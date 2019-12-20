Press Releases Sarvang Infotech India Ltd. Press Release

Receive press releases from Sarvang Infotech India Ltd.: By Email RSS Feeds: Online Portal to Manage Employees' Tasks Efficiently by Sarvang Infotech

Sarvang Infotech India Ltd. launched its online portal to manage employees' tasks efficiently. A number of portals were created to eliminate a number of business challenges that organizations face to manage employees' task information and leaves.

Korba, India, December 20, 2019 --(



The company, Sarvang Infotech India Ltd. has a number of online portals for project management and time sheets for the efficient management of tasks allotted to the workforce and leaves demanded by them.



Managing the tasks on different websites was a hassle, so the company came up with an idea of centralizing all the information scattered over different websites with which managers can easily take care of the works assigned to the employees and manage the leaves requested by them. Korba, India, December 20, 2019 --( PR.com )-- A leading IT company of Central India, Sarvang Infotech India Ltd. launched its online portal to manage employees' tasks efficiently. This portal was created to eliminate a number of business challenges that organizations face, which are to identify what task is allocated to employees, check whether the employees had accomplished the assigned work or not, identifying whether the employee is demanding leaves without completing the project and so on.The company, Sarvang Infotech India Ltd. has a number of online portals for project management and time sheets for the efficient management of tasks allotted to the workforce and leaves demanded by them.Managing the tasks on different websites was a hassle, so the company came up with an idea of centralizing all the information scattered over different websites with which managers can easily take care of the works assigned to the employees and manage the leaves requested by them. Contact Information Sarvang Infotech India Ltd.

Akanksha Jain

+919111240240



www.sarvanginfotech.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Sarvang Infotech India Ltd.