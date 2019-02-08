CEO of Al Amodi Avenues, Joins Board of the Startup Council, Americas Technology Startup Incubator

Press Releases Hajara AlAmodi Press Release

Chicago, IL, February 08, 2019 --(



Hajara AlAmodi says, "I am honored to be invited to join the board of The StartUp Council, because it addresses the problems and provides the right kind of help to the entrepreneurs from the minority population in USA. I believe this to be a unique opportunity, where I can contribute my time to help the entrepreneurs."



Hajara AlAmodi is a global investor, technologist, board director and a business woman. She is the Chairwoman and CEO of Al Amodi Avenues, a real estate and investment company with a presence in North America and India. Hajara is an international board director with real estate, e-commerce and tech companies in India, USA and Africa. She is the Co Chairwoman of 2020 Women on Boards, Chicago campaign and collaborates with the 30% club in the UAE. Hajara is the brand ambassador for NEDonBoards, a private organization in London, UK, which is working on educating and increasing accountability of non executive directors on boards across Europe. She is a published author and speaker, who contributes regularly to international magazines and gives presentations at universities and at business & technology conferences.



www.linkedin.com/in/hajaraalamodi

www.hajaraalamodi.com



To learn more about The StartUp council, you can visit their website: https://www.thestartupcouncil.org.



Ryan Wolf

630-219-0383



www.alamodiavenues.com



