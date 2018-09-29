Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases GenTent Safety Canopies Press Release

Receive press releases from GenTent Safety Canopies: By Email RSS Feeds: GenTent® Expands OEM Agreement with Champion Power Equipment to Cover Inverter Class Generators

Champion Power Equipment has demonstrated continued success in the Covered by GenTent™ program, tripling original projections of FY2017.

Nottingham, NH, September 29, 2018 --(



“We’re seeing more and more customers move towards inverter generators and our digital hybrid model due to the reduced size/weight, clean power produced, reduced noise level, and better fuel efficiency,” said Jake Stadler, Inverter Generator Product Manager for Champion Power Equipment. “With the positive response to our Storm Shield portable generator covers, Champion is excited to offer a convenient weather resistant solution to our users invested in our inverter generator line.”



Partnering Champion Power Equipment with the Covered by GenTent™ OEM program has yielded tremendous success in FY2017, tripling the original projections, and laying the ground work for the product line expansion in FY2018. GenTent’s market-leading canopies keep not only generators but generator operators safe by protecting the electrical panels while running in inclement weather -- including blizzard and hurricane force precipitation. Inverter class portable generators have become an increasingly popular sub division of the generator market, and Champion Power Equipment is consistently one of the leaders in the space. The expansion of Champion’s now industry leading Storm Shield running cover is a natural step in continuing to grow the reach of their brand and satisfy their customers with the same quality they expect in the Champion product line.



“The GenTent is designed to help protect families, not only in times of emergency but anytime there is need for portable power. We are dedicated to helping customers use their power safely,” said Brian Dobson, Business Development Manager for GenTent Safety Canopies. “We are proud to partner with Champion Power Equipment as they lead the way in their industry for customer safety. The expansion of the Storm Shield product line is a big step towards ‘WeatherProofing’ all portable power options in the market.”



Champion Power Equipment's Storm Shield, its custom version of the GenTent 10k for inverter class generators, will be available throughout Champion's online and retail sales channels with anticipated availability in Fall of 2018.



Follow/Engage/Share:



https://twitter.com/GenTentUSA

https://www.facebook.com/GenTent/



Resources:



www.championpowerequipment.com

www.takeyourgeneratoroutside.com

www.gentent.com/safety-tips

www.generatorsafety.com

www.gentent.com/alt



About Champion Power Equipment

Since 2003 Champion Power Equipment has earned a reputation for designing and producing the market’s finest power equipment. From our original headquarters in Santa Fe Springs, California Champion has expanded its North American footprint to include facilities in Jackson Tennessee, Milwaukee Wisconsin and Toronto Canada. Today Champion’s product line has expanded to include portable generators, home standby generators, inverter generators, engines, winches and log splitters. With over 2.5 million generators sold in North America, Champion is a market leader in the power equipment field. For more information visit: http://www.championpowerequipment.com/.



About GenTent Safety Canopies

Established in 2011, GenTent® Safety Canopies are easy-to-install weatherproof covers that ensure safe operations of portable generators in virtually any wet weather conditions while keeping the generator portable. The GenTent reduces CO poisoning or electrocution risks by enabling portable generators to safely operate outdoors away from structures during wet weather. Installation is a simple 3-step operation - Clamp it, Frame it and Cover it – to “Weatherproof Your Power”™.



The company’s patented, portable generator safety canopies are U.S. made and relied on by the National Guard as well as homeowners and businesses during such notable storms as Hurricane Sandy, Irma, Harvey, and Maria. GenTent is considered the premier safety canopy for portable generators operated by RV owners, tailgaters, campers, homeowners, businesses and first responders. For more information visit: http://www.gentent.com/.



For more information, contact:

Brian Thomas

781-334-8368

brian.thomas@gentent.com

www.gentent.com

Marketing Manager

GenTent Safety Canopies, LLC

