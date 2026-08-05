Pet Paradise has launched its No Hungry Dog Food Drive, a community-wide initiative benefiting Feeding America to help families keep their pets fed during times of food insecurity. Through Sept. 30, all 64 Pet Paradise resorts will collect unopened dog food donations and raise funds to support local communities. The campaign reflects the company's commitment to ensuring no dog goes hungry while strengthening the bond between pets and the people who love them. - August 05, 2026 - Pet Paradise