Startups News
Get a running start on news about startups covering innovations, intellectual property, partnerships, funding and more. Find the latest announcements from emerging companies that are introducing new technologies and disrupting their space.
DataXGrowth Launches The Growth Trail, a Free Marketing Strategy Game Built to Expose Fragile Growth
The browser-based diagnostic challenges marketers to manage 12 quarters of growth decisions and reveals whether they created a durable growth engine or an expensive illusion. - August 03, 2026 - DataXGrowth
The Rise of the Executive Residency: Clean Living Magazine Launches Founder House for Women Founders
As women founders increasingly seek meaningful alternatives to large-scale conferences and transactional networking events, a new model is emerging: the executive residency—an intimate, highly curated experience designed to foster strategic thinking, trusted relationships, and sustainable business growth. - July 31, 2026 - Cassandra McClure Media
iStar Society Introduces Structured Vendor Reporting and Business Credit Support System for Entrepreneurs
iStar Society introduces a structured vendor reporting and business credit support system that combines vendor relationships, business payment reporting, and business visibility solutions to help entrepreneurs and small businesses build commercial credibility and strengthen their business foundation. - July 30, 2026 - Istar Society
CEng. Shreekant Patil Illuminates MET’s Institute of Pharmacy Students on Ethical, Legal Steps for Startups, and Seed Funding
MET’s Institute of Pharmacy (MET IOP), Bhujbal Knowledge City, Nashik, organized a highly enlightening and impactful guest seminar today on the critical contemporary theme, Start Up – Ethical and Legal Steps. - July 24, 2026 - PARENTNashik
Master Trainer Shreekant Patil Leads Full-Day EDP at MCED Nashik
MCED Nashik hosted an impactful EDP. Master Trainer Shreekant Patil guided budding & women entrepreneurs on Govt subsidies and sustainable business. - July 24, 2026 - PARENTNashik
ScheduleBot Unveils Bold New Brand Identity as It Scales Into the Leading AI Platform for Home Service Operators
ScheduleBot, the AI-powered scheduling and lead conversion platform for multi-location home service operators, has unveiled a bold new brand identity. The refreshed logo, modern navy and orange palette, and updated design system reflect the company's rapid growth and its mission to help HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and roofing businesses turn every lead into a booked job. The new look is live now across ScheduleBot's digital properties, with the same platform results customers already trust. - June 26, 2026 - ScheduleBot
New Study: 36% of Americans Have Punished a Brand for Using AI — and the Wealthiest Customers Punish Hardest
A new SegmentOS study of 1,017 U.S. consumers finds that 36% have penalized a brand for using AI in the past six months, and 68% would choose a "human-made" product over an identical "AI-made" one at the same price. The backlash is strongest among the youngest and highest-earning customers. - June 24, 2026 - SegmentOS
TruDecision and FUSE Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Intelligent Lending Automation
TruDecision Inc., a leading provider of credit risk analytics and decisioning solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with FUSE, a modern loan origination platform designed to provide lenders with the flexibility and configurability needed to compete in an evolving lending... - June 23, 2026 - TruDecision Inc.
Security Token Offering Foundation Launching June 29, 2026 to Advance the Global Tokenization Industry
The Security Token Offering Foundation (STO Foundation) today announced its official launch date on June 29, 2026 as a global membership organization dedicated to supporting the growth, education, adoption, and advancement of Real-World Asset (RWA) tokenization, digital securities, and tokenized capital markets. As tokenization continues to transform the way assets are issued, managed, distributed, and traded, the STO Foundation has been established to serve as a central hub for tokenization. - June 16, 2026 - STO Foundation
myLifeSite Launches Dual Websites to Meet Growing Demand for Financial Clarity in Senior Living
myLifeSite's expanded digital footprint includes a dedicated B2B product site for senior living communities, as well as a consumer-facing site featuring an enhanced directory of life plan communities (CCRCs) for consumers. - June 11, 2026 - My LifeSite
PeopleReign and Business Partners Announce Alliance to Deliver Human-First Agentic Experiences for UKG Customers
PeopleReign, the leader in AI-powered employee service automation, today announced a strategic partnership with Business Partners, Inc., a leading UKG partner focused on implementing and managing UKG's Workforce Operating Platform and helping clients turn workforce data into strategy. - May 21, 2026 - PeopleReign
Fyt-02 Launches on Kickstarter: The Smart Sensor That Turns Any Chair Into a Posture & Movement Tracker
The chair-based sensor uses advanced pressure and motion tracking to monitor posture, activity, and break patterns in real time, delivering gentle haptic reminders through an intelligent desktop app. - May 19, 2026 - VRGO Ltd
How a Gen X Son Inherited a $2.3 Million Orange County Home — and Never Had to Sell It
A 56 year old Orange County man inherited a $2.3 million home with a reverse mortgage on it — and never had to sell it. Mortgage CEO Jeff Wetzell of Liquid Home Equity introduces the living inheritance — a strategy helping California Boomer parents and Gen X homeowners unlock home equity across two generations, while most families never even have the conversation. - May 16, 2026 - Liquid Home Equity, Inc.
Outfront Solutions Launches New Website Built for the AI Era
New platform reflects a shift in how brands are discovered, evaluated, and chosen. - May 07, 2026 - Outfront Solutions
Asclepii Partners with Nottingham Spirk to Scale Breakthrough Regenerative Wound Care Technology Nationwide
Strategic collaboration aims to expand access to next-generation regenerative platform designed to improve healing outcomes and reduce the cost of chronic wound care. - May 06, 2026 - Asclepii
MSPwiz Brings Patent-Pending, AI Matchmaking Platform to Web Summit Vancouver Tech Conference
Company to Showcase the Power of Its First-to-Market Service, Which Radically Streamlines How Businesses Search for – and Find – the Right Outsourced IT Providers - May 05, 2026 - MSPwiz
Florida 3D Scanning Company View As Built Launches Lidar Services for As-Built Documentation, BIM and Virtual Tours
View As Built, a Boca Raton-based 3D scanning company, announced the launch of its lidar-powered services across Florida. The company delivers as-built drawings, BIM models, CAD files, point clouds and 360° virtual tours from a single site visit. Its workflow helps contractors, architects, real estate agents and showrooms reduce delays, avoid repeat visits and improve coordination with accurate, ready-to-use digital documentation. - May 04, 2026 - View As Built
Brooks Law Group, PLLC Celebrates the Launch of Fractional General Counsel Services
Brooks Law Group, PLLC is pleased to announce the formal launch of a month-to-month legal support model designed for growing companies that need ongoing guidance without hiring full-time counsel. - April 27, 2026 - Brooks Law Group, PLLC
FasterCapital Backs FuelDash in EquityPilot to Advance Residential and Business Fuel Delivery Services
FasterCapital today announced it has selected FuelDash to join EquityPilot, supporting the Colorado startup as it prepares to launch on-demand residential and business fuel delivery services. The program will work with FuelDash to refine go-to-market execution, regulatory readiness, and technology... - April 16, 2026 - FuelDash Inc.
Healing Through Action to Host 3-Day Women’s Empowerment Conference in Houston, April 24–26, 2026
Healing Through Action will host a 3-day Women’s Empowerment Conference at the Hilton Garden Inn Medical Center. The event will bring together speakers, survivors, leaders, and organizations for powerful sessions focused on healing, leadership, personal growth, and community connection, empowering women to move from surviving to thriving. - April 08, 2026 - Healing Through Action
Zoetic BPO Services Strengthens BPO Outsourcing Solutions for Startups and Enterprises Across India
Zoetic BPO Services Pvt. Ltd. expands its professional BPO outsourcing solutions for startups and enterprises across India, offering structured call center, data entry, back-office, healthcare, and banking process projects designed to improve operational efficiency and scalability. - April 04, 2026 - Zoetic BPO Services Pvt. Ltd.
The SLPeaceBOT™ by Melospeech Recognized for Innovation in the 2026 EdTech Awards
Finalists and winners for The EdTech Awards 2026 have been announced to a worldwide audience of educators, technologists, students, parents, and policymakers interested in building a better future for learners and leaders in the education and workforce sectors. Melospeech's product, The SLPeaceBOT™, was honored with an EdTech Cool Tool Award in the Administrative Solution category. - April 02, 2026 - Melospeech Inc
Kaliun Disrupts Legacy Construction CRM Market with AI-First Platform Built for General Contractors
AI-native construction CRM built by a licensed general contractor challenges industry incumbents with purpose-built platform for residential remodelers. - March 31, 2026 - Kaliun
Giftella LLC Launches Free AI-Powered Gift Recommendation App on iOS App Store
Giftella LLC has launched Giftella, a free iOS app that uses Anthropic's Claude AI to generate 16 personalized gift recommendations in about 60 seconds. Users input recipient details, the occasion, and a budget to receive purchase-ready results with direct buy links. The app also includes user profiles, wishlists, and friend connections. No signup required. Founded by Samson Jiya and Mohamed Haidara, Glenn Dale, Maryland. - March 30, 2026 - Giftella LLC
SignaBlok to Present Novel Approach to Preventing Cancer Recurrence at the 2026 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting
• In experimental pancreatic cancer, macrophage-targeted but not cell-unspecific TREM-1 inhibitor: 1) prevents cancer recurrence, improves complete response rate and survival, when administered in a time window of 7 days after standard-of-care (SOC) chemotherapy, and 2) reverses immunosuppression and overcomes cancer resistance to anti-PD-L1 immunotherapy - March 26, 2026 - SignaBlok, Inc.
Chicago-Based Turkish Food Brand Turkitch Returns After COVID with New Cloud Kitchen Concept "Turkitch Express"
Chicago-based Turkish food brand Turkitch is returning to the market with a new cloud kitchen concept called Turkitch Express, bringing Turkish street food and halal fast food to digital food courts across the city. - March 17, 2026 - Turkitch Express
Thrombolex, Inc. Secures $50 Million Series A Growth Financing
Thrombolex, Inc. Secures $50 Million Series A Growth Financing to Advance Commercialization of its Innovative Pharmaco-Mechanical Lysis Technology (PML). Thrombolex, a commercial-stage medical device company advancing a differentiated pharmaco-mechanical lysis (PML) platform for the treatment of pulmonary embolism (PE) and other thromboembolic diseases, announced the closing of a $50 million Series A equity financing led by OrbiMed, with strong support from current investors and co-founders. - March 16, 2026 - Thrombolex, Inc.
Shreekant Patil Guides 200 Plus Students Under SPPU Startup Talk Series at BYK College of Commerce
ParentNashik Founder CEng. Shreekant Patil's startup session at BYK College inspires 200+ students; Nashik startups grow 13% in 2025, tops Maharashtra. - March 14, 2026 - PARENTNashik
Brian Tidmore Launches Crownz.ai: a Culture-Forward AI Platform Built by a Visionary Solopreneur
Serial entrepreneur, independent music industry veteran, and technology innovator Brian Tidmore has officially published Crownz.ai, a groundbreaking AI-powered platform now available to the public in Beta. Crownz.ai combines the power of artificial intelligence with culturally relevant mentorship,... - March 12, 2026 - Symphnia
POM Health Announces Agreement with GRAIL to Offer Its Galleri® MCED Test
POM Health Systems, a cancer screening service offering oncologist-led subscription cancer screening plans, today announced that it has reached an agreement with GRAIL, Inc., to offer its Galleri® multi-cancer early detection (MCED) test. Under the terms of the agreement, POM will deploy the... - March 05, 2026 - POM Health Systems
Vinoperte Launches Today, Redefining the Wine Ordering Experience
Vinoperte, a new mobile app from NY-based founder Emily Buckley, launches today on iOS with a simple premise: the best glass of wine is the one you actually enjoy. The app translates personal taste into instant, personalized recommendations from any wine list, in any language. - February 26, 2026 - Vinoperte
SSGMCE Alumnus Shreekant Patil Leads Workshop on Design Thinking & Innovation at Shegaon
SSGMCE alumnus Shreekant Patil’s workshop on design thinking inspires 100+ students; offers incubation support to alma mater. - February 26, 2026 - PARENTNashik
Shreekant Patil Ignites 400 Plus Students at ProJIT-2026
Shreekant Patil at JIT Nashik’s ProJIT-2026 guides 400+ students on startups; eyes 25% growth in 2026 after 13% in 2025. Free mentorship offered. - February 26, 2026 - PARENTNashik
Elait Health and Airmeez Announce Merger to Create Unified AI Platform for Healthcare Data and Intelligent Engagement
Elait Health a leader in AI-powered health data management, today announced that it has reached an agreement to merge with Airmeez Inc., a U.S. based company delivering AI-enhanced business interactions centered on intelligent voice and engagement solutions. The merger brings together two highly... - February 25, 2026 - Elait Health
DPD Inc (dba GoldFax & eGoldFax) Launches eGoldHub, a Modern SaaS Platform for Content Distribution, Acknowledgment Tracking, and Audit Reporting
DPD International today announced the official launch of eGoldHub, a modern SaaS platform that helps organizations distribute critical content, track required acknowledgments, and generate audit-ready reports with confidence. Built for compliance-driven teams, eGoldHub delivers real-time visibility and accountability without the complexity of enterprise compliance suites. The launch expands DPD’s portfolio beyond GoldFax and eGoldFax. - February 25, 2026 - eGoldHub
FairMedBill Launches Platform to Streamline Medical Bill Error Detection and Do It Yourself Dispute Resolution
FairMedBill.com, a HIPAA-compliant tool with a ten-engine error detection system, comes at a critical time as consumers increasingly seek digital-first solutions for reviewing and disputing erroneous medical bills. - February 20, 2026 - FairMedBill
AMZ Sellers Attorney® Named "Best Legal Services in Beverly Hills 2025" by BusinessRate
AMZ Sellers Attorney® named Best Legal Services Beverly Hills 2025 by BusinessRate, based on verified Google reviews, client satisfaction, and reputation, reinforcing leadership in e-commerce law worldwide. - February 12, 2026 - AMZ Sellers Attorney
Merrisk Launches First Data-Verified Trust Scoring Platform for Small Businesses
Las Vegas-based fintech startup replaces opinion-based reviews with real-time financial verification, giving service businesses a new way to prove trustworthiness. - February 11, 2026 - Merrisk
Bot Games Launches AI Agent Competition with 1 BTC Prize Pool, Open Source Only
New platform challenges developers to build autonomous AI agents using Llama, Mistral, and other open-source models in head-to-head competitions. - February 08, 2026 - AI Implemented
ArcSite Launches Change Orders to Streamline Project Scope Changes
ArcSite has launched Change Orders, a new feature for field service professionals to manage mid-project scope changes. This tool integrates directly into the drawing platform, allowing teams to update pricing, drawings, and contracts seamlessly. It enhances financial accuracy, improves client transparency with clear documentation, and maintains a consistent audit trail, protecting both revenue and client trust by simplifying how scope changes are tracked and approved. - February 04, 2026 - ArcSite
DesignNBuy Launches Major DesignO Shopify App Update with Enhanced Collaboration, Branding Controls, and Performance Fixes
DesignNBuy announced a major update to its DesignO Shopify App, introducing shareable design links, white-label branding controls, improved collaboration, expanded 3D product previews, pricing precision options, and performance fixes. The update enhances speed, stability, and customization for Shopify-based print businesses, helping merchants deliver faster, more accurate, and more branded personalization experiences across B2C and B2B workflows. - February 04, 2026 - DesignNBuy
Bio-Neuroscience 2026 Selects 12 Pioneering Companies to Present at Premier Global Neuroscience Drug Development Summit
Bio-Neuroscience today announced the selection of 12 neuroscience drug development companies to present at Bio-Neuroscience 2026, the premier global gathering of neuroscience innovation leaders, investors, and pharmaceutical executives. The companies were chosen from a competitive international field following rigorous evaluation of their scientific innovation, clinical progress, therapeutic approach, and commercial potential. - February 04, 2026 - Broadreach Global LLC
OneDosh Raises $3M Pre-Seed to Build the Global Stablecoin Payment Rails
OneDosh has raised a $3M pre-seed to build stablecoin-powered payment infrastructure that enables fast, borderless money movement. Founded in February 2025 and live in the U.S. and Nigeria, OneDosh lets users send money cross-border, store value in stablecoins, and spend globally via Visa, Apple Pay, and Google Pay. The team is building core stablecoin rails to power the future of global payments, with funding accelerating expansion, liquidity, and key hires. - January 29, 2026 - OneDosh
DiTommaso Lubin PC Opens New Practice Groups to Represent Closely Held Businesses and Car Dealerships and to Defend Libel Cases
DiTommaso Lubin, P.C. announced today that it has formally launched a series of specialized practice groups designed to serve car dealerships, closely held and family businesses, media and internet clients, and high net worth individuals with both litigation and transactional needs. - January 28, 2026 - DiTommaso Lubin PC
Mods Strengthens Global RiskOps Support for Digital Platforms Facing Fraud, Chargebacks, and Operational Scale
Mods provides specialized Risk Operations support for digital platforms operating at scale, combining fraud prevention, chargeback management, trust and safety, and operational monitoring. Working with marketplaces, subscription platforms, fintechs, and high-risk online businesses, Mods helps teams reduce risk exposure while maintaining operational continuity. The company operates 24/7 across time zones, supporting international clients with structured, SLA-driven workflows. - January 27, 2026 - Mods
EU Presence Launches to Help Global Startups Enter and Scale in the European Union
EU Presence has launched as a platform helping non-EU companies enter and scale across the European Union. It combines regulatory services such as GDPR, DSA, and NIS2 representation with operational solutions including Employer of Record, payroll, and company formation and a full privacy center to manage policies, certificates, and data subject requests. EU Presence enables global startups to operate in Europe faster, compliantly, and with reduced complexity. - January 21, 2026 - EU Presence
Bolst Earns B Corp Certification as a Community-Invested Real Estate Brokerage
Bolst, a community focused real estate brokerage in Atlanta, GA, has earned B Corp Certification, recognizing its commitment to accountability, transparency, and social impact. The certification reflects Bolst’s integrated approach to real estate, where community investment and access to homeownership are embedded into its business model reinforcing a higher standard of responsibility to clients, agents, and the communities it serves. - January 08, 2026 - Bolst, Inc
Haro Gharbigi Launches AxiaASC AI-Powered OR Scheduling Platform to Help Surgery Centers Recover Lost Revenue
AxiaASC, a healthcare technology startup, announces the launch of its operating room scheduling and utilization management platform built specifically for Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs). The cloud-based SaaS platform addresses chronic OR underutilization—a problem costing the $50B+ ASC industry billions annually—through intelligent block scheduling, real-time analytics, automated availability alerts, and physician behavior tracking. - January 01, 2026 - AXIAASC
Elait Health Recognised in the 2025 Gartner® Market Guide for Health Data Management Platforms
Elait Health today announced it has been recognized as a Representative Vendor in the 2025 Gartner® Market Guide for Health Data Management Platforms (HDMP), authored by Gartner Analyst Laura Craft in July 2025. This recognition highlights Elait Health’s momentum as it enters its Series A... - December 28, 2025 - Elait Health
Tru Image Celebrates Major Milestone with 3 Millionth Vehicle Cloned
Tru Images is celebrating the 3 millionth vehicle image set for cloning. Subscribing dealers have combined to utilize the Tru Images' software for a total of 3,000,000 total vehicles highlighting an enormous cost savings of approximately $50M. - December 23, 2025 - Tru Images Inc.