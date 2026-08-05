Retail News
News about the retail industry, including catalog and online retailers, discount, convenience and specialty stores, among others. This section covers everything from animal and pet retailers to wedding and bridal.
Pet Paradise Launches No Hungry Dog Food Drive to Help Local Families Keep Their Pets Fed
Pet Paradise has launched its No Hungry Dog Food Drive, a community-wide initiative benefiting Feeding America to help families keep their pets fed during times of food insecurity. Through Sept. 30, all 64 Pet Paradise resorts will collect unopened dog food donations and raise funds to support local communities. The campaign reflects the company's commitment to ensuring no dog goes hungry while strengthening the bond between pets and the people who love them. - August 05, 2026 - Pet Paradise
Waakeelah Nelson to be Featured in the Fall 2026 Issue of P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Waakeelah Nelson, chief architect and visionary of Waakeelah Networks, will be featured in a full-page article in the Fall 2026 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine. The national feature officially recognizes her elite selection as a Woman of Empowerment and Excellence, acknowledging her extraordinary... - August 04, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
OESD Longarm Quilting Rebrands as Totally Quilted
OESD Longarm Quilting, a premier provider of high-quality, digitized longarm quilting designs, announced it is rebranding to Totally Quilted. This strategic name change opens the door to broader possibilities and new avenues of growth, better capturing the brand's expansive vision for all things... - August 03, 2026 - Totally Quilted
Best Mobile Websites and Best Mobile Apps of 2026 to be Named by Web Marketing Association
The Web Marketing Association's 15th annual international MobileWebAward competition is now accepting entries. It recognizes the individual and team achievements of Web professionals all over the world who create and maintain outstanding mobile Websites and mobile applications. The deadline for entry in the 2026 MobileWebAwards is September 30, 2026. The entry form for this award program can be found at http://www.mobile-webaward.org. - August 03, 2026 - Web Marketing Association
Baron Weather, Western Weather Group Announce Strategic Partnership to Bring Asset-Level Station Data to Utility Platforms
Utilities can now see their own weather station data alongside radar, forecasts, and grid assets in one view. A new partnership between Western Weather Group and Baron Weather brings WWG's asset-level station observations directly into Baron Lynx and Baron's Esri ArcGIS weather layers, sharpening situational awareness for wildfire monitoring, PSPS decisions, and storm response. Available now to mutual clients of both companies. - July 30, 2026 - Western Weather Group
Beautélanin® Founder Judith Pluviose Releases "The Skin They Forgot to Teach," Examining Racism and Systemic Neglect in Esthetics Education
Beautélanin® founder, licensed esthetician, skincare formulator, and attorney Judith Pluviose announces the release of "The Skin They Forgot to Teach." The book examines the historical exclusion of Black skin from esthetics education and explores how systemic gaps in research and training continue to influence skincare practice. It calls for more complete, biology-based education that better serves melanin-rich skin. - July 29, 2026 - Beautélanin® Skincare
LAVANILA Helped Pioneer Skin-First Fragrance — Now the Industry is Catching Up
As demand for clean fragrance reaches new heights, LAVANILA introduces a discovery set featuring the iconic vanilla collection that helped shape the category nearly two decades ago. - July 28, 2026 - Lavanila
Roadrunner Print & Ship and Taste Specific Open Joint Hub in Palm Springs
Two community-rooted business owners mark five years of friendship and a new chapter for their companies at 1130 N. Valdivia Way - a 4,500 sq. ft. hub built for production, strategy, and future growth - July 27, 2026 - Taste Specific
OLIO Development Group Acquires Former Brunswick KFC
OLIO's first owned property in Brunswick adds to a Northeast Ohio portfolio of more than 20 projects. - July 23, 2026 - OLIO Development Group
Sarabjeet Kaur Honored as a Woman of the Month for June 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Sarabjeet Kaur of Johns Creek, Georgia, has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for June 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This distinction acknowledges her contributions and achievements in business leadership, entrepreneurship, real estate, and... - July 22, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
The Irish Store Highlights the Enduring Appeal of Irish-Made Travel Essentials for Summer Getaways
As summer travel reaches its peak, many holidaymakers are seeking practical, meaningful items that combine comfort, craftsmanship, and a sense of place. From lightweight knitwear and artisan jewellery to Irish-made accessories, The Irish Store reflects a growing appreciation for travel essentials that offer both utility and a connection to heritage. Inspired by Ireland's traditions, these pieces are becoming valued companions on journeys near and far. - July 22, 2026 - The Irish Store
DinkyBalls™ Signs First Slate of Licensing Partners as Pickleball Hits the Hollywood Spotlight
DinkyBalls™ Signs First Slate of Licensing Partners as Pickleball Hits the Hollywood Spotlight. Leading pickleball personality brand announces apparel and collectibles partners, with products launching this fall alongside a dedicated Amazon storefront. - July 22, 2026 - Westbridge Licensing
KHMUNU Publishing Debuts with "365 Days of Hermetic Wisdom" and Companion Study Guide by Author Toi Holliday
KHMUNU Publishing announces the release of its inaugural titles, "365 Days of Hermetic Wisdom: Daily Reflections for Conscious Living" and the "365 Days of Hermetic Wisdom Companion Study Guide." Written by author Toi Holliday, these complementary books offer readers a year-long journey of reflection, practical application, and timeless wisdom inspired by Hermetic philosophy and conscious living. - July 22, 2026 - Khmunu Publishing
TAPCO Credit Union and 6th Ave. Business District Present Art on the Ave 2026
Tacoma’s largest street fair returns Sunday, August 9, 2026, with live art, dance, music, food trucks, beer gardens, a Kid Zone, and more than 200 vendors along 6th Ave. - July 21, 2026 - TAPCO Credit Union
Cinnamon Rose Pottery Introduces One-of-a-Kind Handcrafted Stoneware Inspired by Art, Nature, and Timeless Design
Artist Brenda Mize is pleased to announce the launch of Cinnamon Rose Pottery on her primitives website, Cinnamon Rose Primitives. Her pottery is a new collection of handcrafted pottery celebrating individuality, artistry, and the beauty found in handmade work. - July 21, 2026 - Cinnamon Rose Primitives
As Consumers Demand Better-for-You Beverages, OFTN Launches a New Generation of Functional Cocktail Mixers
Consumers are increasingly seeking beverages that align with healthier lifestyles, and that shift is extending beyond energy drinks and sparkling waters. While cocktail culture remains as popular as ever, today's drinkers are looking for cleaner ingredients, less sugar, and products that better fit their wellness goals. - July 17, 2026 - OFTN
My Flexy Launches on Walmart Marketplace, Bringing Clean Beauty and Sleep Essentials to Millions
My Flexy, the beauty and sleep wellness brand known for its clean-conscious self-care essentials like face tape, overnight collagen face masks, tallow lip balm and more announces the launch of its products on Walmart Marketplace. - July 16, 2026 - My Flexy
Koopman Shares Massachusetts Tax-Free Weekend Tip: Make A Plan Now To Save Later on Kitchen & Bath Renovation Purchases
Tax-Free Weekend is August 8-9... and now is the time for homeowners to make a plan for renovation projects to enjoy big savings. - July 15, 2026 - Koopman Lumber
Emmitt Dupree Receives Warm Welcome Home at Valley Bar Following Summer Tour
Arizona music artist Emmitt Dupree concludes summer tour at Valley bar and launches new merch. - July 12, 2026 - Worthy Associates
Comic-Con Fans Invited to Hunt Escaped Kreepy Cuddles™ Across San Diego's Gaslamp Quarter and Win $500
Gus Fink paints the mysterious twelfth creature live as darkness falls. A free, immersive evening on Friday, July 24 with eleven original Fink artworks hidden across the district for fans to find and keep. No Comic-Con badge required. - July 10, 2026 - Gus Fink
Tenae R. Stewart Honored as a Woman of the Month for June 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Tenae R. Stewart of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for June 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This distinction acknowledges her contributions and achievements in the retail industry. Stewart will be included in the... - July 09, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
From Vacant Storefront to Community Gathering Place: Froyo & Fido Gives Back More Than $10,000 in Its First Three Months
For nearly a decade, a storefront in the Wood Ranch Shopping Center sat vacant. Today, it's home to Froyo & Fido, a frozen yogurt shop that has quickly become one of the community's gathering places. When owner Karen Abram opened Froyo & Fido on April 10, she hoped the grand opening would... - July 08, 2026 - Froyo and Fido LLC
Star L. Charleston Named an Honored Member by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Star L. Charleston of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, has been selected as an Honored Member by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her contributions and achievements in the field of nonprofit work and e-commerce. About Star L. Charleston Star L. Charleston... - July 03, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Islandboy Spices Partners with Cultivate CPG to Propel National Retail Growth
Islandboy Spices, renowned for its authentic Caribbean flavors, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with national broker Cultivate CPG to accelerate its retail expansion and enhance distribution across the United States. This collaboration will leverage Cultivate’s expertise in... - July 03, 2026 - Islandboy Spices
Hugger Mugger x Yoga Design Lab Launch Pink Series Supporting Susan G. Komen®
Yoga Design Lab Inc. and its subsidiary Hugger Mugger, are proud to announce the launch of the Pink Series, a thoughtfully designed collection of yoga and meditation accessories created to inspire movement, connection, and purpose. This special collaboration supports Susan G. Komen® Breast Cancer Foundation, one of the world’s leading organizations dedicated to the fight against breast cancer. - July 02, 2026 - Hugger Mugger
Standard No More Launches Premium Men's Grooming Brand Redefining Clean Performance
Standard No More® officially launches with a mission to redefine men's grooming through clean, high-performing products made with premium, organic and naturally derived ingredients. Founded in San Diego by entrepreneur Chad Olson, the company creates grooming essentials with simple, transparent formulations made without phthalates, parabens, petroleum-derived ingredients, sulfates, or synthetic fragrance—delivering professional performance without compromising on ingredient quality. - July 01, 2026 - Standard No More
Siffron Promotes Brent Ewing to Chief Product Officer
Siffron, a leading provider of retail merchandising and display solutions, is pleased to announce the promotion of Brent Ewing to the role of Chief Product Officer (CPO). In this position, Ewing will lead the company's product vision, oversee several of Siffron's business units, drive alignment... - June 25, 2026 - siffron
The Irish Store Highlights the Claddagh Symbol’s Timeless Appeal Amid Modern Revival
A cultural overview of the iconic Claddagh symbol’s enduring significance and its rising popularity among younger generations. The release explores the Claddagh’s rich history and symbolic meaning of love, loyalty, and friendship, and outlines how The Irish Store’s long-standing Claddagh pieces illustrate the timeless appeal of this Irish motif in contemporary fashion. - June 18, 2026 - The Irish Store
Chews A Puppy Earns Award-Winning Success
Customer Support and Community Service Drives Back-To-Back Award Recognition As Chews A Puppy Celebrates Major Awards - June 17, 2026 - Chews A Puppy
The Chocolate Spectrum Celebrates 10 Years of Sweet Inclusion
The Chocolate Spectrum celebrates its 10‑year anniversary with a community event on June 26 featuring free cake, free chocolate, and the announcement of new training programs for teens and adults with autism. Founded by Valerie Herskowitz, the shop first opened on June 28, 2016 - unexpectedly on her milestone birthday. A limited Classic Edition chocolate collection will be released to honor the milestone and support the mission. - June 17, 2026 - The Chocolate Spectrum
Chews A Puppy Marks Scholarship Milestone
$100,000 Awarded Through Scholarship Outreach Initiatives. - June 16, 2026 - Chews A Puppy
OurJrney NeuroMatcha Gives High Performers a Way to Finish The Day as Sharp as They Started
This Daily Cognitive Boost combines premium-grade matcha, Alpha-GPC, and functional mushrooms into a daily cognitive ritual that eliminates the afternoon crash with sustained, calm mental clarity. - June 12, 2026 - PureJourney Inc
New From 1985 Games: Pride Mystery Dice Collaboration with Daniel Quasar, the Creator of the Progress Pride Flag
Done in collaboration with the amazing artist Daniel Quasar, the creator of the Progress Pride Flag, the 1985 Games Pride Mystery dice are here, they’re queer, and they’re awesome! These inclusive mystery packs include a set of dice pulled from colors that represent all kinds of queer identities, a pin, and a sticker featuring pro-queer gamer themes! - June 11, 2026 - 1985 Games LLC
Liliya Ziano Honored as a VIP for Summer 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Liliya Ziano of Boca Raton, Florida, has been recognized as a VIP for Summer 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the pet care industry. Ziano will be included in... - June 11, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Appliance Works Named Most Professional Servicer of 2026 by United Appliance Servicers Association
Arizona's locally owned appliance repair company earns top national industry honor in the highly competitive 8+ technician category - recognizing outstanding professionalism, service quality, and operational excellence across the state. - June 05, 2026 - Appliance Works
CADDARA™ Introduces ELEVATE: The First Supplement to Pair Liposomal NAD+ with Gut Probiotics in a Single Delay-Release Capsule
CADDARA, a premium longevity supplement brand built for 30 and above, today announces the launch of ELEVATE, a first-of-its-kind formulation combining Liposomal NAD+ and a multi-strain probiotic complex in a single delivery system. Available exclusively on TikTok Shop, ELEVATE represents a... - June 05, 2026 - CADDARA
SYOKAMI Achieves TikTok Shop Top 10M Seller Milestone; Debuts Professional 3-Piece Butcher Knife Set
SYOKAMI, a leading kitchenware brand, secures the TikTok Shop Top 10M Seller certification, validating its supply chain excellence. Concurrently, the brand expands its professional-grade lineup with the launch of a new 3-piece butcher knife set designed for high-performance home culinary use. - June 05, 2026 - Syokami
Tree City Plunge & Sauna to Participate in Healthy Habits Wellness Clinic Patient Appreciation Party
Tree City Plunge & Sauna is excited to announce its participation in the upcoming Healthy Habits Wellness Clinic Patient Appreciation Party taking place on June 18 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Healthy Habits Wellness Clinic in Meridian, Idaho. - June 03, 2026 - Tree City Plunge and Sauna
OLIO Development Group Appoints Scott Cervenak as Chief Development Officer
Veteran restaurant and retail development executive with a prior working relationship with OLIO's leadership joins to lead national development expansion. - June 02, 2026 - OLIO Development Group
Maud Borup(r) Launches Celebrations Collection of Chocolates, Gummies, and Cotton Candy at Target
Celebrations Collection Designed for Gift-Giving and Celebrating Special Moments - May 29, 2026 - Maud Borup
The Irish Store Explores the Tradition of Wool for 7th Wedding Anniversaries Through Irish Craft and Storytelling
The Irish Store is highlighting the tradition of wool as a seventh wedding anniversary gift, drawing on Irish heritage and craftsmanship. Drawing on Irish heritage and craftsmanship, they explore the symbolism of wool as a reflection of enduring relationships, alongside a curated selection of Aran knitwear and wool pieces that embody these qualities. - May 20, 2026 - The Irish Store
The Country Squire Announces Grand Opening Celebration Week at New Lakeland Drive Location
Historic Mississippi Tobacconist announces the Grand Opening of its new flagship location at 1925 Lakeland Drive in Jackson, featuring the state’s largest cigar humidor, a luxury cocktail lounge, outdoor seating, and Central Mississippi’s only 24-hour private members-only cigar lounge, The Reeves Room. A week of special events will culminate in the official Grand Opening celebration on May 30, 2026, featuring a live concert, beer and food trucks, and commemorative presentation. - May 15, 2026 - The Country Squire
Rush Ready, a First-of-Its-Kind Sorority Recruitment Preparation Event Comes to Newport Beach, California
Rush Ready Brings Together Future Sorority Members for an Elevated Day of Shopping, Mentorship, and Connection - May 15, 2026 - Rush Ready
Routine, Redefined: Anisa Beauty Introduces the Dual-Ended Pinnacle Brush. The First Brush That Connects Skincare to Makeup to Elevate the Outcome of Both.
Anisa Beauty, a leader in performance-driven beauty tool innovation, introduces its latest breakthrough: the Dual-Ended Pinnacle Brush - a first-of-its-kind complexion tool designed to unify skincare preparation and makeup application in one intentional, results-driven system. - May 14, 2026 - Anisa Beauty
Modigliani Masterpiece Headlines Extraordinary Fine Art & Antiques Auction at Lewis & Maese
Lewis & Maese to Offer Importants Amedeo Modigliani Drawing with Distinguished European Provenance in May 17 Fine Art & Antiques Auction Lewis & Maese Fine Estate Sales & Appraisals is honored to announce the offering of an exceptional work by Amedeo Modigliani (Italian,... - May 14, 2026 - Lewis & Maese Antiques & Auctions
The Golf Auction to Feature Historic Items from 1986 World Series MVP Ray Knight in Auction
More Than 700 Golf Memorabilia Lots Plus Historic Items from 1986 World Series MVP Ray Knight Included in May 8–17 Auction - May 09, 2026 - The Golf Auction
Only 250 Bottles: Hooten Young Unveils Constitution Hull Reserve, 19 Year Whiskey Finished with Timber from America's Oldest Warship
Hooten Young announces Constitution Hull Reserve — an ultra-rare 19-year American whiskey commemorating 250 years of American independence. Only 250 individually numbered bottles, finished with authentic oak from the USS Constitution ("Old Ironsides"). Barreled on Veterans Day 2006. 138.6 proof. Pre-sale launches May 15 on Seelbach's. - May 08, 2026 - Hooten Young
Axencis Formalises Public Human-Verification Standard for Every Takedown
Brand protection company Axencis has formalised a public commitment that every flagged listing receives human review by a trained analyst before any takedown action is initiated. The standard responds to growing industry scrutiny over false positives in automated enforcement that have hit legitimate sellers, authorised distributors, and unrelated businesses. Brands can now request audit logs of the verification process for any specific case. - May 08, 2026 - Axencis Inc.
Fine Art & Antiques Estate Auction
Lewis & Maese Antiques & Auctions Announces Exceptional Fine Art & Antiques Auction on Sunday, May 17 Curated Collection Features Fine Art, Georgian Antiques, Monumental Furnishings, Crystal, Bronze Sculptures, and Rare Decorative Arts Lewis & Maese Antiques & Auctions is... - May 08, 2026 - Lewis & Maese Antiques & Auctions
Patricia L. McIntyre Honored as a Woman of the Month for March 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Patricia L. McIntyre of High Rolls, New Mexico, has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for March 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This distinction acknowledges her outstanding work and achievements in the field of retail. McIntyre is included in... - May 08, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized