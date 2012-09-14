PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Auto Digital Pricing Solutions Announces Partnership with Altierre Auto Digital Pricing Solutions, LLC leverages Altierre, Inc.'s electronic shelf label leadership position by bringing this one-of-a-kind solution to automobile dealers as they market and sell new and used vehicles to discriminate omni-channel shoppers. Bridging the gap between on-line and on-lot pricing and vehicle information mirrors this major transformation occurring across the entire retail industry. - December 20, 2019 - Auto Digital Pricing Solutions

Color Marketing Group® Announces 2021+ North American Key Color - Mist Color Marketing Group, the leading international association of color design professionals, introduced the organizations’ forecasted key colors at the 2019 International Summit in Tucson, AZ late November. The Color Marketing Group’s 2021+ North American key color “Mist” is a color that exudes optimistic confidence and the hopeful resolve to achieve personal and societal goals. Mist’s pale blue hue, touched with a whisper of toned grey and minimal chroma, is spirited in its lightness. - December 20, 2019 - Color Marketing Group

Greater Memphis Chapter of International Association of Women Pumps & Pearls Holiday Luncheon The Pumps & Pearls Holiday Luncheon benefiting Heal the Hood Foundation of Memphis. Guest speaker, Denise Wiggins, will be in Memphis, TN, Thursday, December 19 for live interviews and press December 20. Saturday, December 21 she will speak at a fundraising luncheon presented by the International Association of Women. Your presence and support would be greatly appreciated. - December 19, 2019 - IAW Greater Memphis Chapter

Color Marketing Group® Announces 2021+ Asia Pacific Key Color – Uni Coral Color Marketing Group, the leading international association of color design professionals, introduced the organizations’ forecasted key colors at the 2019 International Summit in Tucson, AZ late November. The Color Marketing Group’s 2021+ Asia Pacific key color “Uni Coral” is a strong hybrid of orange and red, a color of extreme happiness that inspires both fun and the need for action. Uni Coral exudes motivation and drive, perfect for instant attention and long-lasting energy. - December 16, 2019 - Color Marketing Group

HARVEY’S Pest Control Provides Top Tips to Prevent Bugs from Spoiling the Holiday Season Since 1974, HARVEY’S Pest Control has provided local service in Los Angeles and professional grade pest control supplies nationwide. Their slogan is, "The science behind the pest that’s bugging our customers." (www.harveyspestcontrol.com) Helping people solve their problems dealing... - December 14, 2019 - HARVEY'S Pest Control

AI Journey for Furniture Retailers Small to Mid-Size Furniture Retailers Now Have Access to Fortune 500 Technology - December 12, 2019 - XSELL Technologies

Historic Tennis Book "The Pros: The Forgotten Era of Tennis" Now for Sale John Newcombe contributed foreword to new book written by man who helped create an organization that won a Nobel Peace Prize. - December 12, 2019 - New Chapter Press

Omega ADA Joins CDK Global Partner Program Omega ADA, with a commitment to providing website accessibility to the widest possible audience, today announced it has become a participant in the CDK Global Partner Program, the largest third-party marketplace of automotive applications and integrations. CDK Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDK) is the largest... - December 11, 2019 - Omega ADA

Raiman Rocks "Shine Like a Diamond" Book Publication & Debut "Shine Like a Diamond," a new book by Gall & Galit Raiman, the diamond experts at Raiman Rocks, brings readers a plethora of personal diamond stories woven with in-depth, expert industry knowledge. The book covers famous diamonds of the world, including famous engagement rings and extremely rare diamonds, and takes readers behind the scenes of the wholesale diamond industry. - December 10, 2019 - Raiman Rocks

Azalla Launches Smokable CBD Flower Azalla Launches Smokable CBD Flower with Three Strains. Three Strains of Hand-Picked, Smokable CBD Flower available at Azalla. - December 10, 2019 - Azalla Botanicals LLC

Oomomo is Coming to Calgary on December 14, 2019 Oomomo will be opening their first retail store in Calgary on Dec. 14, 2019. Oomomo is a Japanese variety store, founded in 2017, and they have since expanded to ten stores in Canada. Oomomo strives to deliver affordable, quality products suited to your lifestyle by bringing new and trending products... - December 09, 2019 - Oomomo Alberta

Newly Cultivated Valentine's Party Invitations from BasicInvite.com Online stationery brand Basic Invite has launched a new product line of Valentine's Party Invitations. - December 09, 2019 - Basic Invite

Wax Me Now - a Fresh Digital Approach to Waxing Services We all know that waxing is not the funnest part of our beauty routine. Wax Me Now is now providing an extra comfort to your beauty routine, mobile waxing services delivered straight to you. Whether you are looking to book waxing for ladies or gentlemen, Wax Me Now has you covered. They made the booking... - December 09, 2019 - Wax Me Now LLC

Fair-Trade Gifts That Give Back! Harkiss Designs Will Host Holiday Pop-Up Sip N Shop Event at Turnstyle Underground Market on December 19, 2019. On Thursday, December 19, 2019, Harkiss Designs will host a Holiday Sip n Shop event at its Pop-up shop at Turnstyle Underground Market. This year will be the third year that the fair trade boutique will be at Turnstyle and the second time that it will be hosting an event to build buzz for the brand. - December 07, 2019 - Harkiss Designs

LogicSource Wins from the Road: Improving the Health and Wellness of FF&E Spend A leading health and wellness retailer had a problem. As part of a national rebranding effort, the company was rolling out a new store concept and design across its 700+ US locations. It was a massive, long-term project that included customized flooring, lighting, signage, and fixtures, with each component requiring bespoke specifications and materials. - December 07, 2019 - LogicSource

ARIMBO Announces K-POT Airbag Pad System, Changing the Game in Athlete Protection Equipment The K-POT Airbag pad with its unique and innovative technology provides superior protection for athletes while playing sports. Competitors or aspirants need to keep their bodies safe during sporting events, especially where their genital areas are concerned. The K-POT Airbag pad is new, innovative and the most efficient way to keep athletes secure while playing sports. - December 06, 2019 - ARIMBO

TEALEAVES, Luxury Tea Purveyor, Reveals Bespoke Tea Blend for Pantone's Color of the Year 2020: PANTONE® 19-4052 Classic Blue For the release of their 21st “Color of the Year,” Pantone enlisted TEALEAVES and five other companies to expand the Color of the Year program beyond the visual; bringing the selection to life through multi-sensory experience. - December 06, 2019 - TEALEAVES

WaterField Unveils Crowdsourced Leather Luggage Tag & Handle Wrap for Holiday Travels WaterField’s new crowdsourced Leather Luggage Tag includes multiple features requested by frequent travelers: an ultra-secure stainless steel attachment that won’t wear out, an ID window with an included address card also sized to fit a business card, a secure flap that keeps identification information private, a special slot for a GPS tracking tile, and premium materials for a professional look. - December 05, 2019 - Waterfield Designs

Code2action Announces the Execution of a Substantial Services Agreement with HB Brand Partners and the Intent to Complete a Merger Into a Publicly Traded Shell Company Code2action Announces the Execution of a Substantial Services Agreement with HB Brand Partners and the Intent to Complete a Merger into a Publicly Traded Shell Company prior to year end 2019. - December 04, 2019 - Code2action Inc.

InspirationAll - a Las Vegas Event to Inspire All Founded by a board-certified mastectomy fitter who also co-owns a successful local prosthetic and orthotic business, Sara Colson created InspirationAll as a way to promote women-owned businesses, support women’s charities, and employ female trauma survivors. A line of bi-monthly subscription boxes filled with ethically-sourced wellness and self-care products will launch at the beginning of January and are available now to pre-order by visiting inspirationallbox.com. - December 01, 2019 - InspirationAll

Modern Moving Announcements New to Basic Invite Find over forty moving announcements with foil elements available on BasicInvite.com now. - November 29, 2019 - Basic Invite

Vision Direct Offers Discounts for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 Vision Direct is offering huge discounts on designer eyewear this Black Friday. The offer allows people to save up to 70% on selected frames and get 12% off site-wide on all eyewear products. The offer continues all weekend into Cyber Monday with additional offers the following week, such as 50% off... - November 29, 2019 - Vision Direct

Smack Talk Showdown, Nominated Tabletop Game of the Year in 2018, Returns to Kickstarter November 25 The Sold Out Phenomenon from Double Turn Games Gears Up for 2nd Edition and NSFW Expansion. - November 27, 2019 - Double Turn Games

ARIDO Presenting World’s Most Exclusive Art Offering, Multi Billion Dollar Trade Deal During Art Basel 2019 ARIDO, a closely guarded secret in the world's most exclusive jewelry, creates fine art jewelry created with the highest quality gems. Founded by a scion of the Raphael family, descending from the Moussaieffs gem specialist, Jesse Raphael & celebrity guru Thomas Chappell, a world class designer with a background in fashion, art, and history. - November 25, 2019 - ARIDO Jewelry

#1 Coolsculpting Clinic in Las Vegas Ranked 3rd in the US for Luxury Coolsculpting Treatments. Announces New 2020 Fat Freezing Procedure Can be Completed in 35 Minutes. Secret Body Las Vegas launches Coolsculpting’s new 35 minute applicator today, while also being recognized as the central region leader in the FDA-cleared Coolsculpting procedure, designed to non-surgically reduce unwanted fat through freezing. This award-winning practice has performed over 5000... - November 24, 2019 - Secret Body Las Vegas Coolsculpting Clinic

Musotica Launch Holidays 2019 Lingerie Collection Brimming with Satin and Velvet With the Holiday season just around the corner, Musotica is delighted to announce their latest festive-inspired Holidays lingerie collection. Musotica’s Holiday 2019 lingerie collection focuses on satin and velvet lingerie pieces. Having had a festive makeover, the traditional and beloved color... - November 21, 2019 - Musotica Wear

United National Closeout Stores Recalls Isometric Exercise Devices Due to Projectile Hazard; Devices Sold at Burlington Stores After 2014 Recall Recall Summary Name of Product: ISO7X Isometric Exercise Devices Hazard: The handle grips on each end can break during use and cause parts to be forcefully ejected from the shaft, posing a risk of injury from impact to the user or bystander. Remedy: Refund Consumers should immediately stop using... - November 21, 2019 - UNCS

Rhode Island Business Becomes a Certified Woman-Owned Business Enterprise - Jean Hauser, President of The Color House is Leading the Way for Women in the Paint Industry The Color House, a Paint and Design Retailer with four storefronts in Rhode Island, has earned state certification as a Woman-owned Business Enterprise (WBE), from the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). To date, The Color House is the first and only Rhode Island paint and design retailer to hold the WBE certification. - November 20, 2019 - The Color House

SmartBuyGlasses to Launch a Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sale Event Staying one step ahead as always, SmartBuyGlasses is bringing customers the best service at the best price possible. - November 20, 2019 - SmartBuyGlasses

Nuriv® Delivers Impressive Lineup of Patented CBD Formulations Nuriv® releases patented CBD formulations: RELAX, SLEEP, JOINT, along with its stand-alone CBD products, Hazelnut, Chocolate Brownie and French Vanilla. These release a powerfull Micellized form of CBD in amazing flavors, such as Peanut Butter Cup and Chocolate Brownie. Micellized compounds that are water insoluble absorb quicker, half speedy onset and improved Pharmacokinetics. 20mg CBD per 10ml serving and 22 servings per 8oz. - November 20, 2019 - VIRUN

Neight C. Casperson Recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2019 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Neight C. Casperson of Ogden, Utah has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2019 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of ski wear apparel. About Neight C. Casperson Neight Casperson is the self-employed owner and... - November 20, 2019 - Strathmore Worldwide

Populum Launches CBD-Infused Face Oil to Help Revitalize and Rejuvenate Skin Paying attention to skin care trends over the past few years, face oils are growing in popularity, and for good reason. Face oils can provide benefits like locking in moisture, fighting acne, and providing antioxidants for skin, among other things. CBD can be incredibly beneficial when used on skin,... - November 20, 2019 - Populum

Fine Cardstock Makes It Easier for Customers to Send Holiday Cards, Just in Time for the Holiday Season Fine Cardstock offers card stock for catalogs, flyers, business cards, brochures, menu cards booklets and postcards. Their products are also printable and they extend printing services for color copy printing for all of the above mentioned categories of products. - November 19, 2019 - Fine Cardstock

Sangamon Watch Company Announces the Launch of Their American Heritage Watches Sangamon Watches of Springfield, Illinois announced today the launch of their American heritage brand to watch enthusiasts around the world. Founded in Central Illinois, Sangamon Watches was started by two international business travelers who often purchased luxury watches with little meaning behind... - November 15, 2019 - Sangamon Watch Company

MyUS.com Donates Over $42,400 to Support Hurricane Dorian Relief Efforts in Bahamas Following the devastating impact of Hurricane Dorian, global shipping organization, MyUS.com, donates over $30,000 in cash plus an additional $12,370 in generators and supplies to help disaster relief and recovery efforts. All funds donated were contributed by MyUS.com employees, members, and subsequently... - November 15, 2019 - MyUS.com

Orlando Best Bridal Store Recognition Hispanic woman owned bridal store, recognized as the Best Bridal Store in 2019. The Designer Atalier delights in making dreams come to reality for hundreds of brides in the State of Florida. Realizing her own dream to use her God given talent to benefit so many women on their wedding day also helped her to minimized her own life of struggles and poverty. Sira D' Pion is dedicated to excellence for the best product and service for her customers. - November 14, 2019 - Bridal & Formal By Sira D' Pion

DWX Supports Veterans Through CBD Dragon Wing Extracts announces its support and appreciation for veterans and first responders through their discount CBD program. - November 13, 2019 - The Green Room Michigan LLC

Kate and William Mesmerize the Masses on Royal Tour to Pakistan with Traditional Attire Sourced from O’NITAA The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were the fashion highlights from the very beginning of their five-day royal tour to Pakistan. The couple honoured various local designers with their magnificent attire. - November 13, 2019 - O'NITAA

Vision Direct Australia Joins the Click Frenzy Mayhem 2019 Vision Direct, one of Australia's leading eyewear retailers, will kick off their Click Frenzy Sale, starting Tuesday at 7 pm (AEST). The 29-hour sale will conclude at midnight (AEST) on Wednesday, November 13. Click Frenzy is recognised as Australia’s first and largest national online shopping... - November 13, 2019 - Vision Direct

SocksPlus1 Offers Insurance for Socks Buying a pair of socks is passe'. Buying a pair of socks from SocksPlus1 and adding a 3rd identical sock is modish and smart. - November 12, 2019 - SocksPlus1

La Dona Fruit Ships First-Ever Air-Freighted Pineapple from Panama to Dubai Starting Monday, November 11, La Dona Fruit will be offering pineapple from Panama via online retailer Kibsons International in Dubai. This will be the first pineapple from Panama shipped by air freight to Dubai, and has already attracted attention from luxury establishments such as the famous Burj al Arab hotel and Nikki Beach. - November 10, 2019 - La Dona Fruit Co.

GenTent Expands Generator Safety Canopy Distribution with Lowe's Companies Over 2,200 Home Improvement and Hardware Related Stores Expand their Offering with GenTent Safety Canopies for Broad Range of Portable Generators and Inverters. - November 09, 2019 - GenTent Safety Canopies

Glitz and Glamour Replace the Ravages of Chemo and Cancer During a Special Showcase at SMGlobal Catwalk Courage and beauty are evident as patients model on the runway during SMGlobal Catwalk. The models, who are in the midst of surgeries, chemo, and radiation beat cancer in every step they take. - November 08, 2019 - YES! Beat Liver Tumors

HypeBeast Limited Collection Release, "COLORBLIND" by LUCHEVIDA Drops 11.23.19 New York City HypeBeast Fashion Brand LUCHEVIDA to Release Limited Pieces from Its Exclusive "COLORBLIND" T-shirt Collection on November 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. EST. - November 08, 2019 - LUCHEVIDA

Elogic Has Become an Official Adobe Solution Partner Elogic Commerce, a leading provider of ecommerce software development services, is proud to announce they became a Bronze Partner with Adobe, a global leader in the digital customer experience platform. With more than 10 years of providing Magento solutions for both B2C and B2B ecommerce businesses,... - November 08, 2019 - Elogic Commerce