Introducing PSC LoadGuider™ Hands-Off Safety Tool - Push/Pull Pole Safety Tool
India’s leading Hand Safety Specialist Company, Project Sales Corp introduces the new PSC LoadGuider™ Hands-Off Safety Tool - a robust fiberglass push/pull pole fitted with a nylon head to safely manoeuvre loads at all times, by keeping hands-off from a potential pinch and crush injury zone.
Visakhapatnam, India, September 01, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Push/pull poles aid in "Hands-Free" Guiding, spotting and landing suspended loads, manoeuvring drill pipe and all types of tubular on pipe racks or on the platform, snagging taglines and sling legs, etc.
Push pull poles provide a safety zone to personnel to manoeuvre and guide suspended loads while avoiding pinch points and crush points. With these uses of these tools workers do not place themselves in danger by working in an unsafe proximity to hazardous suspended loads.
The PSC LoadGuider™ Tool allows a user to maintain a safe distance from the load at all times, thereby mitigating any risk of pinching or crushing the hand and feet while handling suspended loads or manoeuvring loads in tight positions until the load is in its final placement/resting position. The tool is simple to handle and allows user to keep weights, loads, containers at a distance (push) or pull the load towards them. Extremely lightweight, weighing just over 900 grams and 50” long, equipped with an ergonomic non-slip handle, the PSC LoadGuider™ Tool avoids unnecessary strain on the wrists during manoeuvring operations thus improving hand safety.
Features:
· V-shaped end of the pole makes it easy to push the load
· Tool head has a rubber lining to prevent slippage
· V-hooks designed to snag taglines
· Enhanced with carbon fibre sleeve on the neck to reinforce tool head
· Ergonomically equipped, fiber glass push pull pole and slip resistant grip
· Weighs- 900GM Length- 50’’
How does it work-
The V-shaped end of the pole makes it easy to push the load and is used to keep objects at a distance and guide the load, container or pallets to the desired position. The hook on the end of the pole makes it easy to pull the load and is used to steer the load with the aid of the ropes, cables, corner castings or posts attached to the load.
Visit us at http://www.projectsalescorp.in or email us at shivani@projectsalescorp.com
Contact
Satish Agrawal
+918912564393
www.projectsalescorp.com
Direct +919885149412
