoires StériDERM, a French laboratory specializing in professional aesthetic products, announces the complete reformulation of its entire product line for 2026. - April 17, 2026 - Laboratoires StériDERM
Barbers Network Launches AI-Powered Barber Marketplace in Silicon Valley, Set to Expand Across the U.S
Built by a barber with a software background who scaled a $1M+ shop, is a modern platform designed to help barbers earn more, book more appointments, and gain greater control over their careers. By connecting barbers and clients in one unified platform, Barbers Network aims to increase efficiency, unlock new income opportunities, and power the future of grooming nationwide. - April 15, 2026 - Barbers Network
Healing Through Action to Host 3-Day Women’s Empowerment Conference in Houston, April 24–26, 2026
Healing Through Action will host a 3-day Women’s Empowerment Conference at the Hilton Garden Inn Medical Center. The event will bring together speakers, survivors, leaders, and organizations for powerful sessions focused on healing, leadership, personal growth, and community connection, empowering women to move from surviving to thriving. - April 08, 2026 - Healing Through Action
Atlanta Beauty Entrepreneur Janice Romero Announces Sale of Power Up Nutrition to Focus on Expanding Cosmetic Tattoo Services
Janice Romero, a respected beauty entrepreneur based in Atlanta, has announced the sale of her smoothie bar, Power Up Nutrition, located inside LA Fitness. This strategic move allows Romero to fully dedicate her time and energy to expanding her growing portfolio of beauty services and pursuing new... - March 21, 2026 - XO Beauty Studio LLC
Built on Heritage. Powered by Expertise: Atwater Ranks #4 Fastest Rising Grooming Brand in 2026 Creator Advantage Report
ATWATER, the performance-driven men’s skincare brand founded by former Kiehl’s President and grooming authority Chris Salgardo, has been named the #4 fastest rising grooming brand in Traackr’s 2026 Creator Advantage Report, achieving an impressive +180% increase in Brand Vitality... - March 12, 2026 - ATWATER
Izzy Positions Refillable Beauty Model as Ethical Alternative to Conventional Industry Practices
Izzy, a family-run beauty company, is highlighting its refillable makeup system and business practices as an ethical, sustainability-focused alternative to conventional models that rely on single-use packaging and large-scale production. The brand takes its name from Izzy, a young girl who, at age... - March 11, 2026 - Izzy Zero Waste Beauty
Inktel Secures Quadruple Victory at the 20th Annual Stevie® Awards in NYC for Customer Experience
Inktel Secures Quadruple Victory at 20th Annual Stevie® Awards in NYC Inktel has been honored with four prestigious Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service at a gala ceremony in New York City. Led by CEO Ricky Arriola and Director Erwin Jacobo, the firm earned two Gold awards for Achievement in CX and Customer Service Success, plus two Bronze awards for Customer Service Department of the Year and Automation. These accolades solidify Inktel’s status as a global leader in BPO and innovation. - March 06, 2026 - Inktel Contact Center Solutions
Sue Phillips Reveals the Psychology of Scent — How Fragrance Can Transform Your Life, Relationships, and Career
Globally renowned fragrance expert Sue Phillips is redefining perfume as a powerful psychological tool that can enhance confidence, strengthen relationships, and elevate professional success. With over four decades in the luxury beauty industry, including serving as Vice President of Tiffany & Co. and creating iconic fragrances for Lancôme, Burberry, and more. - February 24, 2026 - Sue Phillips
SoSoThin.com Launches to Provide Fast, Affordable, and Discreet Access to Semaglutide Weight Loss Solutions
Executive Digital, a global digital marketing agency, today announced the official launch of SoSoThin.com, a new online destination designed to make semaglutide weight loss treatments accessible to consumers through a cash-pay model that eliminates insurance delays, denials, and red tape. SoSoThin. - February 16, 2026 - So So Thin
Neen Drops New Nude Glisten Up Lip Gloss Shades — from the Brand Created by Stila Founder Jeanine Lobell
Neen expands its best-selling Glisten Up Lip Gloss with four new nude shade extensions, bringing the total collection to 13 universally flattering shades. Created by renowned makeup artist Jeanine Lobell, founder of Stila Cosmetics, Glisten Up delivers professional-grade shine, hydration, and... - February 11, 2026 - Neen
Debbie Widhalm Honored as a Woman of the Month for January 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Debbie Widhalm of Edmond, Oklahoma, has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for January 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of coaching. Widhalm... - February 11, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
My Flexy Launches Clean-Conscious Beauty Sleep and Skincare Essentials Designed for Deeper Sleep and Healthier Looking Skin Overnight
My Flexy is a clean skincare and wellness brand launching overnight beauty and sleep essentials designed to support deeper sleep and healthier looking skin. The collection includes mouth tape, nasal strips, collagen face masks, pimple patches, toning pads, compostable face towels, and more. Sold on Shopify, Amazon, and TikTok Shop, My Flexy makes nighttime self-care simple, hygienic, and effective so customers wake up smoother, clearer, and refreshed. - February 09, 2026 - My Flexy
Maureen Kelly, Founder and CEO of Tarte™ Cosmetics, Featured as Cover Star for Winter 2026 Issue of P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognize
Maureen Kelly, founder and CEO of Tarte™ Cosmetics, graces the cover of the Winter 2026 issue of P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine, honored for her visionary leadership and transformative impact in the beauty industry. About Maureen... - February 06, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Break Free Foundation Announces Recovery on the Runway
The Break Free Foundation will return to New York Fashion Week on Wednesday, February 11, 2026, with its signature runway show, Recovery on the Runway, held at The Refectory at Chelsea Square in Manhattan. More than a traditional fashion show, Recovery on the Runway transforms the catwalk into a... - January 30, 2026 - Break Free Foundation
Neen Launches Lined Up Lip Liners, Pro-Precision Essentials by Stila Founder Jeanine Lobell
Neen introduces Lined Up Lip Liners, a new collection of high-performance, long-wear lip liners created by legendary makeup artist and Stila founder Jeanine Lobell. Designed for effortless precision, the liners deliver true-to-tone, cool-neutral color in a single swipe with a nourishing, transfer-resistant formula. Housed in an innovative, eco-conscious Sulapac barrel, the collection blends professional artistry, clean performance, and sustainable design in a modern everyday essential. - January 28, 2026 - Neen
Pakistan’s Premier Fine Jewelry House, Hamzah Anis, Brings 40-Year Legacy to the Digital Age
After nearly 40 years of serving Karachi as a premier fine jewelry maker, Hamzah Anis (Est. 1987) is officially launching its digital flagship store. The new platform bridges the gap between heritage craftsmanship and modern technology, offering online access to bespoke design services, investment-grade gold, and certified natural diamonds for a global audience. - January 27, 2026 - Hamzah Anis
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine Names Salon D’Amore as Top Hair Salon for 2025
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine has officially named Salon D’Amore as the Top Hair Salon for 2025, recognizing the salon’s commitment to artistry, service, and empowerment within the beauty industry. Salon D’Amore, located at 857... - January 20, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
HairPlaceNYC Partners with FOLLEA by Daniel Alain to Bring Luxury Wigs to New York City
HairPlaceNYC announces a new partnership with FOLLEA by Daniel Alain, bringing the brand’s luxury human hair wigs and toppers to the salon effective immediately. Clients can now access FOLLEA’s premium collections with personalized consultations, custom styling, and expert care at HairPlaceNYC. - January 09, 2026 - HairPlaceNYC
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Names Kristen M. Soltis as a Woman of the Month for December 2025
Kristen M. Soltis of Hillsborough, New Jersey, has been named a Woman of the Month for December 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). About Kristen M. Soltis Kristen M. Soltis is a licensed barber at American Male in Lebanon, NJ, bringing expertise and... - January 07, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized