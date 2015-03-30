PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
"The Anti-Aging Secrets of Hollywood" by Sandy DeRose


Lake Worth, FL, March 30, 2015 --(PR.com)-- Sandy DeRose, one of the leading anti-aging authorities in the world, has released her latest book: "The Anti-Aging Secrets of Hollywood."

The book takes an in-depth look at methods stars use to look younger than their years. It provides 42 anti-aging tips from the celebrities themselves. The most important thing is that these are safe, easy and affordable ways to look and feel younger.

Sandy has worked alongside a world-renowned anti-aging medical doctor for a decade. She has been involved in every aspect of the field, from research to product development.

She is the Natural Beauty Advocate for Pure Radiance and is a member of the American College of Nutrition. Her first book, "Ten Years Younger," received critical acclaim from many experts in the field. She is also a contributing columnist to several online newsletters.

More information can be found on her website, www.antiagenaturally.com.

Email: nisse620@gmail.com
Contact Information
Anti-Age Naturally
Sandy DeRose
561-791-7972
Contact
www.antiagenaturally.com

